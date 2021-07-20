DOE Announces $127 Million For Small Business Research And Development Grants

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced awards totaling $127 million to a diverse set of small businesses working on advanced scientific tools and clean, secure energy for the American people. The 110 projects in 26 states are pursuing technological solutions that support the Biden-Harris Administration’s clean energy goals – in areas varying from cybersecurity, renewable energy, carbon management, grid reliability, and fusion energy.

“Small businesses are the backbone of American communities, representing some of our best opportunities to make the clean energy innovations our country needs to meet President Biden’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “These funding awards will help small businesses take their work to the next level, expand their operations and create new jobs, and be part of the fight against the existential crisis of our time – climate change.”

Small businesses represent 99.9% of all U.S. businesses, employing nearly half of American workers, and creating two out of every three new jobs in the private sector.

The awards announced today are administered by DOE’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, which were established to encourage diverse communities to participate in technological innovation, as well as create a bridge between DOE-supported science breakthroughs and viable products and services for the commercial market. Funding for today’s projects came from DOE’s science and energy program offices, the Office of Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation, and the Office of Environmental Management.

“Ohio companies are leading the way on industrial energy efficiency,” said Senator Sherrod Brown (OH). “These federal funds will allow us to continue to invest in cutting edge energy technology, so that we’re creating local jobs and improving our economy in a responsible and sustainable way, while developing the next generation of innovative technology.”

“Massachusetts continues to be a leader in energy technology, and I am proud that so many of our small businesses were awarded research and development grants through the Department of Energy,” said Senator Edward J. Markey (MA). “From improvement in batteries to innovations in offshore wind, these grants will support the hard work of decarbonizing our energy systems and continue to rebuild our economy at the same time.”

“Now is the time to invest in sustainable energy, so that we can protect our environment and deliver affordable, clean power to Rhode Island homes and businesses for generations to come,” said Representative Jim Langevin (RI-02). “This federal funding will help prevent costly lightning damage to wind turbines, reducing downtime and enabling the Ocean State to continue leading the way on innovative wind energy solutions.”

“I’m so pleased to see the federal government issue $127 million in grants to support the advancement of clean energy alternatives. These grants will help 110 projects in 26 states advance American leadership in the world in clean energy,” said Representative Ted Deutch (FL-22). “I’m particularly proud that the Boca Raton-based company Alchemr was awarded over $1.1 million to explore hydrogen energy as a cleaner alternative that will help decarbonize our economy.”

“I applaud this investment by the Department of Energy in cutting edge energy technologies,” said Representative Rodney Davis (IL-13). “These companies in Champaign are performing valuable work and I look forward to seeing what they can accomplish with this federal funding.”

“Dirac Solutions is doing important work that helps safeguard our nuclear energy systems, part of America’s clean-energy future,” said Representative Eric Swalwell (CA-15). “I’m pleased that the Department of Energy is recognizing and supporting the spirit of innovation that Dirac brings to California’s 15th Congressional District.”

“I am pleased to see the Department of Energy recognizing the hard work and innovation of Central Coast small businesses contributing to ongoing efforts to provide clean energy and secure communications,” said Representative Salud Carbajal (CA-24). “As we work toward a renewable future, these are the companies who will lead the way.”

“From Andover to Chelmsford to Marlborough, the small business innovators here in Massachusetts’ Third Congressional District are proving critical to solving the challenges we face as a nation,” said Representative Lori Trahan (MA-03). “These grants are necessary investments in organizations like Triton, Solid Material Solutions, Physical Sciences, and Aspen Products Group uniquely focused on creating a clean energy future and breaking down scientific barriers.”

“Susteon Inc. in Cary is addressing the climate crisis head-on with their innovative approaches to carbon reduction and hydrogen production,” said Representative Deborah Ross (NC-02). “I’m thrilled to announce they received a grant from the Department of Energy to build on this essential work. As we combat the dire effects of climate change, continued investments in small businesses like Susteon are crucial to the success of carbon management and will help propel our country to a cleaner energy future. I look forward to seeing the excellent work they’ll do with this grant and will continue fighting for federal funding to address climate change.”

Selected projects include:

Princeton NuEnergy Incorporation , Bordentown, NJ ($1.15 million): Developing a novel process to recycle, regenerate, and upgrade aged lithium ion batteries.

, Bordentown, NJ ($1.15 million): Developing a novel process to recycle, regenerate, and upgrade aged lithium ion batteries. RiKarbon, Inc. , Newark, DE ($1.15 million): Commercializing technology to produce low-cost waste plastic feedstock and mitigate health risks of plastics to humans and ocean life.

, Newark, DE ($1.15 million): Commercializing technology to produce low-cost waste plastic feedstock and mitigate health risks of plastics to humans and ocean life. Arctura, Inc. , South Kingstown, RI ($1.15 million): Developing an innovative wind turbine blade coating to reduce damage caused by lightning.

, South Kingstown, RI ($1.15 million): Developing an innovative wind turbine blade coating to reduce damage caused by lightning. Phase3 Photovoltaics , Portland, OR ($1.05 million): Designing manufactured homes with factory integrated solar panels.

, Portland, OR ($1.05 million): Designing manufactured homes with factory integrated solar panels. nexTC Corporation , Corvallis, OR ($1.1 million): Developing new technologies to improve solar module performance and lower materials cost.

, Corvallis, OR ($1.1 million): Developing new technologies to improve solar module performance and lower materials cost. Fastwatt LLC , Clifton Park, NY ($1.57 million): Scaling up offshore wind turbines to larger sizes that can reduce the cost of electricity.

, Clifton Park, NY ($1.57 million): Scaling up offshore wind turbines to larger sizes that can reduce the cost of electricity. Bettergy Corp. , Peekskill, NY ($1.15 million): Developing practical and cost-effective technology for the reuse of brine wastewater from oilfields or geothermal sites.

, Peekskill, NY ($1.15 million): Developing practical and cost-effective technology for the reuse of brine wastewater from oilfields or geothermal sites. Vista Clara Inc. , Mukilteo, WA ($1.15 million): Developing specialized sensors to monitor subsurface changes and improve cleanup management at environmentally contaminated sites.

, Mukilteo, WA ($1.15 million): Developing specialized sensors to monitor subsurface changes and improve cleanup management at environmentally contaminated sites. Creative Power Solutions, (USA), Inc , Fountain Hills, AZ ($1.6 million): Developing and commercializing ammonia gas turbine combustor technology to be used as clean carbon-free fuel and energy storage.

, Fountain Hills, AZ ($1.6 million): Developing and commercializing ammonia gas turbine combustor technology to be used as clean carbon-free fuel and energy storage. Susteon Inc. , Cary, NC ($1.6 million): Using dual functional materials that enable capture of CO2 from air to substantially lower the cost of direct air capture.

, Cary, NC ($1.6 million): Using dual functional materials that enable capture of CO2 from air to substantially lower the cost of direct air capture. Emissol LLC , Mill Creek, WA ($1.65 million): Pursuing a low-cost pathway to reducing the overall CO2 capture cost and accelerating direct air capture’s path to market and commercialization.

, Mill Creek, WA ($1.65 million): Pursuing a low-cost pathway to reducing the overall CO2 capture cost and accelerating direct air capture’s path to market and commercialization. Epir, Inc., Bolingbrook, IL ($1.1 million): Developing a measurement system on semiconductor substrates.

For more information about the 110 projects, click here.

For more information about DOE’s SBIR and STTR programs, visit the Programs Office website.