DOE Announces $73 Million for Research to Advance Quantum Science and Technology

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $73 million in funding to advance quantum information science (QIS) research to help scientists better understand the physical world and harness nature to benefit people and society. The 29 projects announced today will study the materials and chemical processes needed to develop the next generation of quantum smart devices and quantum computing technology— critical tools to solving the most pressing and complex challenges, from climate change to national security.

“Quantum science represents the next technological revolution and frontier in the Information Age, and America stands at the forefront,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “At DOE, we’re investing in the fundamental research, led by universities and our National Labs, that will enhance our resiliency in the face of growing cyber threats and climate disasters, paving the path to a cleaner, more secure future.”

QIS helps researchers discover new ways to measure, analyze, process, and communicate information and is expected to drive the next generation of computing and information processing. Potential applications for this work range from quantum computers to enable complex power forecasting to prevent outages during extreme weather events, to quantum devices to enable new smart windows, clothes, and buildings that can change their properties on demand.

Today’s funding announcement totals $73 million for projects lasting up to three years in duration. Awardees will pursue fundamental research to understand, predict, and ultimately control matter and energy at the electronic, atomic, and molecular levels. These projects include controlling atomic defects, light-matter interaction and the transfer of coherent quantum information.

“Advancing quantum information sciences will support both our national security and economy. I am glad that Dartmouth researchers continue to be at the forefront of innovation, and I will keep working on a bipartisan basis to invest in quantum research,” said U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan.

“In this day and age, it is crucial that we unlock the potential of quantum information science and quantum computing. This funding for California-based research projects will help get us one step closer to interpreting and utilizing the untapped power and efficiency that lies within a quantum system. With the many challenges we face, quantum computing represents an exciting potential path forward,” said U.S. Senator Alex Padilla.

“Our institutions of higher learning in Hampton Roads are at the forefront of pioneering research. I’m proud to help secure funding for our universities to ensure that the United States remains the world leader in scientific discovery,” said U.S. Representative Elaine Luria.

“Researchers at UMass Lowell have been doing cutting-edge work, especially in the material science space such as quantum mechanics, and bolstering the university’s reputation as a premier research institution. This Department of Energy award is a testament to their work and it’ll prove instrumental in the progress being made at UMass Lowell on some of the largest challenges we face,” said U.S. Representative Lori Trahan.

Projects were chosen based on peer review under the DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement, “Materials and Chemical Sciences Research for Quantum Information Science,” under DOE’s Office of Science, Basic Energy Sciences (BES). The DOE’s Office of Science efforts in QIS are informed by community input and target mission-focused applications including quantum computing, quantum simulation, quantum communication, and quantum sensing. DOE’s Office of Science supports five National QIS Research Centers and a diverse portfolio of research projects that includes recent awards to advance QIS in areas related to nuclear physics and fusion energy sciences.

