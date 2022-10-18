Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC – Applications are currently being accepted for the Summer 2023 term of two undergraduate internship programs offered by the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science: the Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships (SULI) program and the Community College Internships (CCI) program. The application deadline is January 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Through SULI and CCI, undergraduate students discover science and technology careers at the DOE national laboratories and gain the experience needed to transition from internship to employment. Interns work directly with national laboratory scientists and engineers, assisting them on research or technology projects that support the DOE mission. SULI is open to full-time students attending four-year institutions and community colleges or recent graduates within two years of receiving their bachelor’s degree, while CCI is exclusively for community college students. Both programs are stipend-based and offered three times annually in Fall, Spring, and Summer terms.

A summer internship fair sponsored by the Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS) and hosted by the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education will take place on October 25, 2022, from 1:00 – 6:00 pm EST (register here). This is an opportunity for prospective SULI and CCI applicants to engage with recruiters and scientists from DOE national laboratories.

In addition, two application assistance workshops will be held for each program. The first workshop will introduce the program and application process and the second workshop will highlight the research opportunities and internship experience at the DOE national labs. The dates and times for the workshops are:

CCI program (register here for both workshops) October 31, 2022 from 2:00 – 3:00 pm EST November 7, 2022 from 3:00 – 4:00 pm EST

SULI program (register here for both workshops) November 2, 2022 from 2:00 – 3:00 pm EST December 5, 2022 from 3:00 – 4:00pm EST



SULI and CCI are managed by WDTS in the DOE Office of Science. More information can be found at https://science.osti.gov/wdts.