Newswise — Washington, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science is pleased to announce that the Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) program is now accepting applications for the 2023 Solicitation 1 cycle. Applications are due 5:00pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

SCGSR application assistance workshops will be held on March 9, 2023, 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM ET and April 20, 2023, 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM ET. The first workshop will provide a general overview of the program and the application requirements and will include a time for discussing potential research topics with the program managers; register here. The second workshop will guide attendees through the application process, answer general questions, provide guidance on proposal writing and feature discussions with scientists and former awardees; register here.

The SCGSR program provides supplemental awards to outstanding U.S. graduate students to conduct part of their graduate theses research at a DOE national laboratory or facility in collaboration with a DOE laboratory scientist — with the goal of preparing graduate students for scientific and technical careers critically important to the DOE Office of Science mission. The research opportunity is expected to advance the graduate students’ overall doctoral theses while providing access to the expertise, resources, and capabilities available at the host DOE laboratories.

SCGSR is open to current Ph.D. students in qualified graduate programs at accredited U.S. academic institutions, who are conducting their graduate theses research in targeted areas of importance to the DOE Office of Science.

Since its inception in 2014, the SCGSR program has provided support to over 919 graduate awardees from 155 U.S. universities to conduct thesis research at all 17 DOE national laboratories across the nation. The SCGSR program is sponsored and managed by the DOE Office of Science’s Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS), in collaboration with the Office of Science’s six research programs offices and two R&D and production offices, and with the DOE national laboratories/facilities. Program administration support is provided by the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE). More information on the SCGSR program can be found at https://science.osti.gov/wdts/scgsr.