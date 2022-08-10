Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science will sponsor the participation of 133 undergraduate students from across the nation in two STEM-focused workforce development programs at 13 DOE national laboratories and facilities during fall 2022. Collectively, these programs help ensure that DOE and our nation have a strong, sustained workforce trained in the skills needed to address the energy, environmental, and national security challenges of today and tomorrow.

“Solving the challenges facing the world today will require a diverse and passionate next generation,” said Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, Director of the DOE Office of Science. “I can’t wait to see the ideas and energy these interns bring to our labs and to the discipline of science.”

Through Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships (SULI) and Community College Internships (CCI), undergraduate students discover science and technology careers at the DOE national laboratories and gain the experience needed to transition from intern to employment. Interns work directly with national laboratory scientists and engineers, assisting them on research or technology projects that support the DOE mission. Both programs are offered three times annually; a total of 115 SULI interns and 18 CCI interns will participate in fall 2022.

SULI and CCI participants are selected by the DOE national laboratories and facilities from a diverse pool of applicants from academic institutions around the country. The programs are managed by the Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS) in the Office of Science. More information can be found at https://science.osti.gov/wdts.