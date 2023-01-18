Newswise — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science (SC) will support nearly 100 high schoolers, recent high school graduates, and early undergraduate students from underrepresented groups and underserved schools in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) through awards for five Pathway Summer Schools at six national laboratories. The funding comes from SC’s Reaching a New Energy Sciences Workforce (RENEW) initiative (see details at https://science.osti.gov/initiatives/RENEW). Sponsored by the Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS), the WDTS RENEW Pathway Summer Schools aim to diversify the STEM pipeline via hands-on learning opportunities at DOE national laboratories.

“We need a diverse workforce to solve the big science challenges we are currently facing now and in the future,” said Dr. Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, Director of the DOE Office of Science. “The summer schools will engage a diverse group of students who may not have otherwise seen themselves in science. Our hope is that they see the opportunities available in the science disciplines and continue to pursue a career.”

The new awards are:

Ames National Laboratory, Data Science Workshop for Energy Solutions

Argonne National Laboratory, Pathways in Physical Science Summer School

Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Next Generation Pathways to Computing

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, WDTS RENEW Pathway Summer School at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory/Brookhaven National Laboratory (Collaborative), Fermilab and Brookhaven Summer School Exchange Program

The WDTS RENEW Pathway Summer Schools will create a consortium of intentional, concerted, and continued efforts across the DOE national laboratories to explore, initiate, and sustain inclusive pathways for young students to enter the science and technology workforce in support of the DOE mission. The Pathways Summer Schools will leverage existing partnerships between the DOE national laboratories and local, regional, national organizations supporting underrepresented groups in STEM to recruit participants. Students will participate in a range of activities to increase STEM efficacy and promote STEM identity, for example, with hands-on learning guided by a mentor or mentoring team, networking with mentors and other summer school participants, and professional development activities. The summer schools will be provided during Summer 2023.

The WDTS RENEW Pathway Summer Schools will join the existing DOE SC portfolio of research internships, summer schools, and fellowships for all educational levels, ranging from high school to established faculty. See more at the Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists website.