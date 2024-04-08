Newswise — Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has an ongoing competition for the management and operating contract for the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (TJNAF).

TJNAF is a DOE national laboratory and DOE-sponsored Federally Funded Research and Development Center that has a mission focused on delivering breakthrough science and technology in nuclear physics.

DOE anticipates issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) in the June through August 2024 timeframe. The RFP will be consistent with departmental and federal competition policies and regulations. A pre-proposal conference will be held approximately three weeks after the RFP issuance. It is anticipated that a new contract will be awarded during the February through April 2025 timeframe.

A public website has been established to keep the community informed during the competition process. The website will be the repository for information related to the TJNAF competition. Potential offerors and other interested parties are encouraged to check the website frequently for updates, important announcements, and other documents related to this competition.

DOE’s Office of Science is responsible for the stewardship of TJNAF. Visit DOE’s Office of Science website and sign up for future news alerts to learn more.