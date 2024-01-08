Newswise — The Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory (EMSL) is currently accepting research proposals for four open calls through the EMSL User Program.

The calls are open to researchers around the world and provide access to instrumentation and resources at no cost. EMSL is a Department of Energy user facility housed on the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory campus. EMSL is sponsored by the Biological and Environmental Research Program.

The open calls include:

Facilities Integrating Collaborations for User Science (FICUS) – EMSL and ARM

EMSL and the Atmospheric Radiation Measurement user facility are seeking letters of intent for research related to land–atmosphere processes and aerosol–cloud interactions. Through the FICUS program, researchers have access to EMSL and ARM instrumentation and expertise through one proposal at no cost (following a peer-reviewed and competitive selection process).

Letters of intent due at 5 p.m. PST on Feb. 8 | More info

EMSL Large-Scale Research

Through the EMSL Large-Scale Research call scientists can apply to use EMSL resources and collaborate with EMSL scientists following a peer-reviewed and competitive selection process. The focus topics for this call are aligned with EMSL’s mission to accelerate scientific discovery and pioneer new capabilities to understand biological and environmental processes across temporal and spatial scales. Letters of intent due at 5 p.m. PST on Feb. 8 | More info

Molecular Observation Network Quarterly Soil Function

EMSL is accepting soil sample submissions to support the Molecular Observation Network (MONet) to gather molecular and microscale data from ecoregions across the United States. Through the call, EMSL will analyze soil cores using standardized workflows and generate a suite of advanced data products. Proposal submission: Jan. 2 - Feb. 1 | More info

Facilities Integrating Collaborations for User Science (FICUS) – EMSL and JGI

EMSL and the Joint Genome Institute (JGI) user facility are seeking letters of intent for research related to the Department of Energy's Biological and Environmental Research Program focus areas, including biofuels, hydro-geochemistry, interorganismal interactions and novel applications of molecular techniques. Expanded capabilities also provide access to the Bio-SANS beamline through the Center for Structural Molecular Biology (CSMB) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the Advanced Photon Source at Argonne National Laboratory through the eBERlight program, and the National Ecological Observatory Network (NEON) funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF).

Letters of intent due at 5 p.m. PST on March. 7 | More info

More information on proposal calls