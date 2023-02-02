Newswise — NEWPORT NEWS, VA – The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has appointed Gail Frayne as its new Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Frayne is responsible for the development and implementation of Jefferson Lab’s financial strategy. She took on these new responsibilities Feb. 1.

“As the lab’s internal auditor, Gail built a reputation for her knowledge of the lab’s contract requirements in finance and accounting. In my time working with Gail she has proven herself to be a person that can provide solutions for complex issues which will be important in the CFO role,” said Jefferson Lab Chief Operating Officer Johnathon Huff. “Her experience and unique perspective will prove invaluable as the lab expands and prepares our business systems and processes to support this growth.”

Frayne first came to Jefferson Lab in 2008 as the internal auditor. She has developed a comprehensive knowledge of the lab’s policies, procedures and business systems in its finance and accounting department and ensured the lab is compliant with the requirements of its management and operations contract with DOE. Throughout her tenure, Frayne has worked with lab leadership, managers and staff to ensure the lab maintains the highest professional standards in fulfilling its financial and contractual obligations.

“In my role as internal auditor, I was responsible for making recommendations to lab management to improve the effectiveness of governance, risk management and control processes. In my new role as CFO, I am on the other side of that process; where I can participate in taking action to contribute to the lab’s important scientific mission,” said Frayne. “I am excited about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the CFO Division, as well as the lab as a whole.”

Prior to Jefferson Lab, Frayne served as the internal audit manager at S. L. Nusbaum Realty Company in Norfolk, where, in addition to conducting reviews, evaluations and assessments, she also expanded the role of the internal audit and developed the organization’s internal audit and audit committee charters. Previously, she also served as a senior internal auditor for the City of Newport News, where she was promoted to internal audit manager. While working for the city, she conducted financial, compliance and performance audit examinations of city departments and related agencies and also researched, analyzed and resolved complicated accounting and operational discrepancies and inefficiencies, among other duties.

Frayne is a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Internal Auditor, and a Chartered Global Management Accountant. She is a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Department Of Energy Contractor Audit Executive Council. Frayne earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration/accounting at Saint Leo University and a master’s degree in public administration at Troy State University. She also holds a graduate certificate in government contracting at Troy University.

