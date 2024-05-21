Newswise — NEWPORT NEWS, VA – Stuart Henderson, director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, has been named to the Hampton Roads Power List by Inside Business. The list recognizes the major players in Hampton Roads’ economy. According to Inside Business, the 2024 list considered milestones and current events, and it features “the talk of Hampton Roads and the change that’s coming.”

“I am honored to be included in this list of people who are moving Hampton Roads toward an ever brighter future,” said Jefferson Lab Director Stuart Henderson.

While in the past, Jefferson Lab’s mission was singularly focused on basic research, that mission is now beginning to expand. And with that expansion, the lab is poised to unleash bigger impacts for the region and nation.

Jefferson Lab has long worked to manage and mine the torrent of data it creates in its exploration of the fundamental building blocks of matter in nuclear physics experiments. It’s 1,900 affiliated researchers from around the world bore into those mountains of data for the nuggets that will reveal clues of the smallest particles and universal forces that are at work inside the atom.

Now, the lab will begin applying that expertise toward a broad range of DOE research topics with data challenges nationwide. With the announcement that Jefferson Lab will lead the development of and serve as a hub for the $300-500 million High Performance Data Facility (HPDF), the lab is poised to push data science and computing to the next level.

“Jefferson Lab staff was honored to be tapped by the DOE’s Advanced Scientific Computing Research program to lead this important project, and we are already working with our partners at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory to bring it to fruition,” said Jefferson Lab Director Stuart Henderson. “And we are beginning the initial work of designing a new facility that will house the HPDF hub at Jefferson Lab.”

The power list includes 80 people that the publication has selected as the top movers and shakers in the Hampton Roads region, with 25 top list makers shown by type of influence or power and 55 others who are making current, major contributions to the region’s economic strength and future.

The full list can be found on the Inside Business website, and Henderson’s listing is available here: https://www.dailypress.com/2024/05/13/inside-business-power-list-2024-features-the-talk-of-hampton-roads-and-the-change-thats-coming/

