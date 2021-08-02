DOE SCIENCE NEWS SOURCE
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

PPPL Physicist Erik Gilson Joins Secretary of Energy in Panel Discussion on DOE Internships

2-Aug-2021 2:15 PM EDT, by Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
favorite_border

Newswise — Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships (SULI) and Community College Internships (CCI) students at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) and other national laboratories are taking part in a crucial program that will shape their future careers and give them skills that will help them solve the critical scientific challenges the world faces.

That was the message at a panel discussion on the internships attended by more than 660 people that featured Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and PPPL physicist Erik Gilson, who has been a mentor to interns for the past 20 years; another mentor; and four past participants. Deedee Ortiz, PPPL’s Science Education program manager, helped organize the event, which was hosted by DOE’s Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS).

Granholm offered an enthusiastic welcome to the panel and to the students watching the remote program. “To all the interns who are watching, thank you for choosing to spend the time at your national labs, which really are the crown jewels of the Department of Energy national system,” Granholm said. “I hope that the access will lead you to new research in the future.”

This summer’s SULI program includes 773 interns, while 87 students are participating in CCI.  Doon Gibbs, director of the Brookhaven National Laboratory, who moderated the panel, noted that more than 60 faculty members from historically underrepresented institutions are also taking part in the DOE’s Visiting Faculty Program.

A need to address “existential crises”

Granholm said the Department of Energy and the world need students who will be the scientists of the future to address climate change and other “existential crises,” which has led to more droughts, fires, and hurricanes over the past several years. Other challenges include “the legacy of the cold war,” including cybersecurity, and cyber threats that threaten the critical infrastructure of the U.S., Granholm said.

“As America’s solutions department, the DOE believes that in order to address all of that we have to rely on our best science and we have to invest in the best scientists and engineers,” she told students. “I know you’ll play an important role in making our world safer, making us healthier.”

The DOE and the nation must have a diverse workforce to succeed in this task, Granholm said. “To truly solve our nation’s greatest challenges we absolutely need every perspective at the table,” she said. She noted that the DOE has invested more than $17 million in new programs to reach students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and at other minority-serving institutions, and it is taking seriously the mission of creating inclusive and equitable research programs “so that every student with talent and passion for research can get this experience to launch their careers.”  

The importance of inclusion

Gilson, a physicist in the Plasma Science and Technology Department, emphasized the importance of creating an inclusive environment and having open and honest communications with interns. “Inclusion is really a win-win proposition,” Gilson said. “You don’t reap the benefits of diversity without having inclusion. Inclusive environments don’t automatically happen. You have to work to create them,” Gilson said.

Gilson recalled meeting someone once who was intimidated by him because he is a physicist. “It dawned on me that being a physicist was something that seemed impossible to them, and I thought, ‘What can I do to remove barriers to make people feel welcome and safe to explore science?’ It’s important when working with students then that they should feel they own the work too; they should feel they belong, they should have the excitement of discovery,” Gilson said. “It means listening to what they have to say. It means working to check your conscious and unconscious biases. 

Addressing imposter syndrome

Students may encounter imposter syndrome when they begin doing research because there are few cut-and-dried right answers as there are in high school and college classes, Gilson added. “Sometimes there are no right answers, the answers are messy, and they take a long time,” he said. “You start to feel, ‘Am I doing this right? Do I belong here?’ If you keep at it, you get through it.”

The panel included former interns who have gone on to get high-level jobs at national laboratories and in industry. Among them was Lauri Kight, who worked on cybersecurity as a 2019 SULI student from Los Alamos National Laboratory. Kight got a job on the cybersecurity team of Johnson and Johnson after graduating from Southern University and A&M College with a degree in mathematics and physics. “The most important thing I learned was being able to adapt to learning new concepts and being open to work I’m not familiar with,” she said.

A “life changing” experience

Sam Hollifield, a staff member in the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) National Security Sciences Directorate, Cyber Resilience and Intelligence Division, discussed how important the internship was in his career after he returned to college in his mid-twenties. Hollifield was a Community College Internship student in the summer of 2018 and a SULI student at ORNL in the fall of 2018, both of which led to his current job. “The experience was nothing short of life changing,” he said.

The four former interns were all very impressive, Gilson said. “It was uplifting just to see these four young people who seem like they’ve been launched like a rocket. They just seem like they’re on their way to great things. I’d like to imagine it was the SULI and CCI programs that molded them into this. It was reassuring and exciting to think of a future where these young people are going to be the movers and shakers and the leaders.”

Ping Ge, DOE’s WDTS director, called the panel “enlightening and inspiring.”

PPPL, on Princeton University's Forrestal Campus in Plainsboro, N.J., is devoted to creating new knowledge about the physics of plasmas — ultra-hot, charged gases — and to developing practical solutions for the creation of fusion energy. The Laboratory is managed by the University for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science, which  is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit energy.gov/science.

 

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: PPPL Physicist Erik Gilson Joins Secretary of Energy in Panel Discussion on DOE Internships

Credit: Screenshots/collage by Elle Starkman/PPPL Office of Communications

Caption: .S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm with PPPL physicist Erik Gilson, who was a participant in the panel on DOE internships.

Newswise: PPPL Physicist Erik Gilson Joins Secretary of Energy in Panel Discussion on DOE Internships

Credit: Screenshot by Elle Starkman/PPPL Office of Communications

Caption: Participants in the panel discussion: Top row, from left: Secretary Granholm; Doon Gibbs, Director of Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL); Gilson; second row, from left: Penny McKenzie, a cyber security engineer at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and a former Community College Internships (CCI) student; Brian Samuelson, a 2017 Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships (SULI) student at BNL in 2017 and 2018; Nadia Zaragoza, a 2019 SULI student from Argonne National Laboratory; third row, from left: Sam Hollifield, an Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) staff member in the National Security Sciences Directorate who was a CCI student in the spring and summer of 2018 and a SULI student in the fall of 2018 at ORNL; and Lauri Kight; a staff member on the Johnson & Johnson cybersecurity team who was a SULI student at Los Alamos National Laboratory in 2019.

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Energy Engineering Physics Education DOE Science News
KEYWORDS
PPPL Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Science Education stem Internships Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internship Community College Internship WDTS Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm
RELATED TOPICS
PARTICIPATING LABS
DOE-Explains
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
Breaking

Lighting the Way for Nanotube Innovation

Scientists Detect Characteristics of the Birth of a Major Challenge to Harvesting Fusion Energy on Earth

Quantum Computing Enables Unprecedented Materials Science Simulations

Scientists ID Enzyme for Making Key Industrial Chemical in Plants

Scientists Show a Single Catalyst Can Perform the First Step of Turning CO2 Into Fuel in Two Very Different Ways

Green Diesel for the Road Ahead

Bringing Discoveries to Light: X-Ray Science at Argonne

New Theory Hints at More Efficient Way to Develop Quantum Algorithms

Waste to Energy: Biofuel from Kelp Harvesting and Fish

Story Tips: Sensing Oil Leaks, 3D Prints in Space, More Fuel From Ethanol, Arctic Modeling Boost, Making Isotopes Faster and Nano-Enabled Microscopy
X
X
X


Filters close
Newswise: Ruben Fair, Accomplished Engineering Expert, to Lead PPPL’s ITER Projects Team
Released: 6-Aug-2021 3:45 PM EDT
Ruben Fair, Accomplished Engineering Expert, to Lead PPPL’s ITER Projects Team
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

The Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory announced that accomplished engineer Ruben Fair, has been named head of the ITER Department, heading PPPL's ITER Team, which is focused on the design and fabrication of six diagnostics for the international fusion experiment.

Comment
Newswise: 080621-bes-nanotube.png?itok=LVp3EcHG
Released: 6-Aug-2021 3:40 PM EDT
Lighting the Way for Nanotube Innovation
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Scientists have learned how to place crystalline defects in new materials with atomic-scale precision. This enables materials that can control excitons—energy carriers similar to subatomic particles. New research reveals how to create local energy wells that “capture” the excitons. This small but important step could lead to smaller, more efficient components for optical telecommunications.

Comment
Newswise: Argonne, New York Power Authority Plan for the Future in a Changing Climate
Released: 6-Aug-2021 8:55 AM EDT
Argonne, New York Power Authority Plan for the Future in a Changing Climate
 Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne and the New York Power Authority are collaborating to determine how the utility’s infrastructure may be affected by extreme weather and other hazards.

Comment
Released: 5-Aug-2021 12:10 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces $15.1 Million for Integrated Computational and Data Infrastructure for Science Research
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $15.1 million for three collaborative research projects, at five universities, to advance the development of a flexible multi-tiered data and computational infrastructure to support a diverse collection of on-demand scientific data processing tasks and computationally intensive simulations.

Comment
Newswise: Verizon and Zurich Instruments Join Q-NEXT National Quantum Science Center
Released: 5-Aug-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Verizon and Zurich Instruments Join Q-NEXT National Quantum Science Center
 Argonne National Laboratory

Q-NEXT adds two new corporate partners to its collaboration: Verizon and Zurich Instruments. Q-NEXT, a DOE National Quantum Information Science Research Center led by Argonne, aims to develop the technology to control and transmit quantum information.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Detect Characteristics of the Birth of a Major Challenge to Harvesting Fusion Energy on Earth
Released: 5-Aug-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Scientists Detect Characteristics of the Birth of a Major Challenge to Harvesting Fusion Energy on Earth
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Novel camera detects the birth of high-energy runaway electrons, which may lead to determining how to prevent damage caused by the highly energetic particles.

Comment
Newswise: Quantum Computing Enables Unprecedented Materials Science Simulations
Released: 5-Aug-2021 11:05 AM EDT
Quantum Computing Enables Unprecedented Materials Science Simulations
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Researchers have for the first time used a quantum computer to generate accurate results from materials science simulations that can be verified with practical techniques. Eventually, such simulations on quantum computers could be more accurate and complex than simulations on classical digital computers.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists ID Enzyme for Making Key Industrial Chemical in Plants
2-Aug-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Scientists ID Enzyme for Making Key Industrial Chemical in Plants
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Scientists studying the biochemistry of plant cell walls have identified an enzyme that could turn woody poplar trees into a source for producing a major industrial chemical. The research, just published in Nature Plants, could lead to a new sustainable pathway for making “p-hydroxybenzoic acid,” a chemical building block currently derived from fossil fuels, in plant biomass.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Show a Single Catalyst Can Perform the First Step of Turning CO2 Into Fuel in Two Very Different Ways
Released: 5-Aug-2021 8:45 AM EDT
Scientists Show a Single Catalyst Can Perform the First Step of Turning CO2 Into Fuel in Two Very Different Ways
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Scientists at Stanford and SLAC made a new catalyst that works with either heat or electricity to accelerate a reaction for turning carbon dioxide into carbon monoxide. It's an important step toward unifying the understanding of catalytic reactions in these two very different conditions.

Comment
Newswise: Green Diesel for the Road Ahead
Released: 4-Aug-2021 12:55 PM EDT
Green Diesel for the Road Ahead
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

A new report led by PNNL identifies the top 13 most promising waste- and biomass-derived diesel blendstocks for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, other pollutants, and overall system costs.

Comment
View More
Newswise: Ruben Fair, Accomplished Engineering Expert, to Lead PPPL’s ITER Projects Team
Released: 6-Aug-2021 3:45 PM EDT
Ruben Fair, Accomplished Engineering Expert, to Lead PPPL’s ITER Projects Team
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

The Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory announced that accomplished engineer Ruben Fair, has been named head of the ITER Department, heading PPPL's ITER Team, which is focused on the design and fabrication of six diagnostics for the international fusion experiment.

Comment
Newswise: 080621-bes-nanotube.png?itok=LVp3EcHG
Released: 6-Aug-2021 3:40 PM EDT
Lighting the Way for Nanotube Innovation
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Scientists have learned how to place crystalline defects in new materials with atomic-scale precision. This enables materials that can control excitons—energy carriers similar to subatomic particles. New research reveals how to create local energy wells that “capture” the excitons. This small but important step could lead to smaller, more efficient components for optical telecommunications.

Comment
Newswise: Argonne, New York Power Authority Plan for the Future in a Changing Climate
Released: 6-Aug-2021 8:55 AM EDT
Argonne, New York Power Authority Plan for the Future in a Changing Climate
 Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne and the New York Power Authority are collaborating to determine how the utility’s infrastructure may be affected by extreme weather and other hazards.

Comment
Released: 5-Aug-2021 12:10 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces $15.1 Million for Integrated Computational and Data Infrastructure for Science Research
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $15.1 million for three collaborative research projects, at five universities, to advance the development of a flexible multi-tiered data and computational infrastructure to support a diverse collection of on-demand scientific data processing tasks and computationally intensive simulations.

Comment
Newswise: Verizon and Zurich Instruments Join Q-NEXT National Quantum Science Center
Released: 5-Aug-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Verizon and Zurich Instruments Join Q-NEXT National Quantum Science Center
 Argonne National Laboratory

Q-NEXT adds two new corporate partners to its collaboration: Verizon and Zurich Instruments. Q-NEXT, a DOE National Quantum Information Science Research Center led by Argonne, aims to develop the technology to control and transmit quantum information.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Detect Characteristics of the Birth of a Major Challenge to Harvesting Fusion Energy on Earth
Released: 5-Aug-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Scientists Detect Characteristics of the Birth of a Major Challenge to Harvesting Fusion Energy on Earth
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Novel camera detects the birth of high-energy runaway electrons, which may lead to determining how to prevent damage caused by the highly energetic particles.

Comment
Newswise: Quantum Computing Enables Unprecedented Materials Science Simulations
Released: 5-Aug-2021 11:05 AM EDT
Quantum Computing Enables Unprecedented Materials Science Simulations
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Researchers have for the first time used a quantum computer to generate accurate results from materials science simulations that can be verified with practical techniques. Eventually, such simulations on quantum computers could be more accurate and complex than simulations on classical digital computers.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists ID Enzyme for Making Key Industrial Chemical in Plants
2-Aug-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Scientists ID Enzyme for Making Key Industrial Chemical in Plants
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Scientists studying the biochemistry of plant cell walls have identified an enzyme that could turn woody poplar trees into a source for producing a major industrial chemical. The research, just published in Nature Plants, could lead to a new sustainable pathway for making “p-hydroxybenzoic acid,” a chemical building block currently derived from fossil fuels, in plant biomass.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Show a Single Catalyst Can Perform the First Step of Turning CO2 Into Fuel in Two Very Different Ways
Released: 5-Aug-2021 8:45 AM EDT
Scientists Show a Single Catalyst Can Perform the First Step of Turning CO2 Into Fuel in Two Very Different Ways
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Scientists at Stanford and SLAC made a new catalyst that works with either heat or electricity to accelerate a reaction for turning carbon dioxide into carbon monoxide. It's an important step toward unifying the understanding of catalytic reactions in these two very different conditions.

Comment
Newswise: Green Diesel for the Road Ahead
Released: 4-Aug-2021 12:55 PM EDT
Green Diesel for the Road Ahead
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

A new report led by PNNL identifies the top 13 most promising waste- and biomass-derived diesel blendstocks for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, other pollutants, and overall system costs.

Comment
View More
Newswise: Ruben Fair, Accomplished Engineering Expert, to Lead PPPL’s ITER Projects Team
Released: 6-Aug-2021 3:45 PM EDT
Ruben Fair, Accomplished Engineering Expert, to Lead PPPL’s ITER Projects Team
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

The Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory announced that accomplished engineer Ruben Fair, has been named head of the ITER Department, heading PPPL's ITER Team, which is focused on the design and fabrication of six diagnostics for the international fusion experiment.

Comment
Newswise: 080621-bes-nanotube.png?itok=LVp3EcHG
Released: 6-Aug-2021 3:40 PM EDT
Lighting the Way for Nanotube Innovation
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Scientists have learned how to place crystalline defects in new materials with atomic-scale precision. This enables materials that can control excitons—energy carriers similar to subatomic particles. New research reveals how to create local energy wells that “capture” the excitons. This small but important step could lead to smaller, more efficient components for optical telecommunications.

Comment
Newswise: Argonne, New York Power Authority Plan for the Future in a Changing Climate
Released: 6-Aug-2021 8:55 AM EDT
Argonne, New York Power Authority Plan for the Future in a Changing Climate
 Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne and the New York Power Authority are collaborating to determine how the utility’s infrastructure may be affected by extreme weather and other hazards.

Comment
Released: 5-Aug-2021 12:10 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces $15.1 Million for Integrated Computational and Data Infrastructure for Science Research
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $15.1 million for three collaborative research projects, at five universities, to advance the development of a flexible multi-tiered data and computational infrastructure to support a diverse collection of on-demand scientific data processing tasks and computationally intensive simulations.

Comment
Newswise: Verizon and Zurich Instruments Join Q-NEXT National Quantum Science Center
Released: 5-Aug-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Verizon and Zurich Instruments Join Q-NEXT National Quantum Science Center
 Argonne National Laboratory

Q-NEXT adds two new corporate partners to its collaboration: Verizon and Zurich Instruments. Q-NEXT, a DOE National Quantum Information Science Research Center led by Argonne, aims to develop the technology to control and transmit quantum information.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Detect Characteristics of the Birth of a Major Challenge to Harvesting Fusion Energy on Earth
Released: 5-Aug-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Scientists Detect Characteristics of the Birth of a Major Challenge to Harvesting Fusion Energy on Earth
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Novel camera detects the birth of high-energy runaway electrons, which may lead to determining how to prevent damage caused by the highly energetic particles.

Comment
Newswise: Quantum Computing Enables Unprecedented Materials Science Simulations
Released: 5-Aug-2021 11:05 AM EDT
Quantum Computing Enables Unprecedented Materials Science Simulations
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Researchers have for the first time used a quantum computer to generate accurate results from materials science simulations that can be verified with practical techniques. Eventually, such simulations on quantum computers could be more accurate and complex than simulations on classical digital computers.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists ID Enzyme for Making Key Industrial Chemical in Plants
2-Aug-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Scientists ID Enzyme for Making Key Industrial Chemical in Plants
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Scientists studying the biochemistry of plant cell walls have identified an enzyme that could turn woody poplar trees into a source for producing a major industrial chemical. The research, just published in Nature Plants, could lead to a new sustainable pathway for making “p-hydroxybenzoic acid,” a chemical building block currently derived from fossil fuels, in plant biomass.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Show a Single Catalyst Can Perform the First Step of Turning CO2 Into Fuel in Two Very Different Ways
Released: 5-Aug-2021 8:45 AM EDT
Scientists Show a Single Catalyst Can Perform the First Step of Turning CO2 Into Fuel in Two Very Different Ways
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Scientists at Stanford and SLAC made a new catalyst that works with either heat or electricity to accelerate a reaction for turning carbon dioxide into carbon monoxide. It's an important step toward unifying the understanding of catalytic reactions in these two very different conditions.

Comment
Newswise: Green Diesel for the Road Ahead
Released: 4-Aug-2021 12:55 PM EDT
Green Diesel for the Road Ahead
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

A new report led by PNNL identifies the top 13 most promising waste- and biomass-derived diesel blendstocks for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, other pollutants, and overall system costs.

Comment
View More

Spotlight

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 15:55:14 EST

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools
Mon, 17 May 2021 17:05:21 EST

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL
Mon, 05 Oct 2020 15:45:57 EST

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community
Tue, 15 Sep 2020 15:35:30 EST

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 15:05:12 EST

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 14:35:39 EST

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers
Mon, 13 Jul 2020 14:40:19 EST

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship
Fri, 17 Apr 2020 16:25:17 EST

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory
Fri, 21 Feb 2020 09:55:05 EST

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne National Laboratory

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL
Tue, 24 Sep 2019 15:05:51 EST

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway
Tue, 17 Sep 2019 16:05:11 EST

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway

Argonne National Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program
Fri, 13 Sep 2019 10:30:34 EST

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns
Thu, 12 Sep 2019 14:05:06 EST

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns
Fri, 30 Aug 2019 09:00:26 EST

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers
Thu, 01 Aug 2019 11:05:23 EST

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Creating a diverse pipeline
Fri, 19 Jul 2019 12:05:33 EST

Creating a diverse pipeline

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
Mon, 08 Jul 2019 14:00:16 EST

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline
Mon, 20 May 2019 11:05:42 EST

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline

Argonne National Laboratory

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula
Mon, 13 May 2019 10:05:46 EST

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®
Mon, 29 Apr 2019 13:05:21 EST

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories
Fri, 12 Apr 2019 14:05:22 EST

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time
Thu, 28 Mar 2019 14:05:07 EST

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers
Tue, 12 Mar 2019 16:05:09 EST

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers

Argonne National Laboratory

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition
Wed, 13 Feb 2019 14:05:35 EST

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution
Thu, 24 Jan 2019 13:05:29 EST

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution

Argonne National Laboratory

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 17:05:40 EST

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science

Argonne National Laboratory

Chasing a supernova
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 16:05:20 EST

Chasing a supernova

Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 14:05:01 EST

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline

Argonne National Laboratory

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices
Thu, 11 Oct 2018 15:00:00 EST

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Innovating Our Energy Future
Wed, 03 Oct 2018 18:05:41 EST

Innovating Our Energy Future

Oregon State University, College of Engineering

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab
Tue, 02 Oct 2018 14:05:36 EST

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab

University of Alabama at Birmingham

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life
Fri, 21 Sep 2018 12:05:48 EST

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life

Argonne National Laboratory

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce
Thu, 06 Sep 2018 12:05:58 EST

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce

Brookhaven National Laboratory

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Tue, 04 Sep 2018 10:30:12 EST

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

The Gridlock State
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 17:05:07 EST

The Gridlock State

California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 13:05:55 EST

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
Fri, 24 Aug 2018 10:05:27 EST

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School

Argonne National Laboratory

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
Thu, 23 Aug 2018 14:05:44 EST

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 12:05:42 EST

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 09:05:24 EST

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Changing How Buildings Are Made
Mon, 20 Aug 2018 11:05:19 EST

Changing How Buildings Are Made

Washington University in St. Louis

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
Thu, 16 Aug 2018 11:05:02 EST

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019

California State University, Monterey Bay

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Thu, 09 Aug 2018 10:05:37 EST

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Fri, 20 Jul 2018 14:00:00 EST

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor
Thu, 19 Jul 2018 16:00:00 EST

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Tue, 03 Jul 2018 10:05:10 EST

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Mon, 02 Jul 2018 11:00:43 EST

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne welcomes <em>The Martian</em> author Andy Weir
Fri, 29 Jun 2018 17:05:17 EST

Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir

Argonne National Laboratory

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
Thu, 28 Jun 2018 17:05:51 EST

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors

University of Washington

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Mon, 18 Jun 2018 08:55:34 EST

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research
Fri, 15 Jun 2018 09:00:41 EST

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
Thu, 07 Jun 2018 14:05:50 EST

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science

Argonne National Laboratory

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Mon, 07 May 2018 09:30:10 EST

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE’s 28th National Science Bowl®
Wed, 02 May 2018 15:05:21 EST

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE’s 28th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Showing results

0-6 Of 50
close
4.53782