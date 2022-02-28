Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – In support of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to build the American economy back better, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $125 million for small businesses pursuing clean energy research and development (R&D) projects. The projects range from grid modernization and carbon removal to renewable energy and energy storage.

Small businesses are the backbones of our communities and neighborhoods, making up 99% of all firms in the U.S. and creating two out of every three new jobs in the private sector.

This funding is administered by DOE’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, which were established to encourage participation of diverse communities in technological innovation, as well as to increase technology transfer between research institutions and small businesses.

The SBIR and STTR programs fund a diverse portfolio of startups and small businesses across technology areas and markets to stimulate technological breakthroughs, meet federal R&D needs, and increase commercialization to transition R&D into impact.

This funding opportunity is open to small businesses that have previously received DOE SBIR or STTR grants to provide additional opportunities to compete for funding to develop working prototypes of their discoveries. Examples of previous SBIR and STTR awardees eligible to receive funding include those developing higher energy density electric vehicle batteries, improving technologies for carbon capture, and reducing manufacturing costs for solar modules.

