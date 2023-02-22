Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C.—The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced awards totaling more than $68 million that will go to 53 small businesses that are solving scientific problems. Projects include developing tools for climate research and advanced materials and technologies for clean energy conversion. Understanding the climate and the ability to convert and store energy are instrumental to meeting President Biden’s goal of a completely clean electrical grid by 2035 and net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050.

“From the Industrial Revolution to Silicon Valley, small businesses have always propelled innovation in America, and they will play a critical role in the transition to clean energy,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The companies working on the incredible projects announced today are creating a bridge between the laboratory and the marketplace, where the rubber will meet the road.”

The businesses are spread across 23 states and are focused on dozens of research areas, including rare earth elements and nuclear physics. The projects—54 in total, as one company is working on two of them—are being funded by four different programs in DOE’s Office of Science:

Advanced Scientific Computing Research (7)

Basic Energy Sciences (28)

Biological and Environmental Research (12)

Nuclear Physics (7)

For example, one project aims to make geothermal energy systems, which are powered by heat from beneath the Earth’s surface, cost-competitive, while another is developing a tool that can help site infrastructure to capture and store carbon-dioxide emission.

A significant barrier to large-scale deployment of hybrid energy systems with Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) to combat climate change is the lack of access to decision-making software for stakeholders. This project will develop advanced hybrid energy CCS decision-making software to help quantify the costs and risks associated with the technology.

These awards were funded through DOE Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) awards, which strive to transform DOE-supported science and technology breakthroughs into viable products and services. The awards also support the development of specialized technologies and instruments that aid in scientific discovery. Today’s selections are for SBIR and STTR Phase II research and development, meaning the businesses have demonstrated technical feasibility for innovations during Phase I of their grants. The median Phase II award is $1,100,000 for a period of two years.

The companies receiving the funding, listed with the amounts they are receiving, are:

Adamas Nanotechnologies Inc. (Raleigh, N.C.): $1,650,000

Adelphi Technology Inc. (Redwood City, Calif.): $1,150,000

Aerosol Dynamics Inc. (Berkeley, Calif.): $1,624,343

Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc. (Lancaster, Pa.): $1,149,999

Altex Technologies Corp. (San Jose, Calif): $1,149,916

Aqwest LLC (Larkspur, Colo.): $1,149,980

Birch Biosciences LLC (Portland, Ore.): $1,649,992

CapeSym Inc. (Natick, Mass.): $1,149,079

Carbon Solutions LLC (Saint Paul, Minn.): $1,150,000

Coreform LLC (Orem, Utah): $1,650,000

DayLyte Inc. (Knoxville, Tenn.): $1,149,987

Electron Optica (Palo Alto, Calif.): $1,149,336

Epir Inc. (Bolingbrook, Ill.): $1,149,953

Error Corp. (Bethesda, Md.): $1,645,510

Faraday Technology Inc. (Englewood, Ohio): $1,150,000

GlycoSurf LLC (Salt Lake City, Utah): $1,049,072

Great Lakes Crystal Technologies (East Lansing, Mich.): $1,099,511

HighRI Optics Inc. (Oakland, Calif.): $1,149,799

Hirsch Scientific (Pacifica, Calif.): $1,517,044

Hyperboloid LLC (Yorktown, Va.): $775,958

InnoSense LLC (Torrance, Calif.): $1,649,964

Integrated Sensors LLC (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.): $566,980

Kitware Inc. (Clifton Park, N.Y.): $1,600,000

Leiden Measurement Technology LLC (Sunnyvale, Calif.): $1,650,000

Lifeboat LLC (Champaign, Ill.): $1,650,000

Mesa Photonics LLC (Santa Fe, N.M.): $1,150,000

Metrolaser Inc. (Laguna Hills, Calif.): $1,099,904

Mizar Imaging LLC (Chapel Hill, N.C.): $1,649,668

NanoSonic Inc. (Pembroke, Va.): $1,149,950

Nion Company (Kirkland, Wash.): $1,099,242

OLI Systems Inc. (Parsippany, N.J.): $1,100,000

Optimax Systems Inc. (Ontario, N.Y.): $1,135,055

Ozark Integrated Circuits Inc. (Fayetteville, Ark.): $1,149,939

Pacific Microchip Corp. (Culver City, Calif.): $1,150,000

ParaTools Inc. (Eugene, Ore.): $1,600,000

Particle Flux Analytics Inc. (Salt Lake City, Utah): $1,641,506

Petrolern LLC (Brookhaven, Ga.): $1,149,826

Physical Sciences Inc. (Andover, Mass.): $1,649,982

Polykala Technologies LLC (San Antonio, Texas): $1,150,000

Precision Combustion Inc. (North Haven, Conn.): $1,148,566

Quantitative BioSciences Inc. (San Diego, Calif.): $1,650,000

Radiabeam Technologies LLC (Santa Monica, Calif.): $1,149,870

RadiaSoft LLC (Boulder, Colo.): $1,637,399

Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc. (Watertown, Mass.): $2,199,952*

Rayonix LLC (Evanston, Ill.): $1,100,000

Reaction Engineering Intl. (Midvale, Utah): $1,149,386

Scintilex LLC (Alexandria, Va.): $1,099,977

Sivananthan Laboratories Inc. (Bolingbrook, Ill.): $1,099,952

Structured Materials Industries Inc. (Piscataway, N.J.): $1,150,000

VISIMO (Carnegie, Pa.): $1,146,472

Visolis Inc. (Hayward, Calif.): $1,650,000

Vista Clara Inc. (Mukilteo, Wash.): $575,000

*Funding is for two projects.

For more information about the 54 projects, click here. For more information about DOE’s SBIR and STTR programs, click here.