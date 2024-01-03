Newswise — Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the issuance of a Request for Proposals (RFPs) for the competitive selection of a management and operating contractor for Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (FNAL).

FNAL is a single-purpose laboratory that leads the nation in the construction and operation of world-leading accelerator and detector facilities and in the development of the underlying technology for particle physics research. Its mission is centered on delivering breakthrough science and technology in the area of high energy particle physics.

The RFP includes a maximum annual performance fee of $5.56 million. DOE expects to award the contract before the current agreement with Fermi Research Alliance, LLC expires on December 31, 2024, allowing for an anticipated three-month transition. DOE expects the selected contractor to assume full responsibility for the operation of FNAL on January 1, 2025.

Interested parties have until March 4, 2024, to submit proposals. DOE will host a virtual pre-proposal conference on January 11, 2024 to discuss the salient elements of the RFP. DOE will also host a site tour for those interested on January 18, 2024. Registration information for both of these events is available on the competition website.

DOE’s Office of Science is responsible for the stewardship of FNAL. The Office of Science is the largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the Office of Science’s website.

The RFP is available on the FNAL competition website.