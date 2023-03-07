Newswise — Endocrine Society members elected John Newell-Price, M.D., Ph.D., F.R.C.P., as its 2024-2025 President. He will serve as President-Elect for a year beginning in June 2023 before becoming President in June 2024.



Newell-Price is Professor of Endocrinology at the University of Sheffield in Sheffield, United Kingdom. He also is head of the endocrinology service at the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and of the European Neuroendocrine Tumor Society at the hospital.



Newell-Price’s clinical expertise includes pituitary and adrenal disorders, genetic endocrine disease, and neuroendocrine tumors and cancer. His research group focuses on glucocorticoid excess and deficiency, with discoveries that have resulted in new paradigms of diagnosis and treatment. Newell-Price is very active in mentorship and supervision of medical and graduate students, and clinical trainees in endocrinology. He also holds many service roles at different organizations and is currently a member of the Society’s Clinical Guidelines Committee.



The Society also selected five members to join its Board of Directors beginning in June 2023.



New Board of Directors members:



Ricardo Azziz, M.D., M.B.A., M.P.H. , of the University of Alabama in Birmingham, Ala. Azziz is Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Medicine, and Healthcare Organization & Policy in the Schools of Medicine and Public Health at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. He also is a Research Professor of Health Policy, Management, and Behavior in the School of Public Health at the University of Albany-SUNY. He serves as a Fellow of the Rockefeller Institute of Government, and as principal of Tellurian Global and of the SPH Consulting Group. Azziz’s research focuses on the study of androgen excess disorders in women, including polycystic ovary syndrome. He also studies change management and leadership development in higher education.

, of the University of Alabama in Birmingham, Ala. Maria Fleseriu, M.D. , of Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Ore. Fleseriu is Professor of Medicine and Neurological Surgery, and Director of the Pituitary Center at Oregon Health and Science University. She also is Program Director for the Pituitary Disease fellowship. She is Chair of the Endocrine Society’s Hypopituitarism Clinical Practice Guideline. Fleseriu has a long-standing clinical and research interest in the pathophysiology and treatment of pituitary and adrenal disorders and has co-chaired international consensus guidelines for Cushing’s disease and acromegaly.

, of Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Ore. Lee Kraus, Ph.D. , of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Kraus is Professor and Director of the Green Center for Reproductive Biology Sciences, which is an endowed basic science research center at UT Southwestern that has a research focus on signaling, gene regulation and genomics. He also holds the Cecil H. and Ida Green Distinguished Chair in Reproductive Biology Science at the university. He has served multiple roles at the Society, including as Basic Science Chair for ENDO 2019 and as Basic Science Advisory Group Chair.

, of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Bu Yeap, M.B.B.S., F.R.A.C.P., Ph.D. , of the University of Western Australia in Crawley, Australia. Yeap is a Professor in the Medical School at the University of Western Australia, and a consultant endocrinologist in the Department of Endocrinology and Diabetes at Fiona Stanley Hospital in Perth, Western Australia. His current research focuses on epidemiological and clinical studies of hormones and health outcomes in men. He is a member of the Society’s Annual Meeting Steering Committee and of the Editorial Board for The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. He is the past president of the Australian Endocrine Society.

, of the University of Western Australia in Crawley, Australia. Stanley Andrisse, M.B.A., Ph.D. , of Howard University in Washington, D.C. Andrisse is an Assistant Professor at Howard University College of Medicine, where he researches type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance. He also is a visiting faculty member at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, D.C. He serves as an Editorial Board member for the Society’s basic science journal Endocrinology and as a member of its Scientific Statements Subcommittee.

, of Howard University in Washington, D.C.

The new Board members will begin serving their three-year terms following ENDO 2023. The Society’s annual meeting will take place June 15-18, 2023, in Chicago, Ill.