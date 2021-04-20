Rochester, MN USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

AANEM Announces Sessions for 2021 Annual Meeting

The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is excited to announce some of the sessions for the upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting.
20-Apr-2021 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: BonnieUse.jpg

AANEM Announces Plenary Sessions and Speakers for 2021 Annual Meeting

The plenary topic is “New Worlds, New Ways.”
25-Mar-2021 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: HearnProfilePicture.jpg

Sandra Hearn, MD, Receives 2021 Surinderjit Singh Young Lectureship Award

The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is excited to announce that Sandra Hearn, MD, is the 2021 winner of the Surinderjit Singh Young Lectureship Award.
22-Mar-2021 10:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites

COVID-19 Vaccine: AANEM Publishes Guidance for Patients with Neuromuscular Diseases

The AANEM Quality & Patient Safety Committee has published the paper, “Doctor – Should I get the COVID-19 vaccine? Infection and Immunization in Individuals with Neuromuscular Disorders."
3-Feb-2021 3:50 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: Shirlyn160X200.jpg

AANEM Adds New Virtual Learning Opportunity

The AANEM is hosting their first Spring Virtual Conference.
1-Feb-2021 11:15 AM EST Add to Favorites

AANEM Launches Neuromuscular Medicine Fellowship Portal and Virtual Fellowship Fair

On January 1, 2021, the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) launched the Neuromuscular Medicine Fellowship Portal. The new portal makes it easier than ever for physicians interested in a neuromuscular (NM)...
7-Jan-2021 12:30 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: MOHAMED.jpg

Muscle & Nerve Editorial Board Adds Social Media Manager Role

Mohamed Kazamel, MD, has been selected to join the Muscle & Nerve Editorial Board. Dr. Kazamel will be responsible for managing Muscle & Nerve’s social media accounts, gaining followers, and growing the journal’s presence across all platforms.
10-Dec-2020 1:20 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: BarryMcleish.jpg

American Neuromuscular Foundation Announces First Public Board Member

The American Neuromuscular Foundation (ANF), is excited to introduce its first Public Board Member, Barry McLeish. McLeish will spearhead the effort to help ANF become a driving force in neuromuscular research.
3-Dec-2020 10:15 AM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The mission of the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine is to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders.

Contacts

Jay Schwinefus
Marketing and Membership Director

 jschwinefus@aanem.org

507-288-0100

Zoe Cantu
Marketing Coordinator

 zcantu@aanem.org

5072880100

Raquel Hellman
Marketing Coordinator

 rhellman@aanem.org

507.288.0100
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.5363