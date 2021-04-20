Our News on Newswise
AANEM Announces Sessions for 2021 Annual Meeting
The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is excited to announce some of the sessions for the upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting.
20-Apr-2021
AANEM Announces Plenary Sessions and Speakers for 2021 Annual Meeting
The plenary topic is “New Worlds, New Ways.”
25-Mar-2021
Sandra Hearn, MD, Receives 2021 Surinderjit Singh Young Lectureship Award
The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is excited to announce that Sandra Hearn, MD, is the 2021 winner of the Surinderjit Singh Young Lectureship Award.
22-Mar-2021
COVID-19 Vaccine: AANEM Publishes Guidance for Patients with Neuromuscular Diseases
The AANEM Quality & Patient Safety Committee has published the paper, “Doctor – Should I get the COVID-19 vaccine? Infection and Immunization in Individuals with Neuromuscular Disorders."
3-Feb-2021
AANEM Adds New Virtual Learning Opportunity
The AANEM is hosting their first Spring Virtual Conference.
1-Feb-2021
AANEM Launches Neuromuscular Medicine Fellowship Portal and Virtual Fellowship Fair
On January 1, 2021, the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) launched the Neuromuscular Medicine Fellowship Portal. The new portal makes it easier than ever for physicians interested in a neuromuscular (NM)...
7-Jan-2021
Muscle & Nerve Editorial Board Adds Social Media Manager Role
Mohamed Kazamel, MD, has been selected to join the Muscle & Nerve Editorial Board. Dr. Kazamel will be responsible for managing Muscle & Nerve’s social media accounts, gaining followers, and growing the journal’s presence across all platforms.
10-Dec-2020
American Neuromuscular Foundation Announces First Public Board Member
The American Neuromuscular Foundation (ANF), is excited to introduce its first Public Board Member, Barry McLeish. McLeish will spearhead the effort to help ANF become a driving force in neuromuscular research.
3-Dec-2020
