The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is excited to announce some of the sessions for the upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting.

The plenary topic is “New Worlds, New Ways.”

The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is excited to announce that Sandra Hearn, MD, is the 2021 winner of the Surinderjit Singh Young Lectureship Award.

The AANEM Quality & Patient Safety Committee has published the paper, “Doctor – Should I get the COVID-19 vaccine? Infection and Immunization in Individuals with Neuromuscular Disorders."

The AANEM is hosting their first Spring Virtual Conference.

On January 1, 2021, the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) launched the Neuromuscular Medicine Fellowship Portal. The new portal makes it easier than ever for physicians interested in a neuromuscular (NM)...

Mohamed Kazamel, MD, has been selected to join the Muscle & Nerve Editorial Board. Dr. Kazamel will be responsible for managing Muscle & Nerve’s social media accounts, gaining followers, and growing the journal’s presence across all platforms.

The American Neuromuscular Foundation (ANF), is excited to introduce its first Public Board Member, Barry McLeish. McLeish will spearhead the effort to help ANF become a driving force in neuromuscular research.

