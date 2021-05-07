Our News on Newswise
Young Investigator Leadership Awards Announced by The American Macular Degeneration Foundation
Awards will cover essential costs for young macular degeneration investigators.
7-May-2021
New Procedure Improves Vision In Those With Macular Degeneration
A new corneal laser procedure for vision improvement in patients with late-stage, dry or wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal disorders allows patients to regain several lines of useful vision, to read again, and to experience...
4-May-2021
Macular Degeneration Patients May Be At Greater Risk of COVID Complications
Patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) who become infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are at higher risk of developing severe complications including requiring supplemental oxygen and death.
6-Feb-2021
Coronavirus and Your Macular Degeneration Care
Answers from trusted sources regarding macular degeneration care during the COVID-19 outbreak.
19-Mar-2020
The American Macular Degeneration Foundation Partners with Fight for Sight to Offer Summer Student Research Fellowships
Eye research funders come together to foster research to treat age-related macular degeneration.
15-Jul-2019
Cutting Edge Research Grants Announced by The American Macular Degeneration Foundation
Vision research foundations combine resources to support macular degeneration investigations with the potential to produce new treatments.
24-Jun-2019
Two Foundations Partner to Improve Care for Those Affected by Macular Degeneration
The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF) and The Angiogenesis Foundation are partnering in a series of national initiatives designed to help people with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) get better care and treatment.
15-Mar-2018
