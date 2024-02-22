Newswise — Northampton, MA – [Feb 22, 2024] The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF) declares the 4th week of February Access in Sight - AMD Advocacy and Action Week as part of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Low Vision Awareness Month.

AMD is a leading cause of vision loss for Americans aged 50 and older. As it progresses, it affects central vision. This type of vision loss leads to serious challenges across all aspects of daily living, compromising independence and emotional well-being.

Access in Sight - AMD Advocacy and Action Week is a public call-to-action to bring attention to policy makers and the public on issues that affect the daily lives of people with vision loss caused by macular degeneration.

Vision loss can be emotionally devastating to individuals as the result of reduced productivity and income, increased dependence on others, and the loss of one’s sense of self. For those who are unable to access care, treatment, services, transportation, and low vision aids, the combined impact can be overwhelming – and can have far-reaching consequences for those in their support network, as well.

Just some of the issues that people face with vision loss from macular degeneration include:

Loss of independence

Impacts to work and income

Barriers to access to care, including cost and transportation

Gaps in awareness and education about disease progression/risk reduction

Reduced quality of life

Reduced quality of care

Mental health and cognitive decline

More rapid entry into assisted living

Increased risk of falls and injuries

Isolation

Limited to no access to vision rehabilitation services

Cost barriers to low vision assistive technology

Difficulties in performing daily activities

Access in Sight - AMD Advocacy and Action Week creates a focused week to bring national attention and action to improve the conditions for those living with macular degeneration-induced vision loss.

By advocating for improved access to care, transportation, and vision rehabilitation services, "Access in Sight" seeks to empower those with AMD vision loss to maintain employment.

The focus on "access" inherently tackles affordability and knowledge deficiencies about the disease. Advocacy efforts can push for better insurance coverage and public education campaigns.

Improved access to treatment, low vision aids, and mental health support can significantly enhance well-being and address cognitive decline and depression.

Through advocacy for accessibility modifications, better transportation options, and accessible technology, individuals are empowered to stay independent and reduce risks of elder abuse, poverty, isolation, and more rapid entry into assisted living.

By increasing awareness about the multitude of issues impacting individuals and their network, “Access in Sight” seeks to encourage local and federal action that creates resource equity for those at risk.

Access in Sight - AMD Advocacy and Action Week challenges everyone who cares about macular degeneration to focus on advocating for change to improve the quality of life, access to care, access to services, and access to assistive technology and devices for people with macular degeneration and their caregivers.

How to Observe Access in Sight - AMD Advocacy and Action Week #AccessinSight

Visit macular.org/accessinsight to learn more, and watch the 2024 AMD Awareness Month Resource Page throughout the month for updates to the schedule of events, new content releases, and opportunities for action!

Advocacy events leading up to, and during the week of February 26-29, 2024 include a congressional briefing, both a virtual and in-person “Day on the Hill,” and other opportunities to advocate for improvements in access to care, treatment, services, assistive devices, and improved quality of life.

For the congressional briefing and “Day on the Hill” meetings with members of Congress, AMDF is collaborating with the National Alliance for Eye and Vision Research (NAEVR), a nonprofit coalition of nearly 50 professional, patient and consumer, and industry organizations involved in eye and vision research, whose goal is to achieve the best eye and vision care for all Americans through advocacy and public education for eye and vision research sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and its National Eye Institute, Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and other federal agencies.

"Vision loss can profoundly affect Americans and their families, leading to significant economic and societal costs," emphasizes Dan Ignaszewski, Executive Director, NAEVR/AEVR. “Macular degeneration is a serious and growing cause of vision loss that can impact independent living and alter how individuals experience the world. Addressing the increased epidemic of vision loss requires a united effort from government, community organizations, research centers, care providers, the pharmaceutical industry, and individuals to ensure quality life and care for those affected."

About The American Macular Degeneration FoundationThe American Macular Degeneration Foundation (macular.org) is a patient-centric foundation that supports potentially game-changing AMD research, education and advocacy in order to improve quality of life and treatment outcomes for all of those affected by AMD.

About the National Alliance for Eye and Vision Research (NAEVR)NAEVR (eyeresearch.org) was formed in 1997 as an affiliate of the non-profit 501c3 educational foundation Alliance for Eye and Vision Research (AEVR). Serving as the “Friends of the National Eye Institute (NEI),” NAEVR/AEVR emphasize that NEI-funded research to save/restore vision has served to reduce healthcare costs, increase productivity, maintain independence, and improve the quality of life for all Americans. NAEVR works closely with regulatory agencies − specifically the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) − to ensure that it is aware of the results of NEI-funded research and how that may affect product approvals.