The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) issued a statement from ASTRO Board of Directors Chair Laura A. Dawson, MD, FASTRO, in response to today's announcement that President Joe Biden will reignite the Cancer Moonshot initiative to...

American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) response to the Supporting Health Care Providers During the COVID-19 Pandemic Act, which includes a provision to delay the start of the Radiation Oncology Alternative Payment Model (RO Model): "While...

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) issued the following statement today in response to the 2022 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) and Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (HOPPS) final rules announced by the Centers...

The time required to secure prior authorization approvals for radiation therapy treatments equates to a financial impact of more than $40 million annually for academic medical centers, according to a new study. Findings will be presented today at...

A new study shows that system-level changes to the way cancer care is delivered can also eliminate Black-white disparities in survival from early-stage lung and breast cancer. By identifying and addressing obstacles that kept patients from finishing...

Using fewer—but higher—doses of radiation to treat men with prostate cancer who had their prostates removed does not increase long-term side effects or lower their quality of life compared to conventional radiation treatment, a new,...

A new meta-analysis finds that a genetic biomarker test accurately predicts how men with high-risk prostate cancer will respond to treatment with radiation and hormone therapy. The study, which examined biopsy samples collected from three large,...

High-dose radiation therapy can be used to lengthen progression-free survival for people with advanced lung cancer when systemic therapy has not fully halted the growth or spread of metastases, according to a new study. Findings will be presented...

