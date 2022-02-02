Arlington, VA USA

Radiation oncologists applaud Biden-Harris administration's renewed commitment to Cancer Moonshot

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) issued a statement from ASTRO Board of Directors Chair Laura A. Dawson, MD, FASTRO, in response to today's announcement that President Joe Biden will reignite the Cancer Moonshot initiative to...
ASTRO urges Congress to pass legislation delaying RO Model and protecting Medicare beneficiaries' access to care

American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) response to the Supporting Health Care Providers During the COVID-19 Pandemic Act, which includes a provision to delay the start of the Radiation Oncology Alternative Payment Model (RO Model): "While...
CMS 2022 final rules: ASTRO deeply concerned and disappointed, emphasizes need for legislative solution

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) issued the following statement today in response to the 2022 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) and Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (HOPPS) final rules announced by the Centers...
Prior authorization costs radiation oncology clinics more than $40 million each year, study estimates

The time required to secure prior authorization approvals for radiation therapy treatments equates to a financial impact of more than $40 million annually for academic medical centers, according to a new study. Findings will be presented today at...
Intervention eliminates Black-white gaps in survival from early-stage breast and lung cancer

A new study shows that system-level changes to the way cancer care is delivered can also eliminate Black-white disparities in survival from early-stage lung and breast cancer. By identifying and addressing obstacles that kept patients from finishing...
Shortened course of radiation therapy offers similar long-term side effects following prostate removal surgery

Using fewer—but higher—doses of radiation to treat men with prostate cancer who had their prostates removed does not increase long-term side effects or lower their quality of life compared to conventional radiation treatment, a new,...
Genetic biomarker test predicts recurrence and survival outcomes for men with high-risk prostate cancer

A new meta-analysis finds that a genetic biomarker test accurately predicts how men with high-risk prostate cancer will respond to treatment with radiation and hormone therapy. The study, which examined biopsy samples collected from three large,...
High-dose radiation thwarts tumor growth in patients with advanced lung cancer

High-dose radiation therapy can be used to lengthen progression-free survival for people with advanced lung cancer when systemic therapy has not fully halted the growth or spread of metastases, according to a new study. Findings will be presented...
About

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) is the world's largest radiation oncology society, with more than 10,000 members who are physicians, nurses, biologists, physicists, radiation therapists, dosimetrists and other health care professionals who specialize in treating patients with radiation therapies. As the leading organization in radiation oncology, the Society is dedicated to improving patient care through professional education and training, support for clinical practice and health policy standards, advancement of science and research, and advocacy. ASTRO publishes three medical journals, International Journal of Radiation Oncology • Biology • Physics, Practical Radiation Oncology, and Advances in Radiation Oncology; developed and maintains an extensive patient website, RT Answers; and created the Radiation Oncology Institute, a nonprofit foundation to support research and education efforts around the world that enhance and confirm the critical role of radiation therapy in improving cancer treatment.

Contacts

Liz Gardner
Senior Media Relations Manager

 liz.gardner@astro.org

703-286-1600

Jeff White
Director of Public Relations and Strategic Comm.

 jeff.white@astro.org

703-839-7392
