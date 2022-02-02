Our News on Newswise
Radiation oncologists applaud Biden-Harris administration's renewed commitment to Cancer Moonshot
The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) issued a statement from ASTRO Board of Directors Chair Laura A. Dawson, MD, FASTRO, in response to today's announcement that President Joe Biden will reignite the Cancer Moonshot initiative to...
ASTRO urges Congress to pass legislation delaying RO Model and protecting Medicare beneficiaries' access to care
American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) response to the Supporting Health Care Providers During the COVID-19 Pandemic Act, which includes a provision to delay the start of the Radiation Oncology Alternative Payment Model (RO Model): "While...
CMS 2022 final rules: ASTRO deeply concerned and disappointed, emphasizes need for legislative solution
The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) issued the following statement today in response to the 2022 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) and Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (HOPPS) final rules announced by the Centers...
Prior authorization costs radiation oncology clinics more than $40 million each year, study estimates
The time required to secure prior authorization approvals for radiation therapy treatments equates to a financial impact of more than $40 million annually for academic medical centers, according to a new study. Findings will be presented today at...
Intervention eliminates Black-white gaps in survival from early-stage breast and lung cancer
A new study shows that system-level changes to the way cancer care is delivered can also eliminate Black-white disparities in survival from early-stage lung and breast cancer. By identifying and addressing obstacles that kept patients from finishing...
Shortened course of radiation therapy offers similar long-term side effects following prostate removal surgery
Using fewer—but higher—doses of radiation to treat men with prostate cancer who had their prostates removed does not increase long-term side effects or lower their quality of life compared to conventional radiation treatment, a new,...
Genetic biomarker test predicts recurrence and survival outcomes for men with high-risk prostate cancer
A new meta-analysis finds that a genetic biomarker test accurately predicts how men with high-risk prostate cancer will respond to treatment with radiation and hormone therapy. The study, which examined biopsy samples collected from three large,...
High-dose radiation thwarts tumor growth in patients with advanced lung cancer
High-dose radiation therapy can be used to lengthen progression-free survival for people with advanced lung cancer when systemic therapy has not fully halted the growth or spread of metastases, according to a new study. Findings will be presented...
