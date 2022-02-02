Tempe, AZ USA

Did you hear what he did?

Secrets are a social phenomenon among humans. Some would say it’s part of our social fabric, to talk about others, to gossip, to divulge another person’s deepest secret. But when, and maybe more importantly, why, would someone divulge another...
ASU again among nation’s top research universities

Despite a year of unparalleled challenges, including a pandemic, travel restrictions and redirected funding, Arizona State University continues to grow its research enterprise and advance new discoveries and solutions.
Protective effect of education against midlife mental health struggle waning for Americans

A new study published in American Psychologist has shown that middle-aged adults in the US (40-65 years) experience worse mental health than older American generations and same-age peers in Europe and Asia. Years of education was associated with...
Small Growers Symposium: Collaboration is key to navigating supply chain

Through the Foundation for Food and Agriculture (FFAR), small growers have access to profitable market opportunities to move produce through the supply chain.
Stress, by itself, can lead to excessive drinking in women but not men

A new study that has important implications for the understanding of sex differences in alcohol consumption has shown that stress alone leads to excessive drinking in women but not men. The study, from the Arizona State University Department of...
In 30 cases of police killing unarmed Black people, team found few words of healing in news conferences, releases

A new research study by an Arizona State University criminology professor finds that empathy is rarely expressed by criminal justice officials in the aftermath of police killings of unarmed African Americans, potentially missing an opportunity to...
First known filmed footage of the behavior in the elusive marine animal

Do sea turtles canoodle? They do, according to a study published this month by an Arizona State University marine biologist.
Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences joins ASU’s Global Futures Lab

In a major development in the bid to deepen the understanding of the role that the ocean plays in climate science, Arizona State University (ASU) President Michael Crow announced today that ASU, a leading research university, has established a...
Has winter blown off course? ASU professors discuss how a lack of snow is impacting drought, water supply, and tourism in the West

ASU News enlisted the state’s climatologist and a tourism expert to discuss this year’s cause and effects of snow, or lack thereof, and the impacts to our water supply and economy.
The ethical implications of facial recognition technology

Ethics experts weigh in on Facebook’s move to halt facial recognition
The rent is due ... now what do we do?

Between the reported uptick in eviction filings and rising rent prices, families are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Mark Stapp, the director of the Master of Real Estate Development program at ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business...
Infrastructure experts from Arizona State University available for insight about bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act

Supply chain strategy: The challenges that persist and the best way to move forward

Hitendra Chaturvedi, a professor of practice at the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University warns about a rising trade deficit; discusses whether onshoring/nearshoring can streamline the supply chain; and provides insight into the...
Punishment alone isn't the deterrent many think it is, ASU professor says in new book

Adam Fine, an ASU assistant professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Arizona State University, has co-written a book on misbehavior.
Where's my package? ASU expert finds kinks in global supply chain

Associate Professor Robert Wiedmer from the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University has researched two disruptive disasters, including the 2011 tsunami in Japan, and he sees parallels to what's happening now. He explains that...
Engineering students still learning from collapse of World Trade Center

We study the lessons we learned in terms of the design of structures. The forensic analyses from the World Trade Center are a window to the importance of evaluating all potential modes of failure.
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the american research university, creating an institution committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.

