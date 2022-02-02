Our News on Newswise
Did you hear what he did?
Secrets are a social phenomenon among humans. Some would say it’s part of our social fabric, to talk about others, to gossip, to divulge another person’s deepest secret. But when, and maybe more importantly, why, would someone divulge another...
2-Feb-2022
ASU again among nation’s top research universities
Despite a year of unparalleled challenges, including a pandemic, travel restrictions and redirected funding, Arizona State University continues to grow its research enterprise and advance new discoveries and solutions.
19-Jan-2022
Protective effect of education against midlife mental health struggle waning for Americans
A new study published in American Psychologist has shown that middle-aged adults in the US (40-65 years) experience worse mental health than older American generations and same-age peers in Europe and Asia. Years of education was associated with...
13-Dec-2021
Small Growers Symposium: Collaboration is key to navigating supply chain
Through the Foundation for Food and Agriculture (FFAR), small growers have access to profitable market opportunities to move produce through the supply chain.
16-Dec-2021
Stress, by itself, can lead to excessive drinking in women but not men
A new study that has important implications for the understanding of sex differences in alcohol consumption has shown that stress alone leads to excessive drinking in women but not men. The study, from the Arizona State University Department of...
10-Dec-2021
In 30 cases of police killing unarmed Black people, team found few words of healing in news conferences, releases
A new research study by an Arizona State University criminology professor finds that empathy is rarely expressed by criminal justice officials in the aftermath of police killings of unarmed African Americans, potentially missing an opportunity to...
2-Dec-2021
First known filmed footage of the behavior in the elusive marine animal
Do sea turtles canoodle?
They do, according to a study published this month by an Arizona State University marine biologist.
12-Nov-2021
Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences joins ASU’s Global Futures Lab
In a major development in the bid to deepen the understanding of the role that the ocean plays in climate science, Arizona State University (ASU) President Michael Crow announced today that ASU, a leading research university, has established a...
25-Oct-2021
Has winter blown off course? ASU professors discuss how a lack of snow is impacting drought, water supply, and tourism in the West
ASU News enlisted the state’s climatologist and a tourism expert to discuss this year’s cause and effects of snow, or lack thereof, and the impacts to our water supply and economy.
10-Dec-2021
The ethical implications of facial recognition technology
Ethics experts weigh in on Facebook’s move to halt facial recognition
22-Nov-2021
The rent is due ... now what do we do?
Between the reported uptick in eviction filings and rising rent prices, families are struggling to find an affordable place to live. Mark Stapp, the director of the Master of Real Estate Development program at ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business...
16-Nov-2021
Infrastructure experts from Arizona State University available for insight about bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act
12-Nov-2021
Supply chain strategy: The challenges that persist and the best way to move forward
Hitendra Chaturvedi, a professor of practice at the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University warns about a rising trade deficit; discusses whether onshoring/nearshoring can streamline the supply chain; and provides insight into the...
4-Nov-2021
Punishment alone isn't the deterrent many think it is, ASU professor says in new book
Adam Fine, an ASU assistant professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Arizona State University, has co-written a book on misbehavior.
28-Oct-2021
Where's my package? ASU expert finds kinks in global supply chain
Associate Professor Robert Wiedmer from the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University has researched two disruptive disasters, including the 2011 tsunami in Japan, and he sees parallels to what's happening now. He explains that...
22-Oct-2021
Engineering students still learning from collapse of World Trade Center
We study the lessons we learned in terms of the design of structures. The forensic analyses from the World Trade Center are a window to the importance of evaluating all potential modes of failure.
9-Sep-2021