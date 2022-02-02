Secrets are a social phenomenon among humans. Some would say it’s part of our social fabric, to talk about others, to gossip, to divulge another person’s deepest secret. But when, and maybe more importantly, why, would someone divulge another...

Despite a year of unparalleled challenges, including a pandemic, travel restrictions and redirected funding, Arizona State University continues to grow its research enterprise and advance new discoveries and solutions.

A new study published in American Psychologist has shown that middle-aged adults in the US (40-65 years) experience worse mental health than older American generations and same-age peers in Europe and Asia. Years of education was associated with...

Through the Foundation for Food and Agriculture (FFAR), small growers have access to profitable market opportunities to move produce through the supply chain.

A new study that has important implications for the understanding of sex differences in alcohol consumption has shown that stress alone leads to excessive drinking in women but not men. The study, from the Arizona State University Department of...

A new research study by an Arizona State University criminology professor finds that empathy is rarely expressed by criminal justice officials in the aftermath of police killings of unarmed African Americans, potentially missing an opportunity to...

Do sea turtles canoodle? They do, according to a study published this month by an Arizona State University marine biologist.

In a major development in the bid to deepen the understanding of the role that the ocean plays in climate science, Arizona State University (ASU) President Michael Crow announced today that ASU, a leading research university, has established a...

