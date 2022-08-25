LunaH-Map is a new type of NASA planetary science mission. LunaH-Map is a miniaturized, fully functional interplanetary spacecraft the size of a shoebox that will map hydrogen enrichments (indicators of water-ice) within permanently shadowed regions of the lunar South Pole. By flying over the South Pole at a very low altitude, LunaH-Map will be able to resolve ice enrichments that previous spacecraft missions could not. The spacecraft will use a miniaturized propulsion system, attitude control, power and communications systems to maneuver into orbit around the Moon.

Details: https://lunahmap.asu.edu/sites/default/files/asu_lunah-map_press-kit_final-0801522b-spread_highr_0.pdf

 

 

