Winston-Salem, NC USA

NIH Awards $9 Million to Wake Forest University School of Medicine to Study ‘Love Hormone’ as Treatment for Pain

Scientists at Wake Forest University School of Medicine have been awarded approximately $9 million from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke to study the use of oxytocin, a naturally occurring hormone, as a treatment for pain...
Temperature Monitoring Patch Can Help Better Catch Fevers in Seniors

The use of continuous temperature monitoring in staff and older residents of independent- and assisted-living facilities may be an effective intervention for early detection and containment of infectious disease outbreaks, and provide better...
Brain Networks Can Play Role in Weight-loss Success

When it comes to weight loss, the old adage it’s all in your head may be true. Scientists at Wake Forest University School of Medicine have shown that two specific networks in the brain can strongly influence how successful a person will be when...
Innovation Accelerator Launches to Support Commercialization for Regenerative Medicine Hub

ReMDO and its collaborating research partner, the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM), have launched the Innovation Accelerator, which is housed in WFIRM’s space.
2022 Virtual and Combined Regenerative Medicine Essentials Course and World Stem Cell Summit Meeting Set

The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) and the Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF) for the second year will join forces for their annual meetings to be held in conjunction and virtually, kicking off on Monday, June 6 -...
Etaluma Supports New RegeneratOR Test Bed with LS460 Microscope

Etaluma is collaborating with the RegeneratOR Test Bed, a new regenerative medicine endeavor in North Carolina, by providing its technology to help support start-up and early-stage companies in the regenerative medicine space.
Self-Administered Screening Can Provide Benefits for Patients and Providers

Have you ever felt uncomfortable when asked about depression or any other sensitive personal issue when checking in for a medical visit?
Study Indicates Link Between Food Insecurity and Higher Infant Mortality Rates in North Carolina

A problem long-associated with developing countries, food insecurity (FI) – the lack of adequate access to food – can contribute to higher infant mortality rates even in this country, according to a study conducted by scientists at Wake Forest...
Restricted Access to School Bathrooms Harms Students with Health Conditions

Tips from Wilderness Medicine Expert on Staying Safe Outdoors

As many people are making plans to enjoy the great outdoors this spring and summer, Wake Forest Baptist Health’s Wilderness Medicine experts are sharing some important information to help make it a safe and enjoyable time for the whole...
WFIRM Scientist Available to Address New Strategy to Fight Botulinum Toxin

Allergies or COVID-19?

How do you know if the nasal congestion and sneezing you’re experiencing is spring allergies or COVID-19?
Slumber disruptions caused by obstructive sleep apnea can take a toll on health

A study by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that while approximately 30 million American adults have obstructive sleep apnea only about 6 million, or 20%, have been properly diagnosed and treated.
How hospital chaplains learn how to do what they do

Clinical pastoral education is an interfaith professional program that helps theological students, ordained clergy, members of religious orders and qualified laypersons develop the interpersonal skills needed to work as chaplains or spiritual care...
It’s a natural fact: There’s still no substitute for human blood

While the donation and transfusion of blood are very common, and relatively simple as far as medical procedures go, the path from donor to recipient is more complex than most people may realize.
Concussion is more than just a headache, so it’s good to know the symptoms

Concussion is the most common and mildest type of traumatic brain injury, but it should never be taken lightly. Any concussion, however slight, temporarily disturbs vital brain activity and can cause a range of physical, mental and emotional...
About

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (www.wakehealth.edu) is a pre-eminent academic health system based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and part of Atrium Health Enterprise. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s two main components are an integrated clinical system – anchored by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, an 885-bed tertiary-care hospital in Winston-Salem – that includes Brenner Children’s Hospital, five community hospitals, more than 300 primary and specialty care locations and more than 2,700 physicians; and Wake Forest University School of Medicine, the academic core of Atrium Health Enterprise and a recognized leader in experiential medical education and groundbreaking research that includes Wake Forest Innovations, a commercialization enterprise focused on advancing health care through new medical technologies and biomedical discovery. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist employs more than 20,000 teammates, part of Atrium Health’s 70,000 teammates across the Southeast. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist provided a record-setting $611.2 million in community benefits during the 2021 fiscal year, which includes unreimbursed care, charity care, education and research, and community health improvement.

