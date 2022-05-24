Our News on Newswise
NIH Awards $9 Million to Wake Forest University School of Medicine to Study ‘Love Hormone’ as Treatment for Pain
Scientists at Wake Forest University School of Medicine have been awarded approximately $9 million from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke to study the use of oxytocin, a naturally occurring hormone, as a treatment for pain...
24-May-2022 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Temperature Monitoring Patch Can Help Better Catch Fevers in Seniors
The use of continuous temperature monitoring in staff and older residents of independent- and assisted-living facilities may be an effective intervention for early detection and containment of infectious disease outbreaks, and provide better...
9-May-2022 3:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Brain Networks Can Play Role in Weight-loss Success
When it comes to weight loss, the old adage it’s all in your head may be true.
Scientists at Wake Forest University School of Medicine have shown that two specific networks in the brain can strongly influence how successful a person will be when...
3-May-2022 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Innovation Accelerator Launches to Support Commercialization for Regenerative Medicine Hub
ReMDO and its collaborating research partner, the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM), have launched the Innovation Accelerator, which is housed in WFIRM’s space.
4-Apr-2022 2:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
2022 Virtual and Combined Regenerative Medicine Essentials Course and World Stem Cell Summit Meeting Set
The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) and the Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF) for the second year will join forces for their annual meetings to be held in conjunction and virtually, kicking off on Monday, June 6 -...
29-Mar-2022 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Etaluma Supports New RegeneratOR Test Bed with LS460 Microscope
Etaluma is collaborating with the RegeneratOR Test Bed, a new regenerative medicine endeavor in North Carolina, by providing its technology to help support start-up and early-stage companies in the regenerative medicine space.
14-Mar-2022 2:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Self-Administered Screening Can Provide Benefits for Patients and Providers
Have you ever felt uncomfortable when asked about depression or any other sensitive personal issue when checking in for a medical visit?
4-Mar-2022 3:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Study Indicates Link Between Food Insecurity and Higher Infant Mortality Rates in North Carolina
A problem long-associated with developing countries, food insecurity (FI) – the lack of adequate access to food – can contribute to higher infant mortality rates even in this country, according to a study conducted by scientists at Wake Forest...
3-Feb-2022 10:55 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
Restricted Access to School Bathrooms Harms Students with Health Conditions
20-Sep-2021 10:10 AM EDT
Tips from Wilderness Medicine Expert on Staying Safe Outdoors
As many people are making plans to enjoy the great outdoors this spring and summer, Wake Forest Baptist Health’s Wilderness Medicine experts are sharing some important information to help make it a safe and enjoyable time for the whole...
18-May-2021 2:10 PM EDT
WFIRM Scientist Available to Address New Strategy to Fight Botulinum Toxin
6-Jan-2021 3:50 PM EST
Allergies or COVID-19?
How do you know if the nasal congestion and sneezing you’re experiencing is spring allergies or COVID-19?
23-Mar-2020 2:30 PM EDT
Slumber disruptions caused by obstructive sleep apnea can take a toll on health
A study by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that while approximately 30 million American adults have obstructive sleep apnea only about 6 million, or 20%, have been properly diagnosed and treated.
27-Feb-2020 8:00 AM EST
How hospital chaplains learn how to do what they do
Clinical pastoral education is an interfaith professional program that helps theological students, ordained clergy, members of religious orders and qualified laypersons develop the interpersonal skills needed to work as chaplains or spiritual care...
28-Jan-2020 4:00 PM EST
It’s a natural fact: There’s still no substitute for human blood
While the donation and transfusion of blood are very common, and relatively simple as far as medical procedures go, the path from donor to recipient is more complex than most people may realize.
19-Dec-2019 6:00 AM EST
Concussion is more than just a headache, so it’s good to know the symptoms
Concussion is the most common and mildest type of traumatic brain injury, but it should never be taken lightly. Any concussion, however slight, temporarily disturbs vital brain activity and can cause a range of physical, mental and emotional...
6-Nov-2019 6:00 AM EST