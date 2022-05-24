Scientists at Wake Forest University School of Medicine have been awarded approximately $9 million from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke to study the use of oxytocin, a naturally occurring hormone, as a treatment for pain...

Add to Favorites

The use of continuous temperature monitoring in staff and older residents of independent- and assisted-living facilities may be an effective intervention for early detection and containment of infectious disease outbreaks, and provide better...

Add to Favorites

When it comes to weight loss, the old adage it’s all in your head may be true. Scientists at Wake Forest University School of Medicine have shown that two specific networks in the brain can strongly influence how successful a person will be when...

Add to Favorites

ReMDO and its collaborating research partner, the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM), have launched the Innovation Accelerator, which is housed in WFIRM’s space.

Add to Favorites

The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) and the Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF) for the second year will join forces for their annual meetings to be held in conjunction and virtually, kicking off on Monday, June 6 -...

Add to Favorites

Etaluma is collaborating with the RegeneratOR Test Bed, a new regenerative medicine endeavor in North Carolina, by providing its technology to help support start-up and early-stage companies in the regenerative medicine space.

Add to Favorites

Have you ever felt uncomfortable when asked about depression or any other sensitive personal issue when checking in for a medical visit?

Add to Favorites

A problem long-associated with developing countries, food insecurity (FI) – the lack of adequate access to food – can contribute to higher infant mortality rates even in this country, according to a study conducted by scientists at Wake Forest...

Add to Favorites