Newswise — WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The top priority for everyone in Wake Forest Athletics is safety and through an innovative and enhanced partnership with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Wake Forest University School of Medicine, health care for all 400-plus Demon Deacons student-athletes will be enhanced through a multitude of ways, including on-campus care from trained physicians.

Dr. Chris Miles, sports medicine specialist at Wake Forest Baptist and associate professor of family medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, has been named medical director for this partnership and Dr. John Hubbard, orthopaedic surgeon at Wake Forest Baptist and associate professor of orthopaedic surgery at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, has been named surgical director.

Both Miles and Hubbard have a long history of caring for Wake Forest’s student-athletes.

As medical director, Miles will serve as the primary facilitator and coordinator of medical care for all of Wake Forest Athletics. All Wake Forest Athletics caregivers will communicate their medical diagnoses and medical management plans with Miles, creating a streamlined communication system to provide world-class medical care to all of Wake Forest Athletics.

As surgical director, Hubbard will monitor and communicate modifications through surgical pathways and will be responsible for the timelines for surgical cases.

“We are so pleased to be taking this next step in our longstanding relationship with Wake Forest Athletics which will enhance the health care provided to student-athletes,” said Dr. Julie Freischlag, CEO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, executive vice president of health affairs at Wake Forest University and chief academic officer of Advocate Health, of which Wake Forest Baptist and Wake Forest University School of Medicine serve as the academic core.

Read the full news release.