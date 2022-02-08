A new book by Binghamton University's Kerry Whigham explores the enduring impacts of genocidal violence and the varied ways in which states and grassroots activists respond to it in order to bring about social and political transformation.

Add to Favorites

Binghamton University, State University of New York kept its place among the elite schools labeled “R1 — very high research activity” in a new list released by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

Add to Favorites

A five-year, $3.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health will help a research team including faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York explore serotonin's role in Parkinson's disease.

Add to Favorites

A $3.5 million grant will fund new scholarships at Binghamton University over the next five years for two dozen students who plan to join the workforce as cybersecurity professionals.

Add to Favorites

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced a $1.6 million federal grant from the Economic Development Administration to Binghamton University to develop the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator’s Soft Landing Program to attract...

Add to Favorites

Party polarization tends to come before voter polarization, according to new research co-led by faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

Add to Favorites

A common framework that standardizes health impact across diseases and their interventions can aid in identifying current shortcomings on a global scale, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University of New York.

Add to Favorites

A new study led by faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York shows that COVID-19 incidence rates were not statistically different in counties with in-person learning versus remote school modes in most regions of the U.S.

Add to Favorites