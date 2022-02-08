Our News on Newswise
How can legacies of genocidal violence be reshaped for the better? Professor’s new book explores possibilities
A new book by Binghamton University's Kerry Whigham explores the enduring impacts of genocidal violence and the varied ways in which states and grassroots activists respond to it in order to bring about social and political transformation.
8-Feb-2022 9:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
Binghamton University Again Included on List of Elite Research Institutions
Binghamton University, State University of New York kept its place among the elite schools labeled “R1 — very high research activity” in a new list released by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
8-Feb-2022 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Backup system: Professor receives NIH grant to explore serotonin’s role in Parkinson’s disease
A five-year, $3.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health will help a research team including faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York explore serotonin's role in Parkinson's disease.
1-Feb-2022 8:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
$3.5 million NSF grant to fund 24 cybersecurity scholarships
A $3.5 million grant will fund new scholarships at Binghamton University over the next five years for two dozen students who plan to join the workforce as cybersecurity professionals.
26-Jan-2022 10:40 AM EST Add to Favorites
Binghamton and Cornell collaboration to receive $1.6 million federal grant to attract international businesses to Southern Tier
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced a $1.6 million federal grant from the Economic Development Administration to Binghamton University to develop the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator’s Soft Landing Program to attract...
25-Jan-2022 12:35 PM EST Add to Favorites
Parties lead and voters follow
Party polarization tends to come before voter polarization, according to new research co-led by faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York.
19-Jan-2022 11:45 AM EST Add to Favorites
Measuring impact of drugs on global health can aid in identifying shortcomings
A common framework that standardizes health impact across diseases and their interventions can aid in identifying current shortcomings on a global scale, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University of New York.
11-Jan-2022 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Nationwide study finds no significant link between in-person schooling and COVID infection rates
A new study led by faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York shows that COVID-19 incidence rates were not statistically different in counties with in-person learning versus remote school modes in most regions of the U.S.
4-Jan-2022 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
Open letter and call for peace for Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Ahmed from a Diasporan African
10-Dec-2021 1:35 PM EST
Tips to reduce holiday stress as we “return to normal” this year
19-Nov-2021 12:30 PM EST
Nobel Peace Prize winner's work important in fight for press freedom, says colleague
8-Oct-2021 9:55 AM EDT
Establishing Juneteenth As National Holiday is Opportunity to Create "New America"
16-Jun-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”
3-Jun-2021 11:10 AM EDT
6 important things to know about your COVID-19 vaccine card
15-Apr-2021 11:25 AM EDT
Slavery reparations could help United States reclaim moral leadership
14-Apr-2021 1:40 PM EDT
‘Immunity passports’ for COVID-19 must be distributed equitably
3-Mar-2021 10:10 AM ESTSee All Experts