Binghamton, NY USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

How can legacies of genocidal violence be reshaped for the better? Professor’s new book explores possibilities

A new book by Binghamton University's Kerry Whigham explores the enduring impacts of genocidal violence and the varied ways in which states and grassroots activists respond to it in order to bring about social and political transformation.
8-Feb-2022 9:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Binghamton University Again Included on List of Elite Research Institutions

Binghamton University, State University of New York kept its place among the elite schools labeled “R1 — very high research activity” in a new list released by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
8-Feb-2022 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Backup system: Professor receives NIH grant to explore serotonin’s role in Parkinson’s disease

A five-year, $3.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health will help a research team including faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York explore serotonin's role in Parkinson's disease.
1-Feb-2022 8:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

$3.5 million NSF grant to fund 24 cybersecurity scholarships

A $3.5 million grant will fund new scholarships at Binghamton University over the next five years for two dozen students who plan to join the workforce as cybersecurity professionals.
26-Jan-2022 10:40 AM EST Add to Favorites

Binghamton and Cornell collaboration to receive $1.6 million federal grant to attract international businesses to Southern Tier

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced a $1.6 million federal grant from the Economic Development Administration to Binghamton University to develop the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator’s Soft Landing Program to attract...
25-Jan-2022 12:35 PM EST Add to Favorites

Parties lead and voters follow

Party polarization tends to come before voter polarization, according to new research co-led by faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York.
19-Jan-2022 11:45 AM EST Add to Favorites

Measuring impact of drugs on global health can aid in identifying shortcomings

A common framework that standardizes health impact across diseases and their interventions can aid in identifying current shortcomings on a global scale, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University of New York.
11-Jan-2022 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Nationwide study finds no significant link between in-person schooling and COVID infection rates

A new study led by faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York shows that COVID-19 incidence rates were not statistically different in counties with in-person learning versus remote school modes in most regions of the U.S.
4-Jan-2022 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Binghamton University is known for the excellence of its faculty, staff and programs, and enrolls over 18,000 students in programs leading to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. Driven by its commitment to high-quality education and innovative research, Binghamton University addresses real-world challenges and serves as a dynamo powering the vitality of the entire region and New York state.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

John Brhel
Communications Manager

 jbrhel@binghamton.edu

607-777-3280

Kim Spaulding
Portrait Photographer

 kspauldi@binghamton.edu

607-777-3059

Ryan Yarosh
Media Relations and Public Relations Director

 ryarosh@binghamton.edu

607-777-2180

Laura Guerrero
Public Relations intern

 lguerre1@binghamton.edu

3479931690
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.49247