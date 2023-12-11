Voice cloning scams will surge in 2024, according to Ping Yang, professor of computer science and director of the Center for Information Assurance & Cybersecurity at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

"As deepfake technology continues to advance, I anticipate a surge in voice cloning scams in 2024," said Yang. "In the voice cloning scam, scammers leverage voice cloning, a type of deepfake technology, to impersonate individuals such as CEOs, government officials, or family members, to persuade victims to initiate money transfers."

These are the top scams that she predicts criminals will attempt on consumers in 2024.

- Voice cloning scams

- Phishing

- Romance scams

- Online shopping scams

- Investment scams

- Charity scams