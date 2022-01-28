Our News on Newswise
New Study Shows High Levels of Mercury in the Peruvian Amazon
New study Amazon forests capture high levels of atmospheric mercury pollution from artisanal gold mining published in Nature Communications. An international team of researchers documented substantial mercury accumulation in soils, biomass, and...
28-Jan-2022
Biodiversity Research Institute Announces Publication of New Scientific Paper on the Benefits of Savanna Fire Management in Africa
Biodiversity Research Institute (BRI), announces the publication of the scientific paper Savanna fire management can generate enough carbon revenue to help restore Africa’s rangelands and fill Protected Area funding gaps in the December issue of...
9-Dec-2021
A review of the effectiveness of operational curtailment to reduce bat fatalities at terrestrial wind farms in N. America
18-Nov-2021
Prediction of forest parameters and carbon accounting under different fire regimes in Miombo woodlands
2-Nov-2021
Biodiversity Research Institute to Lead Avian Research on $7.5 M Grant from the Department of Energy
Biodiversity Research Institute (BRI) is part of a collaborative team, led by Duke University, that has received a total of $7.5 million to assess the risks that offshore wind energy development along the East Coast may pose to birds, bats, and...
20-Oct-2021
Multispecies tracking reveals a major seabird hotspot in the North Atlantic
16-Aug-2021
BRI’s Research Published in the Journal Evolutionary Applications
10-Aug-2021
New Study Shows High Mercury Levels in Indigenous Latin American Women
Women in three Latin American countries who rely on fish for protein and live in proximity to gold mining activity have been found to have elevated mercury levels, according to a new study, Mercury Exposure of Women in Four Latin American Gold...
15-Jun-2021
