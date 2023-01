Newswise — BRI is proud to tell its story in a new video featuring stunning cinematography that captures the work we do and why we do it. Throughout the upcoming year, we will showcase each of our Centers of Study as well as our Research Programs. BRI's growth is based on the needs of the natural world, and we believe our work is making a difference. But we also know there is still so much to do. We hope you will follow along with us as we embark on the next 25 years.