Newly Named Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities Casts Wide Net

Furman University has announced the Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities, a hub composed of three centers aimed at addressing sustainability solutions across education, research and leadership. Formerly known as the David E. Shi Center for...
Krebs Cycle replication offers new clues to life’s origins

Furman University chemistry graduate and first-year Emory Ph.D. candidate Trent Stubbs authors a new study in Nature Chemistry that may fundamentally alter humanity's understanding of the origin of life on Earth and where else in the universe it may...
Unfounded fear helps fuel police violence

Research shows that policing is a relatively safe job, but fear stoked by and among officers put black lives in danger.
After the Protests: How Communities Can Make Systemic Change

How Black Lives Matter commemorations can create lasting change in communities
Pausing during the pandemic

Short consumer article with advice and tips for using the pandemic down time to reflect on who and what you want to be.
Why social distancing is so difficult; how research explains our behavior

John McArthur, an expert on social distancing, explains why the behavior is so difficult, and how we can convince ourselves to do it anyway.
For Valentine's Day, 5 Tips for a Better Relationship

Frank Provenzano, a Furman University instructor in psychology and a clinical psychologist for more than 40 years, offers five key relationships tips for any intimate partnership.
Holidays on the Autism Spectrum

A short feature with a list of tips to help people with autism, and their loved ones, better navigate the holidays.
About

Furman University is a national liberal arts and sciences university in Greenville, South Carolina, offering rigorous academics, broad research opportunities, a robust visual and performing arts program and NCAA Division I athletics. Our student body represents many different cultural, religious, sexual, gendered and intellectual backgrounds and abilities. In 2019, Furman ranked No. 5 in "Most Innovative Schools" and No. 12 in "Best Undergraduate Teaching" among national liberal arts universities.

