Our News on Newswise
Newly Named Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities Casts Wide Net
Furman University has announced the Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities, a hub composed of three centers aimed at addressing sustainability solutions across education, research and leadership. Formerly known as the David E. Shi Center for...
27-Oct-2020 12:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Krebs Cycle replication offers new clues to life’s origins
Furman University chemistry graduate and first-year Emory Ph.D. candidate Trent Stubbs authors a new study in Nature Chemistry that may fundamentally alter humanity's understanding of the origin of life on Earth and where else in the universe it may...
12-Oct-2020 1:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Unfounded fear helps fuel police violence
Research shows that policing is a relatively safe job, but fear stoked by and among officers put black lives in danger.
24-Jun-2020 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
After the Protests: How Communities Can Make Systemic Change
How Black Lives Matter commemorations can create lasting change in communities
24-Jun-2020 10:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Pausing during the pandemic
Short consumer article with advice and tips for using the pandemic down time to reflect on who and what you want to be.
2-Apr-2020 5:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Why social distancing is so difficult; how research explains our behavior
John McArthur, an expert on social distancing, explains why the behavior is so difficult, and how we can convince ourselves to do it anyway.
18-Mar-2020 11:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
For Valentine's Day, 5 Tips for a Better Relationship
Frank Provenzano, a Furman University instructor in psychology and a clinical psychologist for more than 40 years, offers five key relationships tips for any intimate partnership.
6-Feb-2020 11:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
Holidays on the Autism Spectrum
A short feature with a list of tips to help people with autism, and their loved ones, better navigate the holidays.
26-Nov-2019 10:55 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
After the protests: clues for communities to turn a day of BLM action into lasting change in battle against racism
24-Jun-2020 10:55 AM EDT
Pandemic philosopher @FurmanU offers encouraging perspective through daily videos for the public
14-Apr-2020 3:15 PM EDT
The Pandemic Philosopher
This is a feature story about Furman University professor of philosophy Aaron Simmons, who started a YoutTube channel of selfie videos with encouraging and educational messages.
14-Apr-2020 3:05 PM EDT
Reflecting now, on a job, relationship or other life issue can help us through the pandemic and on the other side
2-Apr-2020 4:40 PM EDT
Why is social distancing so hard? Because it goes against every cultural norm of human communication. @FurmanU prof John McArthur explains why, and why we should do it anyway.
18-Mar-2020 11:10 AM EDT
9 sustainable holiday tips from Furman U Shi Ctr for Sustainability: C offsets, bags>wrap, digitize, real>fake, regift, stocking food, LEDs, compost, cut the crap
1-Dec-2019 10:05 AM EST
Five Ways To Manage Holiday Stress
You can't eliminate holiday stress — but you can manage it. Here are tips from Cinnamon Stetler, associate professor and department chair of psychology.
18-Nov-2019 1:20 PM EST
How to win the black vote: Teresa Cosby, a specialist in race politics, describes what the next president will have to do to win this key vote
13-Nov-2019 3:55 PM ESTSee All Experts