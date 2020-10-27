Furman University has announced the Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities, a hub composed of three centers aimed at addressing sustainability solutions across education, research and leadership. Formerly known as the David E. Shi Center for...

Furman University chemistry graduate and first-year Emory Ph.D. candidate Trent Stubbs authors a new study in Nature Chemistry that may fundamentally alter humanity's understanding of the origin of life on Earth and where else in the universe it may...

Research shows that policing is a relatively safe job, but fear stoked by and among officers put black lives in danger.

How Black Lives Matter commemorations can create lasting change in communities

Short consumer article with advice and tips for using the pandemic down time to reflect on who and what you want to be.

John McArthur, an expert on social distancing, explains why the behavior is so difficult, and how we can convince ourselves to do it anyway.

Frank Provenzano, a Furman University instructor in psychology and a clinical psychologist for more than 40 years, offers five key relationships tips for any intimate partnership.

A short feature with a list of tips to help people with autism, and their loved ones, better navigate the holidays.

