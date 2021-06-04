Houston, TX USA

Study shows rapid return of respiratory viruses after COVID-19 restrictions relaxed

A new Houston Methodist study shows a rapid return of seasonal respiratory viruses after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in Texas, demonstrating the apparent effectiveness of masking, distancing and other precautionary measures at stopping the...
New findings offer improved therapy of early-stage, BRCA mutation-associated breast cancer

Results were released this week on a new treatment with the potential to improve the outcomes for patients with hereditary BRCA mutations and high-risk, early-stage breast cancer. These results represent the first time a drug that blocks cancer...
Houston Methodist and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services partner to expand access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment

Houston Methodist announced today, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), that it has expanded access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy (mAb) in the Greater Houston area. The promising treatment has been...
Houston Methodist among largest providers of monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid-19

Among the nation’s largest providers of monoclonal antibodies for Covid-19, Houston Methodist has infused nearly 4,000 patients. The hospital system was able to quickly ramp up its program by leveraging numerous resources through...
Houston Methodist study reveals COVID-19 UK variant cases doubling weekly in Houston

Houston Methodist infectious disease pathologists have discovered new COVID-19 cases caused by the SARS-CoV-2 UK B.1.1.7 variant are doubling weekly. By mid-March the number increased sharply to 648 cases from 305 just a week earlier. The findings...
Houston Methodist finds multiple cases of significant coronavirus mutations, including Brazil strain

Houston Methodist has sequenced more than 20,000 of Houston’s coronavirus genomes since the start of the pandemic and leads the SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing efforts in the U.S. In the most recent batches of genomes, the U.K., South Africa, Brazil,...
Houston Methodist study finds males of all ages more affected by COVID-19 than females

A new Houston Methodist study found males are more likely to test positive for COVID-19, have complications and die from the virus than females, independent of age. The peer-reviewed observational study appears in PLOS ONE, a multidisciplinary...
Internationally-recognized leader in MRI joins Houston Methodist

Diego Martin, M.D., Ph.D., has joined Houston Methodist Hospital as Chair of the Department of Radiology.
Houston Methodist experts on J&J vaccine announcement

24-Feb-2021 10:10 AM EST

Houston Methodist expert notes COVID-19 precautions lead to historic drop in flu cases

A silver lining is emerging amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Influenza numbers are way down – 98 percent down, according to the CDC. Locally, during flu season last year, Houston Methodist’s system of eight hospitals saw 250 to 450 flu cases per...
2-Feb-2021 2:30 PM EST

Principal Investigator for COVID-19 drug with FDA Emergency Use Authorization available to speak on limited government supply of drug and pending clinical trials

17-Nov-2020 1:05 PM EST

Messenger RNA – the Therapy of the Future

16-Nov-2020 10:40 AM EST

Houston Methodist oncologist available to comment on NCI model predicting 10,000 additional breast/colorectal cancer deaths due to COVID-19

24-Jun-2020 10:10 AM EDT

Research and innovation as an essential function amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Necessity being the mother of invention, Houston Methodist clinicians, researchers and staff have collaborated on a number of clinical device and research innovations in response to COVID-19. Houston Methodist Academic Institute leadership has...
29-Apr-2020 12:10 PM EDT

Bita Kash, PhD, Researcher with Houston Methodist, available to discuss COVID-19 and African American communities

20-Apr-2020 2:30 PM EDT

Orthopedic surgeon available to discuss pectoral injuries in professional athletes

8-Jan-2020 3:00 PM EST

About

U.S. News & World Report has named Houston Methodist Hospital the No. 1 hospital in Texas and among the top 20 hospitals in the nation. Houston Methodist's reputation for outstanding care, treatments and research attracts patients from Texas, the nation and around the world.

Our teams of surgeons, physicians, researchers and other experts collaborate to solve medicine’s biggest challenges and turn discoveries into new therapies and treatments. Our drive for innovation is rooted in the legacy created by world-renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Michael E. DeBakey. He performed the first coronary artery bypass surgery in Texas, and pioneered surgical advances, which have become universal practices.

These days, Houston Methodist not only is well established as a leader in heart and vascular treatments, research and education based on DeBakey’s achievements and reputation, but also is known for spearheading breakthroughs in organ transplantation, orthopedics, cancer treatment and neurology and neuroscience.

Contacts

Stefanie Asin
Public Relations Director
Corporate Communications

 SLAsin@houstonmethodist.org

832-667-5809

Gale Smith
Public Relations Manager
Research Institute, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Ophthalmology, Otolaryngology/ENT

 GSmith@houstonmethodist.org

832-667-5843

Lisa Merkl
Media Relations & Science Editor, PR Office
Research Institute

 lmerkl@houstonmethodist.org

832-667-5916

Ashley White
Senior Media Relations Specialist
Cancer Center, Transplant Center

 aewhite2@houstonmethodist.org

832-667-5849

Patti Muck
Public Relations Program Manager
Neurological Institute, Emergency Medicine

 pamuck@houstonmethodist.org

832-667-5741

Amy Rose
Senior Media Relations Specialist
Heart Center, Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

 akrose@houstonmethodist.org

