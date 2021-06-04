Our News on Newswise
Study shows rapid return of respiratory viruses after COVID-19 restrictions relaxed
A new Houston Methodist study shows a rapid return of seasonal respiratory viruses after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in Texas, demonstrating the apparent effectiveness of masking, distancing and other precautionary measures at stopping the...
4-Jun-2021 5:55 PM EDT
New findings offer improved therapy of early-stage, BRCA mutation-associated breast cancer
Results were released this week on a new treatment with the potential to improve the outcomes for patients with hereditary BRCA mutations and high-risk, early-stage breast cancer. These results represent the first time a drug that blocks cancer...
4-Jun-2021 10:35 AM EDT
Houston Methodist and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services partner to expand access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment
Houston Methodist announced today, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), that it has expanded access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy (mAb) in the Greater Houston area. The promising treatment has been...
27-May-2021 11:20 AM EDT
Houston Methodist among largest providers of monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid-19
Among the nation’s largest providers of monoclonal antibodies for Covid-19, Houston Methodist has infused nearly 4,000 patients. The hospital system was able to quickly ramp up its program by leveraging numerous resources through...
1-Apr-2021 2:45 PM EDT
Houston Methodist study reveals COVID-19 UK variant cases doubling weekly in Houston
Houston Methodist infectious disease pathologists have discovered new COVID-19 cases caused by the SARS-CoV-2 UK B.1.1.7 variant are doubling weekly. By mid-March the number increased sharply to 648 cases from 305 just a week earlier. The findings...
31-Mar-2021 6:00 PM EDT
Houston Methodist finds multiple cases of significant coronavirus mutations, including Brazil strain
Houston Methodist has sequenced more than 20,000 of Houston’s coronavirus genomes since the start of the pandemic and leads the SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing efforts in the U.S. In the most recent batches of genomes, the U.K., South Africa, Brazil,...
2-Mar-2021 3:05 PM EST
Houston Methodist study finds males of all ages more affected by COVID-19 than females
A new Houston Methodist study found males are more likely to test positive for COVID-19, have complications and die from the virus than females, independent of age. The peer-reviewed observational study appears in PLOS ONE, a multidisciplinary...
15-Jan-2021 8:20 AM EST
Internationally-recognized leader in MRI joins Houston Methodist
Diego Martin, M.D., Ph.D., has joined Houston Methodist Hospital as Chair of the Department of Radiology.
2-Dec-2020 10:35 AM EST
Houston Methodist experts on J&J vaccine announcement
24-Feb-2021 10:10 AM EST
Houston Methodist expert notes COVID-19 precautions lead to historic drop in flu cases
A silver lining is emerging amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Influenza numbers are way down – 98 percent down, according to the CDC. Locally, during flu season last year, Houston Methodist’s system of eight hospitals saw 250 to 450 flu cases per...
2-Feb-2021 2:30 PM EST
Principal Investigator for COVID-19 drug with FDA Emergency Use Authorization available to speak on limited government supply of drug and pending clinical trials
17-Nov-2020 1:05 PM EST
Messenger RNA – the Therapy of the Future
16-Nov-2020 10:40 AM EST
Houston Methodist oncologist available to comment on NCI model predicting 10,000 additional breast/colorectal cancer deaths due to COVID-19
24-Jun-2020 10:10 AM EDT
Research and innovation as an essential function amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Necessity being the mother of invention, Houston Methodist clinicians, researchers and staff have collaborated on a number of clinical device and research innovations in response to COVID-19. Houston Methodist Academic Institute leadership has...
29-Apr-2020 12:10 PM EDT
Bita Kash, PhD, Researcher with Houston Methodist, available to discuss COVID-19 and African American communities
20-Apr-2020 2:30 PM EDT
Orthopedic surgeon available to discuss pectoral injuries in professional athletes
8-Jan-2020 3:00 PM EST