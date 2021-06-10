Our News on Newswise
No Clear Evidence Low-Calorie Sweeteners Harm Gut Microbiome but More Studies Warranted
New paper explores links among the diet, gut microbiota and health status.
10-Jun-2021
More Care Needed in Interpreting ‘Acceptable Daily Intakes’ in Low-Calorie Sweetener Research
Review of over 100 studies finds mostly correct usage but some slips in interpretation
26-May-2021
Harmonizing Glycemic Impact Measures Can Improve Food Labeling
International review finds consistencies but room to coordinate post-prandial glucose measures considered for food labeling.
25-May-2021
Registration Opens for Collaborative Food Safety and Nutrition Institute’s Annual Meeting
Dynamic science meeting to address critical food safety, nutrition topics
24-May-2021
Join Our June 15 ‘Listening Session’ to Improve Food Safety Capacity Building: Forming a Public-Private Partnership for Data Sharing
Data sharing for the 21st Century to protect against foodborne disease
13-May-2021
Leading Scientists Say Evidence Should Shape Dietary Bioactive Guidance
New paper describes path for science-based dietary recommendations
11-May-2021
Collaborative Nutrition and Food Research Institute Welcomes New Project Ideas
The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) today is opening a free online portal for the public to submit ideas on science projects related to nutrition and food safety.
11-May-2021
Join Food and Nutrition Experts Gathering at IAFNS Annual Meeting June 16-17
Science symposium to address food safety and nutrition topics of current interest
29-Apr-2021
