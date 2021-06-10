Washington, DC USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

No Clear Evidence Low-Calorie Sweeteners Harm Gut Microbiome but More Studies Warranted

New paper explores links among the diet, gut microbiota and health status.
10-Jun-2021 1:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites

More Care Needed in Interpreting ‘Acceptable Daily Intakes’ in Low-Calorie Sweetener Research

Review of over 100 studies finds mostly correct usage but some slips in interpretation
26-May-2021 9:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Harmonizing Glycemic Impact Measures Can Improve Food Labeling

International review finds consistencies but room to coordinate post-prandial glucose measures considered for food labeling.
25-May-2021 9:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Registration Opens for Collaborative Food Safety and Nutrition Institute’s Annual Meeting

Dynamic science meeting to address critical food safety, nutrition topics
24-May-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Join Our June 15 ‘Listening Session’ to Improve Food Safety Capacity Building: Forming a Public-Private Partnership for Data Sharing

Data sharing for the 21st Century to protect against foodborne disease
13-May-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Leading Scientists Say Evidence Should Shape Dietary Bioactive Guidance

New paper describes path for science-based dietary recommendations
11-May-2021 10:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Collaborative Nutrition and Food Research Institute Welcomes New Project Ideas

The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) today is opening a free online portal for the public to submit ideas on science projects related to nutrition and food safety.
11-May-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Join Food and Nutrition Experts Gathering at IAFNS Annual Meeting June 16-17

Science symposium to address food safety and nutrition topics of current interest
29-Apr-2021 2:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences is uniquely positioned to mobilize academia, industry and government to deliver actionable research and catalyze food safety and nutritional sciences in support of public health. IAFNS’ collaborative and inclusive structure empowers members to bring forward diverse perspectives from across the food and beverage ecosystem

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.31117