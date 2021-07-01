Our News on Newswise
Cynthia Wolberger Named Director of Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Department of Biophysics and Biophysical Chemistry
Structural biologist Cynthia Wolberger, Ph.D., has been appointed director of the Department of Biophysics and Biophysical Chemistry at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The first woman to lead the department, she will take over the...
1-Jul-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Research News Tip Sheet: Story Ideas from Johns Hopkins Medicine
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Johns Hopkins Medicine Media Relations is focused on disseminating current, accurate and useful information to the public via the media. As part of that effort, we are distributing our “COVID-19 Tip Sheet: Story Ideas...
23-Jun-2021 1:20 PM EDT
Study Suggests that Smoother Silicone Breast Implants Reduce Severity of Immune System Reactions
According to researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Rice University in Houston, silicone breast implants with a smoother surface design have less risk of producing inflammation and other immune...
21-Jun-2021 12:15 PM EDT
Look-Back Study Charts 60 Years of Treatments, Health Characteristics Among People with Dwarfism
In a retrospective study believed to be one of the largest of its kind, researchers say they have successfully charted the health risks, growth patterns, and medical and surgical outcomes of 1,374 people with the most common form of dwarfism, called...
21-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Study Adds to Evidence that Most Cancer Cells Grown in a Dish have Little in Common Genetically with Cancer Cells in People
In a bid to find or refine laboratory research models for cancer that better compare with what happens in living people, Johns Hopkins Medicine scientists report they have developed a new computer-based technique showing that human cancer cells...
17-Jun-2021 2:00 PM EDT
Comprehensive School Program Promotes Student Health and Academic Growth
Intentionally integrating health and education in a large school setting pays off by facilitating and enhancing health and academic growth, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers with the Rales Center for the Integration of Health and...
15-Jun-2021 11:00 AM EDT
For Transplant Recipients, Third Time May Be the Charm for Better COVID Vaccine Protection
In a study published today in the Annals of Internal Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they believe that, for the first time, there is evidence to show that three doses of vaccine increase antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 — the...
14-Jun-2021 5:15 PM EDT
Astronomy Meets Pathology to Identify Predictive Biomarkers for Cancer Immunotherapy
Pairing sky-mapping algorithms with advanced immunofluorescence imaging of cancer biopsies, researchers at The Mark Foundation Center for Advanced Genomics and Imaging at Johns Hopkins University and the Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer...
9-Jun-2021 2:00 PM EDT
Story Tips from Johns Hopkins Experts on COVID-19
- Stressed About “Returning to Normal”? Here Are Tips to Ease Into the Transition
- Be Your Brother’s Keeper: Steps for Faith-Based Communities to Reopen Safely
16-Jun-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Johns Hopkins Medicine Mental Health Experts Available for Interviews Following Trial Verdict in Death of George Floyd
21-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Story Tips from Johns Hopkins Experts on COVID-19
One year ago, then 65-year-old Miriam Clark developed a fever, lost her appetite and had no energy. She and her daughter, Tye Clark, the administrative services manager of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Division of Hospital...
24-Mar-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Raising Awareness During Diabetes Awareness Month– Adult and Pediatric Diabetes Experts Available
More than 34 million people in the U.S, or 10.5% of the population, have diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And as many as 7 million more Americans have the disease and don’t know it. Diabetes is the...
5-Nov-2020 8:00 AM EST
Story Tips From Johns Hopkins Experts on COVID-19
Story tips from Johns Hopkins Medicine experts on Covid-19
25-May-2020 9:00 AM EDT
Story Tips From Johns Hopkins Experts on COVID-19
The following are various story ideas regarding the COVID-19 illness. To interview experts in these tips or others at Johns Hopkins, contact [email protected]
7-Apr-2020 8:00 AM EDT
COVID-19 Tip Sheet: Story Ideas from Johns Hopkins
31-Mar-2020 8:00 AM EDT
Intermittent Fasting: Live ‘Fast,’ Live longer?
26-Dec-2019 8:00 AM EST