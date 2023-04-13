Every year, millions of people in the U.S. are diagnosed with sexually transmitted infections (STIs), which are infectious diseases spread through sexual contact. Infection rates are particularly high in young people, with half of new cases occurring in people between 15 and 24 years old.
April is STI Awareness Month. Johns Hopkins Medicine has several experts who specialize in sexual health and infectious diseases and are available to speak with reporters on misconceptions surrounding various types of STIs. Please reach out to our designated media contacts if you are interested in covering this topical issue.
Adult Sexual Health Experts
- President, American STD Association
- Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Elizabeth Gilliams, M.D., M.S., M.Sc.
- Instructor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Matthew Hamill, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Sc.
- Assistant Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Adolescent and Young Adult Sexual Health Experts
- Director, Intensive Primary Care Clinic, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
- Director, Pediatric Adolescent HIV/AIDS Program, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
- Adult and Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist, The Johns Hopkins Hospital and the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
- Professor of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Errol Fields, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H.
- Co-director, Emerge Gender & Sexuality Clinic for Children, Adolescents and Young Adults, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
- Director of Pediatric Education, Training & Advocacy, Johns Hopkins Center for Transgender & Gender Expansive Health
- Adolescent and Young Adult Research Scientist, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
- Program Director, Adolescent Medicine Fellowship, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
- Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Kevon-Mark Jackman, Dr.P.H., M.P.H.
- Adolescent and Young Adult Research Scientist, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
- Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Adolescent and Young Adult Research Scientist, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
- Director of Research, Adolescent Medicine Fellowship, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
- Associate Director, Adolescent Health Reproductive Research Training Program, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
- Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Renata Sanders, M.D., M.P.H., Sc.M.
- Co-director, Emerge Gender & Sexuality Clinic for Children, Adolescents and Young Adults, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
- Director of Pediatric and Adolescent Services, Johns Hopkins Center for Transgender and Gender Expansive Health
- Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Director, Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
- Director, Adolescent Health Reproductive Research Training Program, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
- Professor of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Bloomberg Professor of American Health, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health