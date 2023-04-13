Every year, millions of people in the U.S. are diagnosed with sexually transmitted infections (STIs), which are infectious diseases spread through sexual contact. Infection rates are particularly high in young people, with half of new cases occurring in people between 15 and 24 years old.

April is STI Awareness Month. Johns Hopkins Medicine has several experts who specialize in sexual health and infectious diseases and are available to speak with reporters on misconceptions surrounding various types of STIs. Please reach out to our designated media contacts if you are interested in covering this topical issue.

Adult Sexual Health Experts

Media contact: Maura Kinney, Communications Specialist, Johns Hopkins Medicine

Khalil Ghanem, M.D., Ph.D.

  • President, American STD Association
  • Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Elizabeth Gilliams, M.D., M.S., M.Sc.

  • Instructor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Matthew Hamill, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Sc.

  • Assistant Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Adolescent and Young Adult Sexual Health Experts

Media contact: Kim Polyniak, Communications Manager, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

Allison Agwu, M.D., Sc.M.

  • Director, Intensive Primary Care Clinic, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
  • Director, Pediatric Adolescent HIV/AIDS Program, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
  • Adult and Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist, The Johns Hopkins Hospital and the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
  • Professor of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Errol Fields, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H.

Kevon-Mark Jackman, Dr.P.H., M.P.H.

  • Adolescent and Young Adult Research Scientist, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
  • Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Pamela Matson, Ph.D., M.P.H.

  • Adolescent and Young Adult Research Scientist, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
  • Director of Research, Adolescent Medicine Fellowship, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
  • Associate Director, Adolescent Health Reproductive Research Training Program, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
  • Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Renata Sanders, M.D., M.P.H., Sc.M.

Maria Trent, M.D., M.P.H.

  • Director, Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
  • Director, Adolescent Health Reproductive Research Training Program, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
  • Professor of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
  • Bloomberg Professor of American Health, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

