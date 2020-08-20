Our News on Newswise
Laerdal Medical and TruCorp Partner to Launch a COVID-19 Solution for Quick and Cost-effective Ventilation Training for Healthcare Providers
TruCorp, a provider of medical simulation training manikins, has partnered with world leading healthcare solutions provider, Laerdal Medical, to bring an easy-to-implement, cost-effective ventilation training solution to the market.
Inspired by Patients, Laerdal Medical Brings Latest Simulator Advances to IMSH 2020
Healthcare professionals of all experience levels attend the IMSH conference to advance their skills, to impact change in their organizations, and, ultimately, to improve patient safety.
Laerdal Medical to Acquire B-Line Medical
Two global leaders in healthcare simulation become one to deliver the highest quality training and education
B-Line Medical Joins in Celebrating National Minority Health Month
B-Line Medical, an industry leader in video-driven healthcare education and outcome improvement, is happy to support and promote National Minority Health Month.
B-Line Medical Releases an iOS Mobile Application for SimCapture Cloud
SimCapture Cloud’s mobile application turns any iOS phone or tablet into a portable simulation education capture device.
Laerdal Medical and B-Line Medical Announce Long-term Collaborative Partnership
STAVANGER, NORWAY and WASHINGTON, D.C. ¬- January 25, 2019 - Laerdal Medical, a global leader in medical simulation, skills training, and education and B-Line Medical®, a global leader in video-driven healthcare education and outcome improvement,...
B-Line Medical Commits to Improving Patient Safety
B-Line Medical supports the Patient Safety Movement Foundation and mission to eliminate preventable deaths by 2020 (0X2020).
B-Line Medical Celebrates International Healthcare Simulation Week
B-Line Medical®, an industry leader in video-driven healthcare education and outcome improvement, is excited to celebrate International Healthcare Simulation Week with the Society for Simulation in Healthcare.
