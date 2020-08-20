USA

Laerdal Medical and TruCorp Partner to Launch a COVID-19 Solution for Quick and Cost-effective Ventilation Training for Healthcare Providers

TruCorp, a provider of medical simulation training manikins, has partnered with world leading healthcare solutions provider, Laerdal Medical, to bring an easy-to-implement, cost-effective ventilation training solution to the market.
Inspired by Patients, Laerdal Medical Brings Latest Simulator Advances to IMSH 2020

Healthcare professionals of all experience levels attend the IMSH conference to advance their skills, to impact change in their organizations, and, ultimately, to improve patient safety.
Laerdal Medical to Acquire B-Line Medical

Two global leaders in healthcare simulation become one to deliver the highest quality training and education
B-Line Medical Joins in Celebrating National Minority Health Month

B-Line Medical, an industry leader in video-driven healthcare education and outcome improvement, is happy to support and promote National Minority Health Month.
B-Line Medical Releases an iOS Mobile Application for SimCapture Cloud

SimCapture Cloud’s mobile application turns any iOS phone or tablet into a portable simulation education capture device.
Laerdal Medical and B-Line Medical Announce Long-term Collaborative Partnership

STAVANGER, NORWAY and WASHINGTON, D.C. ¬- January 25, 2019 - Laerdal Medical, a global leader in medical simulation, skills training, and education and B-Line Medical®, a global leader in video-driven healthcare education and outcome improvement,...
B-Line Medical Commits to Improving Patient Safety

B-Line Medical supports the Patient Safety Movement Foundation and mission to eliminate preventable deaths by 2020 (0X2020).
B-Line Medical Celebrates International Healthcare Simulation Week

B-Line Medical®, an industry leader in video-driven healthcare education and outcome improvement, is excited to celebrate International Healthcare Simulation Week with the Society for Simulation in Healthcare.
About

Laerdal Medical is dedicated to the mission of helping save lives through the advancement of simulation-based training in the fields of resuscitation, patient care, and emergency care training. Laerdal products and programs are used by educational institutions, hospitals, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and military around the world. For more information, visit www.Laerdal.com.

