TruCorp, a provider of medical simulation training manikins, has partnered with world leading healthcare solutions provider, Laerdal Medical, to bring an easy-to-implement, cost-effective ventilation training solution to the market.

Healthcare professionals of all experience levels attend the IMSH conference to advance their skills, to impact change in their organizations, and, ultimately, to improve patient safety.

Two global leaders in healthcare simulation become one to deliver the highest quality training and education

B-Line Medical, an industry leader in video-driven healthcare education and outcome improvement, is happy to support and promote National Minority Health Month.

SimCapture Cloud’s mobile application turns any iOS phone or tablet into a portable simulation education capture device.

STAVANGER, NORWAY and WASHINGTON, D.C. ¬- January 25, 2019 - Laerdal Medical, a global leader in medical simulation, skills training, and education and B-Line Medical®, a global leader in video-driven healthcare education and outcome improvement,...

B-Line Medical supports the Patient Safety Movement Foundation and mission to eliminate preventable deaths by 2020 (0X2020).

B-Line Medical®, an industry leader in video-driven healthcare education and outcome improvement, is excited to celebrate International Healthcare Simulation Week with the Society for Simulation in Healthcare.

