Food Protein Can Eliminate Pungency and Bitterness of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

While experimenting in the laboratory, investigators put the extra virgin olive oil into a mayonnaise-like material that would be easier for sensory study participants to assess, rather than drinking unadulterated EVOO from a drinking glass, as is...
Tug-of-War Receptors Controlling Sour Taste Detection in Fruit Flies Sheds Light on Human Taste Biology

Monell researchers found that flies use two distinct types of gustatory (taste) receptor neurons (GRNs), which are analogous to taste receptor cells in mammals, to discriminate slightly from highly sour foods. One group of GRNs are maximally...
Insulin is Necessary for Repairing Olfactory Neurons

Insulin plays a critical role in the maturation, after injury, of immature olfactory sensory neurons. Applying insulin into the nasal passage could be developed as a therapy for injury caused by a host of issues.
Monell Center Receives Kleberg Foundation Grant to Discriminate Bacterial and Viral Immune Responses to Reduce Antibiotic Use

The Monell Chemical Senses Center has received a two-year, $890,000 grant from the Robert J. Kleberg, Jr. and Helen C. Kleberg Foundation. Monell scientists and collaborators will develop a new way to classify fever-inducing diseases using distinct...
Monell Center/Temple University Team Receive NIH Funding for Non-traditional Technologies to Fight COVID-19

A Monell Chemical Senses Center and Temple University team recently became part of a new, multi-institute National Institute of Health (NIH)-funded initiative called the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostic Radical program (RADx). The NIH invested $107...
Better Measures Reveal More COVID-19 Smell Loss

Studies that used direct measures versus self-report of smell loss could explain the a wide range of estimates - studies using direct measures, about 77% of COVID-19 patients had smell loss versus only 44% with self-report. Direct measures of...
Monell Scientist Receives 2020 Klingenstein-Simons Fellowship Award in Neuroscience

Amber Alhadeff, PhD, the newest faculty member at the Monell Chemical Senses Center, has been awarded a 2020 Klingenstein-Simons Fellowship Award in Neurosciences, totaling $225,000 over three years.
Newswise: TwinsburgReedlab2018.JPG

Perceiving the Flavor of Fat: Monell Center Twins Study Finds Genetic Variation Shapes Individual Perception of Fatty Foods

Liking of fatty food is more complex than its fat content alone – it could also be related to inborn genetic traits of the consumer related to fat perception.
Dealing with Those Telltale Malodors

By educating physicians about unique properties of the olfactory system, Monell scientist Pamela Dalton, PhD, MPH, seeks to increase understanding of stigmas associated with incontinence
School Lunchroom Perfect Place to Teach Kids to Like and Eat Heathy Foods

Limiting #sugar intake in children: @MonellSc expert Julie Mennella on implementing new @American_Heart recommendation

Expert Available - Today Only: New @US_FDA #salt Guidelines Informed by @MonellSc Research Led by Gary Beauchamp, Contact [email protected]

The Monell Center is an independent non-profit research institute that conducts basic research on the chemical senses. A leader in scientific discovery, Monell's world-class scientists advance understanding of taste and smell to benefit human health and well-being. The Center’s outstanding interdisciplinary research programs incorporate approaches that range from molecular biology to behavioral neuroscience, from analytical chemistry to comparative sensory ecology and clinical work with human patients. Experts are available to comment on how taste and olfaction relate to any aspect of our daily lives.

