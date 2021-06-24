While experimenting in the laboratory, investigators put the extra virgin olive oil into a mayonnaise-like material that would be easier for sensory study participants to assess, rather than drinking unadulterated EVOO from a drinking glass, as is...

Monell researchers found that flies use two distinct types of gustatory (taste) receptor neurons (GRNs), which are analogous to taste receptor cells in mammals, to discriminate slightly from highly sour foods. One group of GRNs are maximally...

Insulin plays a critical role in the maturation, after injury, of immature olfactory sensory neurons. Applying insulin into the nasal passage could be developed as a therapy for injury caused by a host of issues.

The Monell Chemical Senses Center has received a two-year, $890,000 grant from the Robert J. Kleberg, Jr. and Helen C. Kleberg Foundation. Monell scientists and collaborators will develop a new way to classify fever-inducing diseases using distinct...

A Monell Chemical Senses Center and Temple University team recently became part of a new, multi-institute National Institute of Health (NIH)-funded initiative called the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostic Radical program (RADx). The NIH invested $107...

Studies that used direct measures versus self-report of smell loss could explain the a wide range of estimates - studies using direct measures, about 77% of COVID-19 patients had smell loss versus only 44% with self-report. Direct measures of...

Amber Alhadeff, PhD, the newest faculty member at the Monell Chemical Senses Center, has been awarded a 2020 Klingenstein-Simons Fellowship Award in Neurosciences, totaling $225,000 over three years.

Liking of fatty food is more complex than its fat content alone – it could also be related to inborn genetic traits of the consumer related to fat perception.

