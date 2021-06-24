Our News on Newswise
Food Protein Can Eliminate Pungency and Bitterness of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
While experimenting in the laboratory, investigators put the extra virgin olive oil into a mayonnaise-like material that would be easier for sensory study participants to assess, rather than drinking unadulterated EVOO from a drinking glass, as is...
24-Jun-2021 4:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Tug-of-War Receptors Controlling Sour Taste Detection in Fruit Flies Sheds Light on Human Taste Biology
Monell researchers found that flies use two distinct types of gustatory (taste) receptor neurons (GRNs), which are analogous to taste receptor cells in mammals, to discriminate slightly from highly sour foods. One group of GRNs are maximally...
17-Jun-2021 3:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Insulin is Necessary for Repairing Olfactory Neurons
Insulin plays a critical role in the maturation, after injury, of immature olfactory sensory neurons. Applying insulin into the nasal passage could be developed as a therapy for injury caused by a host of issues.
17-May-2021 2:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Monell Center Receives Kleberg Foundation Grant to Discriminate Bacterial and Viral Immune Responses to Reduce Antibiotic Use
The Monell Chemical Senses Center has received a two-year, $890,000 grant from the Robert J. Kleberg, Jr. and Helen C. Kleberg Foundation. Monell scientists and collaborators will develop a new way to classify fever-inducing diseases using distinct...
20-Jan-2021 12:40 PM EST Add to Favorites
Monell Center/Temple University Team Receive NIH Funding for Non-traditional Technologies to Fight COVID-19
A Monell Chemical Senses Center and Temple University team recently became part of a new, multi-institute National Institute of Health (NIH)-funded initiative called the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostic Radical program (RADx). The NIH invested $107...
4-Jan-2021 8:10 AM EST Add to Favorites
Better Measures Reveal More COVID-19 Smell Loss
Studies that used direct measures versus self-report of smell loss could explain the a wide range of estimates - studies using direct measures, about 77% of COVID-19 patients had smell loss versus only 44% with self-report.
Direct measures of...
16-Oct-2020 2:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Monell Scientist Receives 2020 Klingenstein-Simons Fellowship Award in Neuroscience
Amber Alhadeff, PhD, the newest faculty member at the Monell Chemical Senses Center, has been awarded a 2020 Klingenstein-Simons Fellowship Award in Neurosciences, totaling $225,000 over three years.
13-Jul-2020 8:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Perceiving the Flavor of Fat: Monell Center Twins Study Finds Genetic Variation Shapes Individual Perception of Fatty Foods
Liking of fatty food is more complex than its fat content alone – it could also be related to inborn genetic traits of the consumer related to fat perception.
13-Jul-2020 8:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Dealing with Those Telltale Malodors
By educating physicians about unique properties of the olfactory system, Monell scientist Pamela Dalton, PhD, MPH, seeks to increase understanding of stigmas associated with incontinence
28-Jun-2018 12:05 PM EDT
School Lunchroom Perfect Place to Teach Kids to Like and Eat Heathy Foods
2-May-2017 11:55 AM EDT
Limiting #sugar intake in children: @MonellSc expert Julie Mennella on implementing new @American_Heart recommendation
22-Aug-2016 5:15 PM EDT
Expert Available - Today Only: New @US_FDA #salt Guidelines Informed by @MonellSc Research Led by Gary Beauchamp, Contact [email protected]
1-Jun-2016 1:00 PM EDTSee All Experts