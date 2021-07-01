Academic articles published by women in high-impact medical journals also have fewer citations than those written by men, especially when women are primary and senior authors, according to new research.

Patients who had their wisdom teeth extracted had improved tasting abilities decades after having the surgery.

COVID-19 complicated patient care in a range of ways, from increased incidence of heart attacks to decreased cancer screenings. The virus also caused a six-fold increase in the risk of complications and death among trauma patients, according to new...

Penn Medicine will continue its collaboration with the West and Southwest Philadelphia communities to operate a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics in partnership with community organizations, faith-based institutions, restaurants, barbershops, and...

The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP) and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (PPMC) rank #27 in the United States and #50 globally on Newsweek’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2021, which ranks the 250 best medical institutions that...

If Black patients were admitted to the same hospitals that serve a majority of White patients, researchers showed their risk of death would drop by 10 percent

Kellie A. Jurado, PhD, Presidential Assistant Professor of Microbiology, and Colin Conine, PhD, an assistant professor of Pediatrics and Genetics have been named 2021 Pew Scholars in the Biomedical Sciences. Liling Wan, PhD, an assistant professor...

The prevalence of genetic mutations associated with breast cancer in Black and white women is the same.

