Our News on Newswise
Medical Journal Articles Written by Women Are Cited Less Than Those Written by Men
Academic articles published by women in high-impact medical journals also have fewer citations than those written by men, especially when women are primary and senior authors, according to new research.
1-Jul-2021 2:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Pulling Wisdom Teeth Can Improve Long-Term Taste Function
Patients who had their wisdom teeth extracted had improved tasting abilities decades after having the surgery.
28-Jun-2021 2:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Trauma Patients with COVID-19 Face Greater Risk of Complications and Death
COVID-19 complicated patient care in a range of ways, from increased incidence of heart attacks to decreased cancer screenings. The virus also caused a six-fold increase in the risk of complications and death among trauma patients, according to new...
28-Jun-2021 12:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Penn Medicine to Use $1M from City of Philadelphia for Additional Community Vaccination Clinics
Penn Medicine will continue its collaboration with the West and Southwest Philadelphia communities to operate a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics in partnership with community organizations, faith-based institutions, restaurants, barbershops, and...
22-Jun-2021 4:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Penn Medicine Hospitals Ranked #50 Globally on Newsweek’s “World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2021” List
The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP) and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (PPMC) rank #27 in the United States and #50 globally on Newsweek’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2021, which ranks the 250 best medical institutions that...
22-Jun-2021 2:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Higher COVID-19 Mortality Among Black Patients Linked to Unequal Hospital Quality
If Black patients were admitted to the same hospitals that serve a majority of White patients, researchers showed their risk of death would drop by 10 percent
15-Jun-2021 1:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Three Penn Scientists Chosen as 2021 Pew Scholars
Kellie A. Jurado, PhD, Presidential Assistant Professor of Microbiology, and Colin Conine, PhD, an assistant professor of Pediatrics and Genetics have been named 2021 Pew Scholars in the Biomedical Sciences. Liling Wan, PhD, an assistant professor...
15-Jun-2021 1:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Black and White Women Have Same Mutations Linked to Breast Cancer Risk
The prevalence of genetic mutations associated with breast cancer in Black and white women is the same.
11-Jun-2021 2:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Safety board members describe stringent oversight of U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trials
24-May-2021 5:10 PM EDT
Tangling with the Science of Suicide
Maria A. Oquendo, MD, PhD, is probing the human mind and brain to prevent more lives from being lost to the tenth leading cause of death in the United States.
9-Jan-2019 4:40 PM EST
Seven Ways You Are Hurting Your Sleep This Summer
14-Aug-2018 2:05 PM EDT
Penn Medicine Parkinson’s Disease Experts Available For Comment on Alan Alda Diagnosis
1-Aug-2018 8:05 AM EDT
Health & Medicine at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics: Penn Medicine Experts Available for Comment
12-Feb-2018 2:05 PM EST
Penn Leader on Trials of Olaparib for Treatment of Breast Cancer Available to Comment on FDA Approval
12-Jan-2018 1:05 PM EST
Penn Medicine psychology expert, Dr. Thea Gallagher available for interviews and commentary during OCD Awareness Week
5-Oct-2017 11:00 AM EDT
Penn Medicine Experts in Trauma, Mental Health, Mass Casualty, Bleeding Control, and Disaster Preparedness Available for Interviews Following Mass Shooting in Las Vegas
2-Oct-2017 11:05 AM EDTSee All Experts