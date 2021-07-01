Philadelphia, PA USA

Medical Journal Articles Written by Women Are Cited Less Than Those Written by Men

Academic articles published by women in high-impact medical journals also have fewer citations than those written by men, especially when women are primary and senior authors, according to new research.
Pulling Wisdom Teeth Can Improve Long-Term Taste Function

Patients who had their wisdom teeth extracted had improved tasting abilities decades after having the surgery.
Trauma Patients with COVID-19 Face Greater Risk of Complications and Death

COVID-19 complicated patient care in a range of ways, from increased incidence of heart attacks to decreased cancer screenings. The virus also caused a six-fold increase in the risk of complications and death among trauma patients, according to new...
Penn Medicine to Use $1M from City of Philadelphia for Additional Community Vaccination Clinics

Penn Medicine will continue its collaboration with the West and Southwest Philadelphia communities to operate a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics in partnership with community organizations, faith-based institutions, restaurants, barbershops, and...
Penn Medicine Hospitals Ranked #50 Globally on Newsweek’s “World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2021” List

The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP) and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (PPMC) rank #27 in the United States and #50 globally on Newsweek’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2021, which ranks the 250 best medical institutions that...
Higher COVID-19 Mortality Among Black Patients Linked to Unequal Hospital Quality

If Black patients were admitted to the same hospitals that serve a majority of White patients, researchers showed their risk of death would drop by 10 percent
Three Penn Scientists Chosen as 2021 Pew Scholars

Kellie A. Jurado, PhD, Presidential Assistant Professor of Microbiology, and Colin Conine, PhD, an assistant professor of Pediatrics and Genetics have been named 2021 Pew Scholars in the Biomedical Sciences. Liling Wan, PhD, an assistant professor...
Black and White Women Have Same Mutations Linked to Breast Cancer Risk

The prevalence of genetic mutations associated with breast cancer in Black and white women is the same.
