This year many people will chose to make a resolution to stop smoking in 2022, especially since smoking is associated with more severe illness and an increased risk of death in people who need hospital treatment for Covid-19. Frank T. Leone, MD, MS, director of the University of Pennsylvania Health System's Comprehensive Smoking Treatment Program, is available for interviews regarding effective steps people can take.

“I think the New Year holiday is a great time for people to consider making the changes that have been on their mind for a while. The best approach to stop smoking is for people to first talk to their healthcare provider about the ways nicotine affects motivation and the resources that are available to put them back in control, then approach the problem systematically and with a plan. People who reach out for solutions are 3-5 times more likely to reach their goal than those who approach this quietly and on their own.”