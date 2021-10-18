Automation, artificial intelligence and robotics represent potentially monumental changes for agriculture’s future, and Azlan Zahid hopes his research will spearhead that evolution for urban farming.

With crops, farmers will adapt — they always have and always will. To help this adaptation, however, a Texas A&M AgriLife research project has used artificial intelligence modeling to determine what traits cultivars will need to be successful...

From carbon sequestration to greenhouse gas emissions to cover crops, this fall a team of Texas A&M AgriLife faculty and others will begin evaluating the impacts of regenerative agriculture in semi-arid ecoregions in Texas and Oklahoma.

Kevin Conway, Ph.D., is among a team of three who have discovered and classified a fish that has been swimming in the tanks of neuroscientists for years.

More than 10 million people worldwide have Parkinson’s disease, which is progressively debilitating and, at present, incurable. Now, Texas A&M AgriLife researchers have found a new way to study the disorder’s progression on a molecular level....

Rangelands in the Great Plains, and the ranchers who depend on them, are losing battles against an invasion of brush and shrubs on historical grasslands.

Pest management outreach to both rural and urban audiences in Texas will be expanded and improved thanks to a federal grant awarded to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Calves on the ground eventually mean dollars in the pocket and steaks in the meat case. It’s the basics of the beef industry.

