AgriLife Research scientist pushing bounds of future farming
Automation, artificial intelligence and robotics represent potentially monumental changes for agriculture’s future, and Azlan Zahid hopes his research will spearhead that evolution for urban farming.
Adapting crops for future climate conditions
With crops, farmers will adapt — they always have and always will. To help this adaptation, however, a Texas A&M AgriLife research project has used artificial intelligence modeling to determine what traits cultivars will need to be successful...
Regenerative agriculture evaluation gets underway in Texas and Oklahoma
From carbon sequestration to greenhouse gas emissions to cover crops, this fall a team of Texas A&M AgriLife faculty and others will begin evaluating the impacts of regenerative agriculture in semi-arid ecoregions in Texas and Oklahoma.
New fish identified after years in scientific studies
Kevin Conway, Ph.D., is among a team of three who have discovered and classified a fish that has been swimming in the tanks of neuroscientists for years.
A new view of Parkinson’s disease
More than 10 million people worldwide have Parkinson’s disease, which is progressively debilitating and, at present, incurable. Now, Texas A&M AgriLife researchers have found a new way to study the disorder’s progression on a molecular level....
Saving the Great Plains with prescribed fire, mixed grazing
Rangelands in the Great Plains, and the ranchers who depend on them, are losing battles against an invasion of brush and shrubs on historical grasslands.
Expanding Texas’ integrated pest management teachings
Pest management outreach to both rural and urban audiences in Texas will be expanded and improved thanks to a federal grant awarded to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
Eliminating beef cattle pregnancy loss with CRISPR/Cas9 technology
Calves on the ground eventually mean dollars in the pocket and steaks in the meat case. It’s the basics of the beef industry.
Can you get salmonella from your backyard chickens?
For those with backyard poultry, like chickens or ducks, a Texas A&M AgriLife expert encourages taking precautions against salmonella exposure as cases spike across the U.S.
Hurricane Preparedness and Recovery Experts
Economist: Marketing Plans Can Help Central Texas Farmers Capitalize on Grain Markets
The impacts of potential trade tariffs on crops such as soybeans would send ripple effects through other agricultural commodities, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service economist.
Texas A&M AgriLife Research to Lead Project to Enhance Spinach Production, Safety
Texas A&M AgriLife research will collaborate with the Texas Department of Agriculture and the University of California at Davis on a project to help agricultural producers and consumers through improving nitrogen use efficiency and food safety in...
Women Driving North Texas Research Seek Sustainable Solutions for Urban Living
Three women driving agricultural and ecological research in North Texas seek new solutions for sustainable urban and suburban living in 2018.
Texans Should Prepare for Flooding, High Winds From Harvey
With the probability of extensive rain and high winds throughout much of the state from the resurgence of Tropical Depression Harvey, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts are asking Texans to take measures to prepare their houses, farms...
Texas Potato Researcher Plans to Pack More Value Into the Crop
Texas potato growers may be few in number, but their spuds hit a market window that brings a premium each year at harvest. Now, a new potato scientist for Texas A&M AgriLife Research plans to pack even more value into the commodity through...
New AgriLife Research Scientists Take Aim at Zika
Today’s news is flooded with reports on Zika; none of them good…until now.
Texas A&M AgriLife Research has fielded a Zika team led by two scientists who joined the department of entomology at Texas A&M University.
