Texas A&M AgriLife
College Station, TX USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

AgriLife Research scientist pushing bounds of future farming﻿

Automation, artificial intelligence and robotics represent potentially monumental changes for agriculture’s future, and Azlan Zahid hopes his research will spearhead that evolution for urban farming.
18-Oct-2021 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Adapting crops for future climate conditions

With crops, farmers will adapt — they always have and always will. To help this adaptation, however, a Texas A&M AgriLife research project has used artificial intelligence modeling to determine what traits cultivars will need to be successful...
18-Oct-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Regenerative agriculture evaluation gets underway in Texas and Oklahoma

From carbon sequestration to greenhouse gas emissions to cover crops, this fall a team of Texas A&M AgriLife faculty and others will begin evaluating the impacts of regenerative agriculture in semi-arid ecoregions in Texas and Oklahoma.
7-Oct-2021 4:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites

New fish identified after years in scientific studies

Kevin Conway, Ph.D., is among a team of three who have discovered and classified a fish that has been swimming in the tanks of neuroscientists for years.
5-Oct-2021 2:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Closeuphandsofseniorelderlywomanpatientsufferingfrompakinsonsdeseasesymptom.Mentalhealthandelderlycareconcept-768x512.jpg

A new view of Parkinson’s disease

More than 10 million people worldwide have Parkinson’s disease, which is progressively debilitating and, at present, incurable. Now, Texas A&M AgriLife researchers have found a new way to study the disorder’s progression on a molecular level....
5-Oct-2021 1:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: burn-2.jpg

Saving the Great Plains with prescribed fire, mixed grazing

Rangelands in the Great Plains, and the ranchers who depend on them, are losing battles against an invasion of brush and shrubs on historical grasslands.
24-Sep-2021 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Expanding Texas’ integrated pest management teachings

Pest management outreach to both rural and urban audiences in Texas will be expanded and improved thanks to a federal grant awarded to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
24-Sep-2021 1:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Eliminating beef cattle pregnancy loss with CRISPR/Cas9 technology

Calves on the ground eventually mean dollars in the pocket and steaks in the meat case. It’s the basics of the beef industry.
23-Sep-2021 12:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: Poultry-featured-300x203.jpg

Can you get salmonella from your backyard chickens?

For those with backyard poultry, like chickens or ducks, a Texas A&M AgriLife expert encourages taking precautions against salmonella exposure as cases spike across the U.S.
24-Aug-2021 3:05 PM EDT

Hurricane Preparedness and Recovery Experts

26-Aug-2020 3:55 PM EDT

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Economist: Marketing Plans Can Help Central Texas Farmers Capitalize on Grain Markets

The impacts of potential trade tariffs on crops such as soybeans would send ripple effects through other agricultural commodities, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service economist.
15-May-2018 4:50 PM EDT

Newswise: V_JoshiSpinachPic-150x150.jpg

Texas A&M AgriLife Research to Lead Project to Enhance Spinach Production, Safety

Texas A&M AgriLife research will collaborate with the Texas Department of Agriculture and the University of California at Davis on a project to help agricultural producers and consumers through improving nitrogen use efficiency and food safety in...
15-May-2018 4:40 PM EDT

Newswise: women-in-sci-banner-large.jpg

Women Driving North Texas Research Seek Sustainable Solutions for Urban Living

Three women driving agricultural and ecological research in North Texas seek new solutions for sustainable urban and suburban living in 2018.
8-Mar-2018 2:05 PM EST

Newswise: FloodingPic.jpg

Texans Should Prepare for Flooding, High Winds From Harvey

With the probability of extensive rain and high winds throughout much of the state from the resurgence of Tropical Depression Harvey, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts are asking Texans to take measures to prepare their houses, farms...
24-Aug-2017 3:15 PM EDT

Newswise: vales-4-768x849.jpg

Texas Potato Researcher Plans to Pack More Value Into the Crop

Texas potato growers may be few in number, but their spuds hit a market window that brings a premium each year at harvest. Now, a new potato scientist for Texas A&M AgriLife Research plans to pack even more value into the commodity through...
23-Aug-2017 4:05 PM EDT

New AgriLife Research Scientists Take Aim at Zika

Today’s news is flooded with reports on Zika; none of them good…until now. Texas A&M AgriLife Research has fielded a Zika team led by two scientists who joined the department of entomology at Texas A&M University.
2-Sep-2016 2:05 PM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The Media Relations group brings international, national and statewide recognition to the accomplishments and activities of Texas A&M AgriLife through placements of information in various media outlets. The group works with scientists, specialists, faculty and administrative leadership to develop stories about priority research and programs, place those stories with appropriate print, broadcast, and online media, and assist media with requests.

Contacts

Blair Fannin
Media Relations
Agricultural Economics, Animal Science

 b-fannin@tamu.edu

979-845-2259

Kay Ledbetter
Media Relations
soil and crop sciences, ecosystem science, High Plains, Rolling Plains

 SKledbetter@ag.tamu.edu

806-677-5600

Paul Schattenberg
Media Relations Specialist
family & consumer sciences, national 4-H, international agriculture

 paschattenberg@ag.tamu.edu

210-859-5752

Katherine Hancock
Associate Director, Communications

 Katherine.Hancock@ag.tamu.edu

979-458-6341

Mary Leigh Meyer

 maryleigh.meyer@ag.tamu.edu

Adam Russell
News Writer

 adam.russell@ag.tamu.edu

Gabe Saldana
Manager, Communications

 gabe.saldana@ag.tamu.edu

956-408-5040

Holly Shive
Assistant Vice Chancellor, Marketing & Communications

 holly.shive@ag.tamu.edu

979.845.6597
See more

Rss Feedsrss_feed
Manage RSS Feeds

physics world
Wildfire activity forecast to increase around I-35 and into South Texas

Increases in wildfire potential to last Feb. 18-21 Wildfire activity is forecast to increase along and west...
18 Feb 2022

physics world
Low-input, drought-tolerant guar crop could improve wheat production

AgriLife Research improving varieties suitable for Texas in preparation for return of guar market In a seas...
18 Feb 2022

physics world
Pesticides: Proper use key to produce food, protect human health

Texas A&M AgriLife experts aid in understanding, education The U.S. Environmental Protection Agenc...
18 Feb 2022

physics world
Water well owner training set March 4 in Luling

Optional well water testing available A Texas Well Owner Network, TWON, training is scheduled for March 4 i...
18 Feb 2022

physics world
Directors of AgriLife Extension, AgriLife Research approved by Board of Regents

Avery, Lamb appointed to lead agencies The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Thursday app...
17 Feb 2022

physics world
Texas A&M professor receives highest engineering honor

Singh elected to National Academy of Engineering Vijay Singh, Ph.D., a Distinguished Professor, Regents Pro...
17 Feb 2022

physics world
Virtual birding seminar on cranes set March 3

Discussion of America’s native cranes — endangered and abundant A virtual birding seminar, Up Close...
17 Feb 2022

physics world
Northeast Panhandle Crops Conference set March 3 in Perryton

Input costs, carbon farming among topics The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offices in Ochiltree ...
17 Feb 2022

physics world
Avian flu cases raise concern

Spread of highly pathogenic virus highlights need for strict biosecurity Texas A&M AgriLife experts wan...
16 Feb 2022

physics world
Texas Ag Forum to highlight carbon credits, climate initiatives in Lubbock

Event will be Feb. 25-26 at FiberMax Center Registration is open for the 2022 Texas Ag Forum presented by t...
16 Feb 2022

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.40978