Our News on Newswise
PIRE Research Connects Air Pollution to Worst Taiwanese Drought in Nearly 60 Years
The study, published in the Journal of Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, analyzed 13 years of satellite and surface to better understand how aerosols impact cloud lifecycle and precipitation during the autumn months over northern Taiwan.
24-Jun-2021 11:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites
UAlbany Announced as Partner on $208 Million NOAA Severe Weather Research Institute
The institute will be led by the University of Oklahoma and comprised of a number of partnering institutions including UAlbany, Howard University, Penn State and Texas Tech.
21-Jun-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
ALS Research Partnership Showing Promising Results
Research on a potential therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that’s taking place in a University at Albany chemistry lab is showing promising results.
24-May-2021 11:20 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Fewer Severe Heart Attack Patients Pursued Treatment During Pandemic
A recent study found that the number of patients who pursued treatment for a severe form of heart attack dropped significantly in New York State during the pandemic.
15-Apr-2021 1:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Study: Volcanic Eruptions had Large and Persistent Impacts on Global Hydroclimate over Last Millennium
In a new study, a team of paleoclimate researchers used a proxy product that employs natural climate archives to better understand the global and seasonal hydroclimate impacts of all known large tropical eruptions over the last millennium.
8-Mar-2021 5:20 PM EST Add to Favorites
Risk Communication Experts Analyze Visual Responses to Tornado Warning Graphics
The analysis used a combination of eye-tracking methods and “think aloud” interviews to investigate what visual features attract attention and/or cue a call to action around an emerging threat.
25-Feb-2021 10:55 AM EST Add to Favorites
Research finds people diagnosed with HIV in New York State were more than twice as likely to die from COVID-19
New research out of the University at Albany and the AIDS Institute at the New York State Department of Health found that through the middle of 2020, people diagnosed with HIV infection were significantly more likely to contract, be hospitalized...
3-Feb-2021 11:45 AM EST Add to Favorites
Minority Nurse Practitioners Underrepresented in New York State
A recent study conducted by the University at Albany’s Center for Health Workforce Studies found that Hispanic NPs were underrepresented in most regions of the state when compared to the Hispanic population in those regions.
28-Jan-2021 1:00 PM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
UAlbany Experts Available to Discuss Discrimination, Justice and Other LGBTQ+ Issues for Pride Month
11-Jun-2021 10:20 AM EDT
Experts Advisory: Cyberattack shuts down another critical industry
3-Jun-2021 1:45 PM EDT
UAlbany Librarian Offers Insight on America’s Growing Fake News Problem
2-Jun-2021 4:40 PM EDT
UAlbany Experts Available to Discuss Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2021
6-May-2021 12:15 PM EDT
UAlbany Meteorologist: NOAA’s Observed Warming Trend a Sign of Global Climate Change
6-May-2021 12:05 PM EDT
UAlbany Experts Available to Speak on Earth Day Topics
21-Apr-2021 2:05 PM EDT
UAlbany Professor: Impacts from Fukushima Nuclear Disaster Still Remain Ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympics
23-Mar-2021 4:45 PM EDT
One Year Later: UAlbany Experts Available to Reflect on COVID-19
17-Mar-2021 10:05 AM EDTSee All Experts