PIRE Research Connects Air Pollution to Worst Taiwanese Drought in Nearly 60 Years

The study, published in the Journal of Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, analyzed 13 years of satellite and surface to better understand how aerosols impact cloud lifecycle and precipitation during the autumn months over northern Taiwan.
24-Jun-2021

UAlbany Announced as Partner on $208 Million NOAA Severe Weather Research Institute

The institute will be led by the University of Oklahoma and comprised of a number of partnering institutions including UAlbany, Howard University, Penn State and Texas Tech.
21-Jun-2021

ALS Research Partnership Showing Promising Results

Research on a potential therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that’s taking place in a University at Albany chemistry lab is showing promising results.
24-May-2021

Fewer Severe Heart Attack Patients Pursued Treatment During Pandemic

A recent study found that the number of patients who pursued treatment for a severe form of heart attack dropped significantly in New York State during the pandemic.
15-Apr-2021

Study: Volcanic Eruptions had Large and Persistent Impacts on Global Hydroclimate over Last Millennium

In a new study, a team of paleoclimate researchers used a proxy product that employs natural climate archives to better understand the global and seasonal hydroclimate impacts of all known large tropical eruptions over the last millennium.
8-Mar-2021

Risk Communication Experts Analyze Visual Responses to Tornado Warning Graphics

The analysis used a combination of eye-tracking methods and “think aloud” interviews to investigate what visual features attract attention and/or cue a call to action around an emerging threat.
25-Feb-2021

Research finds people diagnosed with HIV in New York State were more than twice as likely to die from COVID-19

New research out of the University at Albany and the AIDS Institute at the New York State Department of Health found that through the middle of 2020, people diagnosed with HIV infection were significantly more likely to contract, be hospitalized...
3-Feb-2021

Minority Nurse Practitioners Underrepresented in New York State

A recent study conducted by the University at Albany’s Center for Health Workforce Studies found that Hispanic NPs were underrepresented in most regions of the state when compared to the Hispanic population in those regions.
28-Jan-2021


About

A comprehensive public research university, the University at Albany-SUNY offers more than 120 undergraduate majors and minors and 125 master's, doctoral, and graduate certificate programs. UAlbany is a leader among all New York State colleges and universities in such diverse fields as atmospheric and environmental sciences, business, public health, health sciences, criminal justice, emergency preparedness, engineering and applied sciences, informatics, public administration, social welfare, and sociology taught by an extensive roster of faculty experts. It also offers expanded academic and research opportunities for students through an affiliation with Albany Law School. With a curriculum enhanced by 600 study-abroad opportunities, UAlbany launches great careers.

Contacts

Kristin Marshall
Director, News and Communications

 kmarshall@albany.edu

518-956-8158

Kelsey Butz
Communications Specialist
health sciences, public health and student health services

 kebutz@albany.edu

518-956-8159

Maggie Hartley
Senior Managing Editor
business and entrepreneurship, criminal justice

 mbhartley@albany.edu

518-956-8160

Mike Nolan
Sr. Communications Specialist
emergency preparedness, security and atmospheric sciences

 mnolan@albany.edu

518-956-8157

Michael Parker
engineering, technology, public policy

 mparker@albany.edu

Vincent Reda
education, social sciences

 vreda@albany.edu

