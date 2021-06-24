The study, published in the Journal of Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, analyzed 13 years of satellite and surface to better understand how aerosols impact cloud lifecycle and precipitation during the autumn months over northern Taiwan.

The institute will be led by the University of Oklahoma and comprised of a number of partnering institutions including UAlbany, Howard University, Penn State and Texas Tech.

Research on a potential therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that’s taking place in a University at Albany chemistry lab is showing promising results.

A recent study found that the number of patients who pursued treatment for a severe form of heart attack dropped significantly in New York State during the pandemic.

In a new study, a team of paleoclimate researchers used a proxy product that employs natural climate archives to better understand the global and seasonal hydroclimate impacts of all known large tropical eruptions over the last millennium.

The analysis used a combination of eye-tracking methods and “think aloud” interviews to investigate what visual features attract attention and/or cue a call to action around an emerging threat.

New research out of the University at Albany and the AIDS Institute at the New York State Department of Health found that through the middle of 2020, people diagnosed with HIV infection were significantly more likely to contract, be hospitalized...

A recent study conducted by the University at Albany’s Center for Health Workforce Studies found that Hispanic NPs were underrepresented in most regions of the state when compared to the Hispanic population in those regions.

