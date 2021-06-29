Our News on Newswise
Global Climate Dynamics Drove the Decline of Mastodonts and Elephants, New Study Suggests
Elephants and their forebears were pushed into wipeout by waves of extreme global environmental change, rather than overhunting by early humans, according to new research.
How Plants Become Good Neighbours in Times of Stress
Scientists from the University of Bristol and the John Innes Centre have discovered how plants manage to live alongside each other in places that are dark and shady.
Microbes feast on crushed rock in subglacial lakes beneath Antarctica
Pioneering research has revealed the erosion of ancient sediments found deep beneath Antarctic ice could be a vital and previously unknown source of nutrients and energy for abundant microbial life.
Playing wind instruments generates less aerosol than vocalisation, COVID-19 study finds
Aerosol generated by playing woodwind and brass instruments is less than that produced when vocalising (speaking and singing) and is no different than a person breathing, new research has found.
Mask-Wearing Reduces COVID-19 Transmission, Study Finds
Mask-wearing is associated with a significant reduction in COVID-19 transmission and factors other than mandates contributed to the global uptake of mask-wearing in 2020, new research has found.
Protocells spring into action
A University of Bristol-led team of international scientists with an interest in protoliving technologies, has today published research which paves the way to building new semi-autonomous devices with potential applications in miniaturized soft...
Longest known SARS-CoV-2 infection of nearly 300 days successfully treated with new therapy
An immunocompromised individual with the longest known PCR confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 infection, lasting more than 290 days, has been successfully treated with two investigational monoclonal antibodies (laboratory engineered antibodies). ...
New Research Reveals Remarkable Resilience of Sea Life in the Aftermath of Mass Extinctions
Pioneering research has shown marine ecosystems can start working again, providing important functions for humans, after being wiped out much sooner than their return to peak biodiversity.
