Only 20 States Implemented Health Equity Committees to Assist with COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Planning
A new study out of UChicago found that while 43 states (out of 51, including all 50 states and Washington, D.C.) created a committee to develop a vaccine distribution plan, only 20 plans mentioned using a health equity committee to assist with plan...
2-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Vaccines grown in eggs induce antibody response against an egg-associated glycan
Researchers have found that viral vaccines grown in eggs, such as the H1N1 flu vaccine, produce an antibody response against a sugar molecule found in eggs, which could have implications for the effectiveness of these vaccines.
1-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
‘There may not be a conflict after all’ in expanding universe debate
In a new review paper accepted to the Astrophysical Journal, Freedman gives an overview of the most recent observations. Her conclusion: the latest observations are beginning to close the gap. That is, there may not be a conflict after all, and our...
29-Jun-2021 6:40 PM EDT
Mouse Brain Imaged From the Microscopic to the Macroscopic Level
Researchers at the University of Chicago and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have leveraged existing advanced X-ray microscopy techniques to bridge the gap between MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and electron...
28-Jun-2021 11:40 AM EDT
Comer Children's listed among top hospitals in U.S. News & World Report 2021-2022 rankings
UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital continues to climb in U.S. News & World Report rankings.
15-Jun-2021 11:45 AM EDT
Could Neutrophils be the Secret to Cancer’s Achilles’ Heel?
A study published in the June 10, 2021 issue of Cell describes a remarkable new mechanism by which the body’s own immune system can eliminate cancer cells without damaging host cells. The findings have the potential to develop first-in-class...
9-Jun-2021 12:55 PM EDT
Low doses of “laughing gas” could be fast acting, highly effective treatment for severe depression
A new study at the University of Chicago Medicine and Washington University found that a single inhalation session with 25% nitrous oxide gas was nearly as effective as 50% nitrous oxide at rapidly relieving symptoms of treatment-resistant...
7-Jun-2021 11:10 AM EDT
UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial's investment in the community rises by over 26%
UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial provided $89.5 million in benefits and services to the Southland community in fiscal 2020, a 26% increase over the prior year.
7-Jun-2021 12:40 PM EDT
Neurosurgery Team Performs Groundbreaking Laser Hemispherectomy on Child with Epilepsy
For only the second time in the world, doctors at the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital and the Department of Neurosurgery used a minimally invasive surgery to disconnect the right and left sides of the brain, stopping the...
25-Jun-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Putting the Spotlight on Colorectal Cancer Risk and Prevention during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
1-Mar-2021 2:05 PM EST
How to have a safe and fun Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic
Dr. Poj Lysouvakon, pediatric director of the Mother-Baby Unit at the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital, says it's still possible to have a safe and fun Halloween this year. Here's how.
16-Oct-2020 3:05 PM EDT
How to stay safe from flu during the COVID-19 pandemic
University of Chicago Medicine infectious diseases expert Dr. Allison Bartlett explains what to know to stay safe this winter from both influenza and COVID-19.
15-Oct-2020 3:40 PM EDT
Tips for voting safely during a pandemic
Voting is one of the most important things citizens get to do. University of Chicago Medicine Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Mai Tuyet Pho explains how to vote safely amid a global pandemic.
15-Oct-2020 1:40 PM EDT
Physicians issue warning about rare neurological condition, expected to appear this fall
Pediatricians Henry David, MD, and Madan Kumar, DO, of the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital warn parents of young children to watch out for symptoms of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), a rare neurological disorder linked to...
24-Sep-2020 4:30 PM EDT
[email protected] experts can discuss #Tocilizumab research; Drug may reduce need for ventilators in #COVID19 pneumonia
18-Sep-2020 2:45 PM EDT
Wuhan coronavirus: An infectious disease expert explains we know so far about the new virus emerging in Asia
University of Chicago Medicine associate professor and infectious disease expert Dr. Emily Landon explains what public health officials know about new coronavirus virus from Wuhan, China and how to stay safe.
23-Jan-2020 11:45 AM EST