Only 20 States Implemented Health Equity Committees to Assist with COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Planning

A new study out of UChicago found that while 43 states (out of 51, including all 50 states and Washington, D.C.) created a committee to develop a vaccine distribution plan, only 20 plans mentioned using a health equity committee to assist with plan...
Vaccines grown in eggs induce antibody response against an egg-associated glycan

Researchers have found that viral vaccines grown in eggs, such as the H1N1 flu vaccine, produce an antibody response against a sugar molecule found in eggs, which could have implications for the effectiveness of these vaccines.
‘There may not be a conflict after all’ in expanding universe debate

In a new review paper accepted to the Astrophysical Journal, Freedman gives an overview of the most recent observations. Her conclusion: the latest observations are beginning to close the gap. That is, there may not be a conflict after all, and our...
Mouse Brain Imaged From the Microscopic to the Macroscopic Level

Researchers at the University of Chicago and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have leveraged existing advanced X-ray microscopy techniques to bridge the gap between MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and electron...
Comer Children's listed among top hospitals in U.S. News & World Report 2021-2022 rankings

UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital continues to climb in U.S. News & World Report rankings.
Could Neutrophils be the Secret to Cancer’s Achilles’ Heel?

A study published in the June 10, 2021 issue of Cell describes a remarkable new mechanism by which the body’s own immune system can eliminate cancer cells without damaging host cells. The findings have the potential to develop first-in-class...
Low doses of “laughing gas” could be fast acting, highly effective treatment for severe depression

A new study at the University of Chicago Medicine and Washington University found that a single inhalation session with 25% nitrous oxide gas was nearly as effective as 50% nitrous oxide at rapidly relieving symptoms of treatment-resistant...
UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial's investment in the community rises by over 26%

UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial provided $89.5 million in benefits and services to the Southland community in fiscal 2020, a 26% increase over the prior year.
Neurosurgery Team Performs Groundbreaking Laser Hemispherectomy on Child with Epilepsy

For only the second time in the world, doctors at the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital and the Department of Neurosurgery used a minimally invasive surgery to disconnect the right and left sides of the brain, stopping the...
Putting the Spotlight on Colorectal Cancer Risk and Prevention during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

How to have a safe and fun Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Poj Lysouvakon, pediatric director of the Mother-Baby Unit at the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital, says it's still possible to have a safe and fun Halloween this year. Here's how.
How to stay safe from flu during the COVID-19 pandemic

University of Chicago Medicine infectious diseases expert Dr. Allison Bartlett explains what to know to stay safe this winter from both influenza and COVID-19.
Tips for voting safely during a pandemic

Voting is one of the most important things citizens get to do. University of Chicago Medicine Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Mai Tuyet Pho explains how to vote safely amid a global pandemic.
Physicians issue warning about rare neurological condition, expected to appear this fall

Pediatricians Henry David, MD, and Madan Kumar, DO, of the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital warn parents of young children to watch out for symptoms of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), a rare neurological disorder linked to...
[email protected] experts can discuss #Tocilizumab research; Drug may reduce need for ventilators in #COVID19 pneumonia

Wuhan coronavirus: An infectious disease expert explains we know so far about the new virus emerging in Asia

University of Chicago Medicine associate professor and infectious disease expert Dr. Emily Landon explains what public health officials know about new coronavirus virus from Wuhan, China and how to stay safe.
Contacts

Ashley Heher
Director, Media Relations & Breaking News
Breaking news, medical education

 ashley.heher@uchospitals.edu

773-726-8746 (mobile)

Angela O'Connor
Senior Communications Specialist

 angela.oconnor@uchospitals.edu

773-702-8527

Alison Caldwell
Senior Science Writer
Biosciences

 alison.caldwell@uchospitals.edu

312-513-9642

Jane Kollmer
Director for Communications

 jkollme@bsd.uchicago.edu

773-702-4636

Lorna Wong
Executive Director, Communications
Breaking news

 lorna.wong@uchospitals.edu

773-702-0188

Mike McHugh
Assistant Director, Corporate Communications
hospital finance, Medicare, medical ethics

 michael.mchugh@uchospitals.edu

773-702-3641

Jamie Bartosch
Senior Communications Specialist

 jamie.bartosch@uchospitals.edu

773-702-0025

Venus Brady

 venus.brady@uchospitals.edu

