February is American Heart Month, which shines a special spotlight on cardiovascular health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 659,000 people in the U.S. die from heart disease each year, making it the leading cause of death.

The following University of Chicago Medicine experts are available to weigh in on heart health topics throughout the month:

Women’s Heart Health

Kathleen Drinan, DO, a cardiologist with over 30 years of experience, specializes in the treatment and prevention of heart disease in women. She recognizes the unique presentation of heart disease in women and can speak to often-overlooked symptoms. Dr. Drinan can also offer general cardiovascular disease prevention tips for all sexes.

Heart Disease in Underserved Populations

Alan L. Jackson, MD, is a cardiologist who specializes in identifying and treating a wide range of cardiac conditions. As the Medical Director for UChicago Medicine’s South Side Community Cardiology program, he’s also passionate about working with underserved populations — including those most at risk for heart disease — to prevent and/or slow the progression of heart damage.

Vascular Diseases

High blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking pose risk for heart disease, but they can also lead to the development of aortic diseases. Ross Milner, MD, is an internationally recognized vascular surgeon who specializes in the treatment of complex aortic diseases. He can offer tips on screenings that are targeted for aortic aneurysm preventative care.