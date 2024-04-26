Newswise — University of Chicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital has received reaccreditation from the National Integrated Accreditation for Healthcare Organizations (NIAHO).

Administered by DNV Healthcare, a hospital accreditation program approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the NIAHO accreditation recognizes Ingalls Memorial Hospital's adherence to stringent quality and safety standards. During a rigorous evaluation process that lasted two and a half days, DNV surveyors examined Ingalls’ compliance in patient safety, clinical outcomes, facility infrastructure and organizational management.

“This reaccreditation affirms our hospital’s dedication to providing the highest level of care to patients in the south suburbs while maintaining operational excellence,” said Mike Antoniades, President of UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial. “I am very proud of the effort the Ingalls team puts in every day to provide that exceptional care for our patients.”

The NIAHO accreditation assures patients and their families that a hospital adheres to stringent standards designed to safeguard their well-being and ensure positive clinical outcomes.

“The accreditation survey is an opportunity to evaluate our services to make sure we are meeting our patients’ expectations. DNV Healthcare’s survey confirms that we are,” Antoniades said.

DNV’s accreditation program involves annual hospital surveys — instead of every three years — and encourages hospitals to share information across departments to improve clinical workflows and safety protocols.