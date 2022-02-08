Gainesville, FL USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: 62027c6418f23_Flory0004.jpg

UF study shows how climate change can worsen impact of invasive plants

Scientists have long hypothesized that climate change, by intensifying stressors like drought or wildfires, would make an ecosystem more vulnerable to invasive plants. Those invasive plants may in turn alter the environment in ways that amplify the...
8-Feb-2022 9:50 AM EST Add to Favorites

Cautiously optimistic: Study looks at riskiest tree disease spreaders, finds none

Scientists seek answers through research, but sometimes, a lack of findings can be good news. A recent University of Florida-led study involving tree diseases uncovered no remarkable threats to common Southeastern United States trees, and the lead...
8-Feb-2022 9:25 AM EST Add to Favorites

Research team finds COVID-19 antiviral targets

As COVID-19 edges from pandemic to endemic status, there is a growing need for antiviral therapies. A team of UF researchers has identified dozens of therapeutic targets that could feed the drug development pipeline.
3-Feb-2022 1:45 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61df00ff87ffe_20210708-Hackathon Social Graphic-JD.png

Tidal energy proposal wins UF, IBM technology contest

An all-female team of “hackers” was declared the winner on Thursday of the national technology contest – Florida Hacks with IBM – that called on participants to discover potential solutions to combat the effects of climate change. The team,...
12-Jan-2022 11:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

How to be a good coworker

Make the most of your professional relationships with these 5 research-backed tips.
6-Jan-2022 11:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

­­­­Are you talking to a chatbot? Would you like to?

The helpful person guiding you through your online purchase might not be a person at all. As artificial intelligence and natural language processing advance, we often don’t know if we are talking to a person or an AI-powered chatbot, says Tom...
23-Dec-2021 11:55 AM EST Add to Favorites

Intense meditation brings robust immune system activation

Eight days of intense meditation cause robust activation of the immune system, University of Florida researchers and their colleagues have found. The findings are believed to be the first comprehensive genomic study of how meditation affects the...
16-Dec-2021 10:10 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61bb4e38a350f_Leeman_in_bar_lab.jpg

Apps show promise to help heavy drinkers age 21-25 cut back

Smartphone apps to track blood alcohol abound, but until now had little evidence to show they help manage drinking in young adults. A new University of Florida study shows that heavy drinkers age 21-25 who weren’t trying to cut back on alcohol...
16-Dec-2021 10:05 AM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

A top-5 public university, the University of Florida is one of the most comprehensive and academically diverse universities in the nation, with an enrollment of more than 60,000 students. UF is home to 16 colleges and more than 170 research centers and institutes, offering nearly 100 undergraduate degree programs and more than 200 graduate programs. Only five other universities nationwide have as many programs of study on one campus.

Contacts

Brooke Adams
Senior Communications Strategist

 adamse1@ufl.edu

352-273-1267

Jason Arnold
Director, eLearning, Technology & Communications

jasondeanarnold@ufl.edu

See more

Our Multimedia on Newswise

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.35782