UF study shows how climate change can worsen impact of invasive plants
Scientists have long hypothesized that climate change, by intensifying stressors like drought or wildfires, would make an ecosystem more vulnerable to invasive plants. Those invasive plants may in turn alter the environment in ways that amplify the...
8-Feb-2022 9:50 AM EST
Cautiously optimistic: Study looks at riskiest tree disease spreaders, finds none
Scientists seek answers through research, but sometimes, a lack of findings can be good news. A recent University of Florida-led study involving tree diseases uncovered no remarkable threats to common Southeastern United States trees, and the lead...
8-Feb-2022 9:25 AM EST
Research team finds COVID-19 antiviral targets
As COVID-19 edges from pandemic to endemic status, there is a growing need for antiviral therapies. A team of UF researchers has identified dozens of therapeutic targets that could feed the drug development pipeline.
3-Feb-2022 1:45 PM EST
Tidal energy proposal wins UF, IBM technology contest
An all-female team of “hackers” was declared the winner on Thursday of the national technology contest – Florida Hacks with IBM – that called on participants to discover potential solutions to combat the effects of climate change. The team,...
12-Jan-2022 11:05 AM EST
How to be a good coworker
Make the most of your professional relationships with these 5 research-backed tips.
6-Jan-2022 11:05 AM EST
Are you talking to a chatbot? Would you like to?
The helpful person guiding you through your online purchase might not be a person at all. As artificial intelligence and natural language processing advance, we often don’t know if we are talking to a person or an AI-powered chatbot, says Tom...
23-Dec-2021 11:55 AM EST
Intense meditation brings robust immune system activation
Eight days of intense meditation cause robust activation of the immune system, University of Florida researchers and their colleagues have found. The findings are believed to be the first comprehensive genomic study of how meditation affects the...
16-Dec-2021 10:10 AM EST
Apps show promise to help heavy drinkers age 21-25 cut back
Smartphone apps to track blood alcohol abound, but until now had little evidence to show they help manage drinking in young adults. A new University of Florida study shows that heavy drinkers age 21-25 who weren’t trying to cut back on alcohol...
16-Dec-2021 10:05 AM EST
