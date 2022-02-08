Scientists have long hypothesized that climate change, by intensifying stressors like drought or wildfires, would make an ecosystem more vulnerable to invasive plants. Those invasive plants may in turn alter the environment in ways that amplify the...

Scientists seek answers through research, but sometimes, a lack of findings can be good news. A recent University of Florida-led study involving tree diseases uncovered no remarkable threats to common Southeastern United States trees, and the lead...

As COVID-19 edges from pandemic to endemic status, there is a growing need for antiviral therapies. A team of UF researchers has identified dozens of therapeutic targets that could feed the drug development pipeline.

An all-female team of “hackers” was declared the winner on Thursday of the national technology contest – Florida Hacks with IBM – that called on participants to discover potential solutions to combat the effects of climate change. The team,...

Make the most of your professional relationships with these 5 research-backed tips.

The helpful person guiding you through your online purchase might not be a person at all. As artificial intelligence and natural language processing advance, we often don’t know if we are talking to a person or an AI-powered chatbot, says Tom...

Eight days of intense meditation cause robust activation of the immune system, University of Florida researchers and their colleagues have found. The findings are believed to be the first comprehensive genomic study of how meditation affects the...

Smartphone apps to track blood alcohol abound, but until now had little evidence to show they help manage drinking in young adults. A new University of Florida study shows that heavy drinkers age 21-25 who weren’t trying to cut back on alcohol...

