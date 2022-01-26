Kansas City, KS USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Video Embedded
VIDEO

KU Clinical Research Center celebrates decade of investigational science

Ten years ago, on Jan. 23, 2012, the brand-new University of Kansas Clinical Research Center opened its doors.
26-Jan-2022 11:40 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61bcfa923fb1a_McGuirk Joseph (002).jpg

Receiving CAR-T therapy sooner improves lymphoma survival, according to study published in New England Journal of Medicine

Axicabtagene ciloleucel, known by the brand name Yescarta, is significantly more effective than the current standard of care in treating people with large B-cell lymphoma who relapse after the first line of treatment.
17-Dec-2021 4:15 PM EST Add to Favorites

Kansas Must Plan to End Tobacco Sales

The University of Kansas Cancer Center joins 148 organizations from around the world in this public health appeal
24-May-2021 11:25 AM EDT Add to Favorites

The University of Kansas Cancer Center joins other top US cancer centers in urgent call to get HPV vaccination back on track

The University of Kansas Cancer Center has partnered with 70 other National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer centers and partner organizations to issue a joint statement urging the nation’s physicians, parents and young adults to get the...
20-May-2021 12:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: godwin_andy_small_hero.jpg

Study to Examine Exosomes in Ovarian Cancer

Researchers have been awarded a $3.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to investigate more effective ways to identify ovarian cancer earlier.
6-May-2021 11:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Massive negative impact of COVID-19 on cancer screenings quantified in KU Medical Center faculty study published in JAMA Oncology

Nearly 10 million cancer screenings in the U.S. failed to happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published in JAMA Oncology, a publication of the American Medical Association.
30-Apr-2021 10:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: fabian_carol_small_hero.jpg

Carol Fabian Recognized As Fellow of the American Society of Clinical Oncology

Carol Fabian, MD, FASCO, a nationally recognized medical oncologist and breast cancer researcher, has been named a Fellow of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (FASCO).
23-Apr-2021 8:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites

The University of Kansas Cancer Center Among the First to Offer CAR T-cell Therapy to Treat Multiple Myeloma

The University of Kansas Cancer Center is the first and only site in the region to offer CAR T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that affects about 30,000 people each year.
29-Mar-2021 2:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Triple-Threat

Triple-negative breast cancer expert Dr. Priyanka Sharma discusses latest research and clinical trial efforts.
18-Jul-2018 1:35 PM EDT

Newswise: KlempJennifer2008.jpg

Getting Survivorship Care Planning Off the Page and Into Practice

Jennifer Klemp, PhD, MPH, director of cancer survivorship and an associate professor at The University of Kansas Cancer Center, is interviewed by Oncology Nursing News. In this interview, Klemp offers insights on some of the critical issues that...
31-Oct-2016 9:30 AM EDT

Newswise: JChien_Lawrence.jpg

Rewriting the Book on Chemo-Resistant Cancers with a DNA Library

KU Cancer Center researcher is finding out why ovarian cancer is resistant to certain types of chemo to eventually identify a different drug target.
30-Jun-2015 5:05 PM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The University of Kansas Cancer Center is a world-class, community-based, NCI-designated cancer research and care partnership spanning two states and involving collaboration among researchers, physicians and cancer support professionals. Together, we are working toward a world without cancer. The University of Kansas Cancer Center is transforming cancer research and clinical care by linking our innovative approach to drug discovery, delivery and development to our nationally accredited patient care program. Our partnership includes cancer research and health care professionals associated with the University of Kansas Medical Center and The University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, The University of Kansas in Lawrence, the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita, The Stowers Institute for Medical Research and the members of the Midwest Cancer Alliance. Our research programs include Cancer Biology, Cancer Prevention, Cancer Control and Population Health, and Drug Discovery, Delivery and Experimental Therapeutics. Shared resources include Biospecimen, Biostatistics and Informatics, Clinical Research Office and Lead Development and Optimization.

Disease-specific working groups, including both clinicians and basic research investigators, promote collaborative opportunities and the exchange of research ideas. The disease working groups define clinical research priorities respective to their disease specialty with an emphasis on Investigator Initiated Trials (IITs). The cancer center’s current disease working groups include lung, hematology/bone marrow transplant, gastrointestinal, genitor-urinary, head and neck, breast and brain.

Breaking new ground in cancer research requires state-of-the-art facilities. A 82,400-square-foot University of Kansas Clinical Research Center, which opened in January 2012, houses the Phase I clinical trials program. A recently remodeled, 170,000-square-foot Wahl/Hixon research complex, known as The Kansas Masonic Cancer Research Institute, will house 37 cancer-focused researchers. Building a world-class cancer center that is at the forefront of discovery, development and implementation is just the beginning. The legacy of The University of Kansas Cancer Center endures when discoveries made here benefit cancer patients everywhere.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Kay Hawes
Assoc. Dir of News & Media Relations
Health Care

 khawes@kumc.edu

913-617-8698

Pauline Horton
Communications Specialist

 phorton2@kumc.edu

913-945-6896

Natalie Lutz
Executive Director, Marketing & University Relatio

 nlutz3@kumc.edu

913-588-2598

Marilyn Nielsen
Executive Assistant

 mnielsen3@kumc.edu

Donna Peck
Assistant Communications Director

 dpeck@kumc.edu

913-588-5956

Christine Wilson Thomas
Director of Public Relations

 cthomas17@kumc.edu

913-945-6017
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.18793