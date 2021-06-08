Our News on Newswise
The Buck Stops Where? UNH Research Records Longest-Ever Deer Distance
Why did the deer cross the road? According to research from the University of New Hampshire to keep going and going and going. Researchers have discovered the longest distance ever recorded by an adult male white-tailed deer—300 kilometers, or...
8-Jun-2021
UNH Research: Black Bears May Play Important Role in Protecting Gray Fox
Bears are known for being devoted and protective of their baby cubs, but research from the University of New Hampshire shows that they may also play a significant role in shielding gray fox from predators like coyotes, who compete with the fox for...
3-Jun-2021
UNH Research: Journey of ‘Forever Chemicals’ Through Wastewater Facilities Highlights Regulation Challenges
Researchers at the University of New Hampshire have conducted two of the first studies in New England to collectively show that toxic man-made chemicals called PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances), found in everything from rugs to product...
26-May-2021
UNH Research Estimates 1.4 Million Children Have Yearly Violence-Related Medical Visits
A national report from the University of New Hampshire shows close to one and a half million children each year visit a doctor, emergency room or medical facility as a result of an assault, abuse, crime or other form of violence. This is four times...
12-May-2021
UNH Research: More Than One Way for Animals to Survive Climate Change
Researchers at the University of New Hampshire found that to live in hotter more desert-like surroundings, and exist without water, there is more than one genetic mechanism allowing animals to adapt. This is important not only for their survival but...
5-May-2021
UNH Research: Climate Change Affects Deep-Sea Corals and Sponges Differently
Corals and sponges are important foundations in ocean ecosystems providing structure and habitats that shelter a high number of species like fish, crabs and other creatures, particularly in the seamounts and canyons of the deep sea. Researchers at...
23-Apr-2021
UNH Researchers Develop Software to Monitor Ocean Soundscape Especially During COVID-19
An international development team, led by researchers at the University of New Hampshire, has created a user-friendly software program that can process sound data collected from the world’s oceans in a more standardized format that will enhance...
12-Apr-2021
UNH Research: New Hampshire Coastal Recreationists Support Offshore Wind
As the Biden administration announces a plan to expand the development of offshore wind energy development (OWD) along the East Coast, research from the University of New Hampshire shows significant support from an unlikely group, coastal recreation...
31-Mar-2021
Media Availability: UNH Experts Offer Comment on Biden’s First 100 Days
27-Apr-2021
Media Availability: UNH British Historian Comments on Prince Philip, Harry’s Return Home and Future of Monarchy
14-Apr-2021
UNH Expert Offers Historical Comment on Boston’s First Black Woman Mayor
23-Mar-2021
Media Availability: UNH British Historian to Comment on Harry and Meghan Interview and Fate of Modern Monarchy
10-Mar-2021
UNH Expert Offers Comment on Supreme Court Reform and New Commission
2-Mar-2021
UNH Expert Stresses Importance of Exercise For Seniors During Pandemic
During the pandemic, many people have been getting less physical activity and becoming more sedentary, especially seniors who are homebound for safety reasons. Experts at the University of New Hampshire say it is more important than ever for older...
21-Jan-2021
UNH Experts Available to Comment on What History Teaches About Protests
As activists around the world organize protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, and some escalate into more violent conflicts, experts at the University of New Hampshire point to historical parallels between the current Black Lives Matter...
4-Jun-2020
UNH Hospitality Expert Comments on Restaurants Reopening & Reinventing Themselves Due to COVID-19
18-May-2020