Karina Sanchez, a Biological Education Ph.D. candidate at the University of Northern Colorado, has been awarded a $20,000 American Dissertation Fellowship award from the American Association of University Women (AAUW), an organization that promotes...

The University of Northern Colorado College of Performing and Visual Arts received a total of 96 new Steinway & Sons pianos, with most of them arriving in December of 2018, sealing the School of Music’s All-Steinway School status.

The UNC Department of Biology's Professor Patrick Burns, Ph.D., and Assistant Professor James Haughian, Ph.D., are using fish byproducts, which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, to improve reproduction in female cows in the dairy and beef...

The University of Northern Colorado has initiated its own Free App Days where anyone, anywhere in the world can apply as an undergraduate to UNC without paying the $50 application fee.

The University of Northern Colorado is planning to return to a full schedule of in-person courses for the fall 2021 semester, which begins on Aug. 23, and restoring activities and events that will allow students to enjoy experiential learning,...

The Stryker Institute for Leadership Development at the University of Northern Colorado, a participation-based scholarship program that serves women and transwomen from underrepresented groups, has received a $5 million donation to support the...

