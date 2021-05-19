Greeley, CO USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: robin-urbanization-research-header.jpg

UNC Biological Education Doctoral Candidate Awarded $20,000 Award

Karina Sanchez, a Biological Education Ph.D. candidate at the University of Northern Colorado, has been awarded a $20,000 American Dissertation Fellowship award from the American Association of University Women (AAUW), an organization that promotes...
19-May-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

UNC Designated as All-Steinway School Thanks to Donor Funds

The University of Northern Colorado College of Performing and Visual Arts received a total of 96 new Steinway & Sons pianos, with most of them arriving in December of 2018, sealing the School of Music’s All-Steinway School status.
29-Mar-2021 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

U.S. Department of Agriculture Awards UNC Grant to Improve Pregnancy Outcomes in Dairy and Beef Cows

The UNC Department of Biology's Professor Patrick Burns, Ph.D., and Assistant Professor James Haughian, Ph.D., are using fish byproducts, which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, to improve reproduction in female cows in the dairy and beef...
9-Feb-2021 8:40 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: free-app-day-feb-2021.png

University of Northern Colorado to Host its Second Free App Day

The University of Northern Colorado has initiated its own Free App Days where anyone, anywhere in the world can apply as an undergraduate to UNC without paying the $50 application fee.
20-Jan-2021 12:15 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: campus-aerial-news-header.jpg

University of Northern Colorado Plans for In-Person Course Delivery for Fall 2021 Semester

The University of Northern Colorado is planning to return to a full schedule of in-person courses for the fall 2021 semester, which begins on Aug. 23, and restoring activities and events that will allow students to enjoy experiential learning,...
11-Jan-2021 1:35 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 2020-2021-All-Cohort.png

$5 Million Donation for Stryker Institute for Leadership Development Helps Women Students Succeed

The Stryker Institute for Leadership Development at the University of Northern Colorado, a participation-based scholarship program that serves women and transwomen from underrepresented groups, has received a $5 million donation to support the...
17-Dec-2020 2:00 AM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: wm_covid_vaccine_unc_student_health_ctr_2021_1.jpg

University of Northern Colorado Immunology Expert Discusses COVID-19 Vaccines, Debunks Misinformation

Nick Pullen, Ph.D., an associate professor of Biological Sciences at the University of Northern Colorado, shares his expertise on the COVID-19 vaccines and debunks some of the myths surrounding them.
11-Mar-2021 8:00 AM EST

University of Northern Colorado Associate Professor Nick Pullen Provides Expertise on COVID-19 Vaccinations

23-Feb-2021 8:00 AM EST

UNC Expert Offers Context from Historical Perspective on Capitol Riot and its Lasting Impacts

13-Jan-2021 8:05 AM EST

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Founded in 1889 and tucked between the Rocky Mountains and Colorado’s stunning high plains, UNC is a public doctoral research university committed to the success of its 13,000 students, with more than 100 undergraduate programs and 120 graduate programs. The university’s just-right size, expert faculty, and tradition of research and hands-on learning gives students exceptional opportunities and a personalized education.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Deanna Herbert
News & PR Director

 deanna.herbert@unco.edu

970-351-1763

Nikki Troxclair
Assistant Vice President, Marketing and Communications

 nikki.troxclair@unco.edu

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.29722