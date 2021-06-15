The University of Rhode Island has established an endowed scholarship for undergraduates in the field of neuroscience. The scholarship is named in honor of James Tim Rosaforte III ’77, an accomplished sports journalist and author well known in the...

Add to Favorites

Each of the 13 students in URI Assistant Professor Justin Richard’s class is assigned a chicken and is instructed to train it to do several required behaviors, as well as other behaviors the students choose themselves. All train the birds to...

Add to Favorites

The answers to many of life’s mysteries have been discovered far below the surface of the seas. However, getting to those depths has not been easy. Thanks to a new fiber optic reel system invented by Brennan Phillips, an assistant professor of...

Add to Favorites

Data collected by University of Rhode Island Professor Stéphan Grilli and his colleagues will appear in Nature Communications, which is considered one of the world’s leading multidisciplinary science journals.

Add to Favorites

The Board of Trustees of the University of Rhode Island has announced the selection of Professor Marc B. Parlange, provost and senior vice president of Monash University in Australia, as URI’s 12th president. He will succeed David M. Dooley, who...

Add to Favorites

URI chemical engineering professor embeds nanosensors in microfibers to create ‘smart bandage’

Add to Favorites

Researchers from the University of Rhode Island and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute have teamed up to perfect a fast, accurate test combining the use of a solid-state nanopore and machine learning to verify the identity and purity of synthetic...

Add to Favorites

Graduate students Tabatha Hartshorn and Kendra Graham aim to prevent, treat repetitive motion injuries, especially in swimmers

Add to Favorites