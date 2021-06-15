Kingston, RI USA

Neuroscience Scholarship Dedicated to Golf Journalist Tim Rosaforte ’77

The University of Rhode Island has established an endowed scholarship for undergraduates in the field of neuroscience. The scholarship is named in honor of James Tim Rosaforte III ’77, an accomplished sports journalist and author well known in the...
15-Jun-2021 2:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites

URI students learn about animal behavior by training chickens to perform tasks

Each of the 13 students in URI Assistant Professor Justin Richard’s class is assigned a chicken and is instructed to train it to do several required behaviors, as well as other behaviors the students choose themselves. All train the birds to...
17-May-2021 2:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Compact deployment system makes exploring deep seas easier

The answers to many of life’s mysteries have been discovered far below the surface of the seas. However, getting to those depths has not been easy. Thanks to a new fiber optic reel system invented by Brennan Phillips, an assistant professor of...
12-May-2021 11:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites

New data provides clearer picture of historic volcano collapse

Data collected by University of Rhode Island Professor Stéphan Grilli and his colleagues will appear in Nature Communications, which is considered one of the world’s leading multidisciplinary science journals.
7-May-2021 12:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

URI Board of Trustees names Monash provost, senior vice president Marc Parlange next University of Rhode Island president

The Board of Trustees of the University of Rhode Island has announced the selection of Professor Marc B. Parlange, provost and senior vice president of Monash University in Australia, as URI’s 12th president. He will succeed David M. Dooley, who...
13-Apr-2021 4:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

‘Smart Bandage’ detects, could prevent infections

URI chemical engineering professor embeds nanosensors in microfibers to create ‘smart bandage’
12-Mar-2021 8:30 AM EST Add to Favorites

URI, Rensselaer collaborate on fast, accurate test with potential of verifying purity of pharmaceutical heparin

Researchers from the University of Rhode Island and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute have teamed up to perfect a fast, accurate test combining the use of a solid-state nanopore and machine learning to verify the identity and purity of synthetic...
11-Mar-2021 12:30 PM EST Add to Favorites

Kinesiology study uses motion capture technology to examine ‘swimmer’s shoulder’

Graduate students Tabatha Hartshorn and Kendra Graham aim to prevent, treat repetitive motion injuries, especially in swimmers
11-Mar-2021 11:10 AM EST Add to Favorites


About

The University of Rhode Island is the state's flagship institution of higher education. As such, the University is uniquely positioned, ready and able to provide innovative ideas, adaptive intelligence and breakthrough research to enhance the lives of the people and businesses in the state, nation, and world. URI is the only public institution in Rhode Island to offer undergraduate, graduate, and professional students the distinctive educational opportunities of a major research university.

URI’s pioneering research extends its influence well beyond its R.I. coastlines, while its unique interdisciplinary courses provide its 13,764 undergraduate and 2,982 graduate students with global opportunities in an intimate environment. At the heart of the University is a strong core of traditional academic disciplines that provide the foundation for all specialized, professional, and applied areas of study.

The University takes learning beyond the classroom and welcomes original thinking. URI's expression, "Think Big. We Do," reflects the entrepreneurial spirit of the University, the local as well as global impact of the work being done by the people at URI and by the big contributions being made by more than 120,000 alumni in all walks of life.

