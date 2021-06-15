Our News on Newswise
Neuroscience Scholarship Dedicated to Golf Journalist Tim Rosaforte ’77
The University of Rhode Island has established an endowed scholarship for undergraduates in the field of neuroscience. The scholarship is named in honor of James Tim Rosaforte III ’77, an accomplished sports journalist and author well known in the...
URI students learn about animal behavior by training chickens to perform tasks
Each of the 13 students in URI Assistant Professor Justin Richard’s class is assigned a chicken and is instructed to train it to do several required behaviors, as well as other behaviors the students choose themselves. All train the birds to...
Compact deployment system makes exploring deep seas easier
The answers to many of life’s mysteries have been discovered far below the surface of the seas. However, getting to those depths has not been easy. Thanks to a new fiber optic reel system invented by Brennan Phillips, an assistant professor of...
New data provides clearer picture of historic volcano collapse
Data collected by University of Rhode Island Professor Stéphan Grilli and his colleagues will appear in Nature Communications, which is considered one of the world’s leading multidisciplinary science journals.
URI Board of Trustees names Monash provost, senior vice president Marc Parlange next University of Rhode Island president
The Board of Trustees of the University of Rhode Island has announced the selection of Professor Marc B. Parlange, provost and senior vice president of Monash University in Australia, as URI’s 12th president. He will succeed David M. Dooley, who...
‘Smart Bandage’ detects, could prevent infections
URI chemical engineering professor embeds nanosensors in microfibers to create ‘smart bandage’
URI, Rensselaer collaborate on fast, accurate test with potential of verifying purity of pharmaceutical heparin
Researchers from the University of Rhode Island and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute have teamed up to perfect a fast, accurate test combining the use of a solid-state nanopore and machine learning to verify the identity and purity of synthetic...
Kinesiology study uses motion capture technology to examine ‘swimmer’s shoulder’
Graduate students Tabatha Hartshorn and Kendra Graham aim to prevent, treat repetitive motion injuries, especially in swimmers
URI professor plays prominent role in development of PBS Kids’ show Elinor Wonders Why
University of Rhode Island Professor of Education Sara Sweetman helped build the foundation for success of PBS Kids show Elinor Wonders Why™ among others
17-May-2021 9:40 AM EDT
URI History Professor Uses ‘Game of Thrones’ to Help Students Understand Medieval History
12-Apr-2019 11:05 AM EDTSee All Experts