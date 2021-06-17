Our News on Newswise
People With Back Pain Miss Far Fewer Workdays When They Receive Recommended Treatments
Medical guidelines help doctors understand the best way to treat health conditions. Surprisingly, many doctors do not adhere to them, and this is a problem, according to a new study. People with lower back pain injury miss 11 more days of work in a...
17-Jun-2021 10:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites
University of Utah Announces ‘Landmark’ $110 Million Gift from Eccles Foundations for School of Medicine
Joint grant from the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation and Nora Eccles Treadwell Foundation provides visionary funding to significantly advance the future of health care in Utah and across the nation through medical education, research,...
10-Jun-2021 1:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Huntsman Cancer Institute Researchers Yield New Insights into the Origins of Synovial Sarcoma
A new study published today in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, reports findings that may change the understanding of how synovial sarcoma develops and spreads. The study was led by Kevin B. Jones, MD and...
2-Jun-2021 5:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Blacks and Native Americans More Likely to Have COVID-19 Complications Than Whites with Similar Medical Histories
Blacks and Native Americans with health problems prior to contracting COVID-19 are more likely to have longer hospital stays, require treatment with a ventilator, and have a higher risk of death than Whites who have similar preexisting conditions,...
2-Jun-2021 2:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Will COVID-19 Eventually Become Just a Seasonal Nuisance?
Within the next decade, the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 could become little more than a nuisance, causing no more than common cold-like coughs and sniffles. That possible future is predicted by mathematical models that incorporate...
20-May-2021 5:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Study of Utah Cancer Care-at-Home Model Demonstrates Lower Costs, Better Outcomes
A study published today in the Journal of Clinical Oncology expands on evidence of lower health care costs and fewer unplanned health care visits in an acute care model of Huntsman Cancer Institute’s Huntsman at Home program, which brings cancer...
18-May-2021 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
How the Body Builds a Healthy Relationship with “Good” Gut Bacteria
Research published in Nature reveals insights into how the body maintains balance with “good” gut bacteria that allows these microbes to flourish in the intestine but keeps them out of tissues and organs where they’re not supposed to be.
12-May-2021 2:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
New Research Outlines a Critical Driver in an Immune Cell’s Defense against Melanoma
Researchers at Huntsman Cancer Institute have found critical new insights into how cells defend against melanoma. In a report published in Nature Communications, the team describes how an enzyme called nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase, or...
11-May-2021 12:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Wildfire Smoke May Increase Risk to COVID-19 Infection
Wildfires are becoming more common and severe due to climate change and warmer and drier conditions in the West. As wildfire season rages in the United States, people are also at increased risk for COVID-19 infection due to wildfire smoke.
4-Sep-2020 2:35 PM EDT
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C): What You Need to Know
A panel of University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital experts answered questions about what is known about Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) so far.
25-May-2020 8:55 AM EDT
What is known about the childhood inflammatory condition linked to Covid-19, Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)?
21-May-2020 6:25 PM EDT
COVID-19 Antibody Testing Needn’t be Perfect to Guide Public Health and Policy Decisions
While it’s too soon to use COVID-19 antibody testing to issue “immunity passports”, antibody tests that are available today are good enough to inform decisions about public health and relaxing social distancing interventions, says an...
19-May-2020 12:35 PM EDT
Expert @UofUHealth: New Coronavirus Unlikely to Have Escaped From Lab
4-May-2020 3:25 PM EDT
5 Ways Scientists Are Addressing the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
23-Mar-2020 8:35 AM EDT
The Four Types of Love: Some Are Healthy, Some Are Not
As Valentine’s Day approaches, think about how you use the word “love” in your life. You love your significant other, your kids, your friends and your siblings in different ways. Dr. Kirtly Parker Jones from University of Utah Health talks...
11-Feb-2020 12:35 PM EST
China’s coronavirus: Answers from an expert
A virus spreading in China has the world on alert.
27-Jan-2020 12:20 PM EST