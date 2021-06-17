Salt Lake City, UT USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

People With Back Pain Miss Far Fewer Workdays When They Receive Recommended Treatments

Medical guidelines help doctors understand the best way to treat health conditions. Surprisingly, many doctors do not adhere to them, and this is a problem, according to a new study. People with lower back pain injury miss 11 more days of work in a...
17-Jun-2021 10:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: eccle-som-grant-announcement.jpg

University of Utah Announces ‘Landmark’ $110 Million Gift from Eccles Foundations for School of Medicine

Joint grant from the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation and Nora Eccles Treadwell Foundation provides visionary funding to significantly advance the future of health care in Utah and across the nation through medical education, research,...
10-Jun-2021 1:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: JonesandCairns.jpg

Huntsman Cancer Institute Researchers Yield New Insights into the Origins of Synovial Sarcoma

A new study published today in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, reports findings that may change the understanding of how synovial sarcoma develops and spreads. The study was led by Kevin B. Jones, MD and...
2-Jun-2021 5:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Blacks and Native Americans More Likely to Have COVID-19 Complications Than Whites with Similar Medical Histories

Blacks and Native Americans with health problems prior to contracting COVID-19 are more likely to have longer hospital stays, require treatment with a ventilator, and have a higher risk of death than Whites who have similar preexisting conditions,...
2-Jun-2021 2:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Will COVID-19 Eventually Become Just a Seasonal Nuisance?

Within the next decade, the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 could become little more than a nuisance, causing no more than common cold-like coughs and sniffles. That possible future is predicted by mathematical models that incorporate...
20-May-2021 5:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: MooneyKathleen.jpg

Study of Utah Cancer Care-at-Home Model Demonstrates Lower Costs, Better Outcomes

A study published today in the Journal of Clinical Oncology expands on evidence of lower health care costs and fewer unplanned health care visits in an acute care model of Huntsman Cancer Institute’s Huntsman at Home program, which brings cancer...
18-May-2021 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: default-5.jpg

How the Body Builds a Healthy Relationship with “Good” Gut Bacteria

Research published in Nature reveals insights into how the body maintains balance with “good” gut bacteria that allows these microbes to flourish in the intestine but keeps them out of tissues and organs where they’re not supposed to be.
12-May-2021 2:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: OConnelandVoth.jpg

New Research Outlines a Critical Driver in an Immune Cell’s Defense against Melanoma

Researchers at Huntsman Cancer Institute have found critical new insights into how cells defend against melanoma. In a report published in Nature Communications, the team describes how an enzyme called nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase, or...
11-May-2021 12:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Wildfire Smoke May Increase Risk to COVID-19 Infection

Wildfires are becoming more common and severe due to climate change and warmer and drier conditions in the West. As wildfire season rages in the United States, people are also at increased risk for COVID-19 infection due to wildfire smoke.
4-Sep-2020 2:35 PM EDT

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C): What You Need to Know

A panel of University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital experts answered questions about what is known about Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) so far.
25-May-2020 8:55 AM EDT

Video Embedded
VIDEO

What is known about the childhood inflammatory condition linked to Covid-19, Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)?

21-May-2020 6:25 PM EDT

Newswise: national-cancer-institute-2fyeLhUeYpg-unsplash.jpg

COVID-19 Antibody Testing Needn’t be Perfect to Guide Public Health and Policy Decisions

While it’s too soon to use COVID-19 antibody testing to issue “immunity passports”, antibody tests that are available today are good enough to inform decisions about public health and relaxing social distancing interventions, says an...
19-May-2020 12:35 PM EDT

Expert @UofUHealth: New Coronavirus Unlikely to Have Escaped From Lab

4-May-2020 3:25 PM EDT

Newswise: markus-spiske-3_SvgDspSTE-unsplash.jpg

5 Ways Scientists Are Addressing the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

23-Mar-2020 8:35 AM EDT

Newswise: holiday-sweet-conversation-hearts-37532.jpg
AUDIO

The Four Types of Love: Some Are Healthy, Some Are Not

As Valentine’s Day approaches, think about how you use the word “love” in your life. You love your significant other, your kids, your friends and your siblings in different ways. Dr. Kirtly Parker Jones from University of Utah Health talks...
11-Feb-2020 12:35 PM EST

China’s coronavirus: Answers from an expert

A virus spreading in China has the world on alert.
27-Jan-2020 12:20 PM EST

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

University of Utah Health is the state’s only academic health care system, providing leading-edge and compassionate care for a referral area that encompasses 10 percent of the US, including Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, and much of Nevada. A hub for health sciences research and education in the region, U of U Health touts a $408 million research enterprise and trains the majority of Utah’s physicians, including more than 1,460 health care providers each year at its Colleges of Health, Nursing, and Pharmacy and Schools of Dentistry and Medicine. With more than 20,000 employees, the system includes 12 community clinics and five hospitals: University Hospital, Huntsman Mental Health Institute, Huntsman Cancer Hospital, University Orthopaedic Center, and the Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital. For 11 straight years, U of U Health has ranked among the top 10 US academic medical centers in the rigorous Vizient Quality and Accountability Study.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Julie Kiefer
Associate Director, Science Communications
medicine, science

 julie.kiefer@hsc.utah.edu

801-587-1293

Kathy Wilets
Associate Director, Media Relations

 kathy.wilets@hsc.utah.edu

801-581-5717

Doug Dollemore
Senior Science Writer

 doug.dollemore@hsc.utah.edu

801-587-2596

Ashlee Harrison
Director, Communications and Public Affairs

 ashlee.harrison@hci.utah.edu

8015851954

Kylene Metzger
Media Relations Specialist

 kylene.metzger@utah.edu

310-977-8497
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.57909