Newswise — COVID-19 has shined a spotlight on a pervasive issue that has existed for far too long: inequities in health and health care delivery. Increasingly, it is becoming apparent that health disparities in numerous health fields, from mental health to maternal health, need to be addressed.

As a family medicine physician and Associate Vice President (AVP) for Health Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (HEDI) at University of Utah Health, José E. Rodríguez, MD, FAAFP, has published extensively on these topics. Most recently he co-authored pieces on setting a foundation for equity, diversity and inclusion work by defining a common language for key terms and concepts, and explaining the importance of race concordance: having health care providers who are the same race as their patients.

Rodríguez is available to discuss these subjects as well as providing equitable health care, reducing health disparities, and creating a health care workforce that meet the needs of diverse patient populations.

In addition to his HEDI position, Rodríguez is a professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine and Associate Medical Director at U of U Health’s Redwood Health Center.

