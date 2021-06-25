Our News on Newswise
Gene Variant Linked to Unnecessary Bone Marrow Biopsies in African Americans
A gene variant that lowers white blood cell levels and is common in individuals with African ancestry contributes to unnecessary bone marrow biopsies, according to a study published June 28 in JAMA Internal Medicine.
25-Jun-2021 6:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Study to Assess Allergic Reactions to COVID Vaccines
Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) is enrolling volunteers ages 12-69 to take part in an NIH funded study to assess reactions to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in highly allergic individuals.
25-Jun-2021 10:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt Earns Top Honors from U.S. News & World Report
Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt has once again been named a national leader in pediatric health care, earning the distinction as the No. 1 pediatric hospital in Tennessee, and in a new regional ranking, sharing first place in...
15-Jun-2021 9:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Patient of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt First in World to Receive New Investigational Gene Editing Therapy
A 9-year-old patient of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is the first in the world to receive an investigational gene editing therapy for Methylmalonic Acidemia (MMA), a rare genetic disorder diagnosed at birth.
3-Jun-2021 4:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Predictive Model Identifies Patients for Genetic Testing
Patients who, perhaps unbeknownst to their health care providers, are in need of genetic testing for rare undiagnosed diseases can be identified en masse based on routine information in electronic health records (EHRs), a research team reported...
1-Jun-2021 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Secret Shopper Study Sheds Light on Barriers to Opioid Treatment for Women
After a 2020 Vanderbilt University Medical Center study showed women have a difficult time accessing treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), investigators analyzed comments received from the study’s participants to further shed light on...
3-Jun-2021 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Dusetzina Appointed to Federal Medicare Payment Advisory Commission
Stacie B. Dusetzina, PhD, associate professor of Health Policy and Ingram Associate Professor of Cancer Research at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine has been appointed to a three-year term on the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission...
2-Jun-2021 11:20 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Type 2 Diabetes Medication Shown to Benefit Asthma Patients
Type 2 diabetes patients who also have asthma are benefitting from a diabetes medication, typically given to help the pancreas produce more insulin, that also improves asthma symptoms and may reduce lung and airway inflammation.
20-May-2021 6:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Pediatricians See Spike In RSV Cases Urge Parents To Be On Lookout For Symptoms
Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is seeing a spike in respiratory illnesses, especially RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and parainfluenza, which cause croup and bronchiolitis in young children and flu-like symptoms in older...
24-Jun-2021 12:20 PM EDT
Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Expert Offers COVID-19 “Safe Play” Tips for Parents
As the world begins to slowly open back up after months of living in a safer-at-home mode, many families are wondering how best to re-introduce their children to society.
11-Jun-2020 1:05 PM EDT
Safety Experts Urge Driver Caution as School Year Starts
8-Aug-2019 10:05 AM EDT
Vanderbilt Allergy Specialist Outlines Steps to Allergy Relief as Tree Pollen Season Begins
Allergies have a seasonal rhythm to their comings and goings, and we are in the midst of one of the biggest allergy seasons of the year: tree pollen season.
14-Mar-2016 9:05 AM EDT
Safe to Cuddle with Pets While Home with a Cold or Flu, Vanderbilt Infectious Disease Expert Says
A Vanderbilt infectious disease expert, while stopping short of actually prescribing in-home “pet therapy” for colds or flu, says that if having your companion by your side makes you feel better, go right ahead. Pets won’t catch or spread...
13-Jan-2016 11:05 AM EST
Vanderbilt Sleep Expert Says Take a Walk in the Sun to Ease Time Change Woes
Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2. As clocks turn back one hour, we gain an hour of sleep but often still feel groggy and sluggish.
Vanderbilt Sleep Disorders Center specialist Kelly Brown, M.D., says this change in sleep...
30-Oct-2014 3:00 PM EDT
Vanderbilt Experts Offer Advice for Trick-or-Treating with Food Allergies
Ghosts, skeletons, zombies and vampires will emerge this Halloween to strike fear into the hearts of trick-or-treaters, all in good fun. But for some children, one of Halloween’s most exciting traditions presents an issue that can strike true...
30-Oct-2014 10:00 AM EDT
Cars Hit More Children in September Than Any Other Month; Vandy Experts on School Transportation Safety
12-Aug-2014 2:00 PM EDTSee All Experts